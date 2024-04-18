Europa League: Punters back Liverpool comeback at Atalanta on road to Dublin glory

Reds most backed to win Europa League since last week

0-4 most backed in second leg correct score

Leverkusen are favourites to win the competition

Liverpool go to Atalanta for their Europa League second-leg 3-0 down but Betfair punters have been backing the Reds to win the competition.

Jurgen Klopp's team were favourites to win the Europa League but, even though they are out to 10/111.00 after their defeat to the Serie A club, the majority of bets in the past week have been on Liverpool.

In fact, a whopping 62% of bets in the outright winner market were for the Anfield club since last Thursday's defeat. They are still the most-backed side in the market with 46% of bets over all.

Only 12% since the quarter-final first legs were for new 5/42.25 favourites Leverkusen who play West Ham tonight, with the Germans leading 2-0.

Milan received 6% of bets while West Ham, Roma and Leverkusen were backed by 5%.

Betfair punters back another Reds miracle

Liverpool have pulled off some famous comebacks in European competition, including their 4-0 win over Barcelona after losing the first leg 3-0 in 2019. But many of those victories were completed at Anfield where the Reds are roared on by a passionate crowd.

Tonight's trip to Italy will see them try to silence a partisan crowd by coming from behind. It will be difficult but there are punters who believe they will do it, with 57% bets in the To Qualify market on Liverpool.

If they are to reward their brave backers, Liverpool will need their forwards to rediscovering their goalscoring touch.

Mo Salah and Darwin Nunez have been criticised for their profligacy recently. Can they bounce back in Atalanta? Plenty of bettors think we will see plenty of goals in Bergamo tonight.

In the correct score market for Atalanta v Liverpool, the most popular result is 0-4 with 18% putting their money on the Premier League club tightening up at the back, firing up front and getting the result they need in normal time.

Only one thing is certain - there will be drama on what promises to be a fascinating night and one that could determine the success of Liverpool's season over all.

Ever since Klopp announced he would leave at the end of the season, Liverpool fans have had the Europa League final in Dublin on 22 May pencilled in their diaries. They want that night to be a triumphant send off for Klopp. There are plenty of Betfair punters who think he may still get it.