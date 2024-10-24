Tottenham v AZ Alkmaar: Back Richarlison to recover scoring touch in Europe

Spurs' devastating attack showing no signs of stopping

AZ have the tools to score, but will struggle to halt Spurs

Richarlison free of injury and ready to go again

Tottenham Hotspur v AZ Alkmaar

Thursday 24 October, 20:00

Live on TNT Sports 1

Tottenham's scoring drive to continue

When Mohammed Kudus put West Ham 1-0 up early on last Saturday, it had the feel that Ange Postecoglou's Spurs might be about to drop into another rut.

Fresh off blowing a 2-0 half time lead at Brighton prior to the international break - a defeat which the Spurs boss himself described as the worst of his time at the club - falling behind early at home to a struggling West Ham side was the last thing they needed as a response.

And yet, from that moment on, Spurs simply replied by subjecting their guests to a barrage of dazzling, attacking football. Though they never feel too far away from conceding, their top attacking gears are out of the reach of most sides, and especially when they play at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Spurs have won eight of their last 11 home matches across all competitions, and the games they didn't were either against Manchester City (two defeats) or Arsenal (one defeat).

When they're not playing against the absolute cream of the crop, the Lilywhites are a pretty unstoppable force for the rest of sides making the trip there. Indeed, of the eight wins in this run they've scored a total of 24 goals, at an average of exactly three per game.

AZ Alkmaar may come into this one on a four-game losing run, but don't expect them to be a total pushover come game time here.

They had a man sent off after 10 minutes in their 2-1 defeat to PSV last time out, and they also had to go to San Mames to face Athletic Bilbao within the run - one of the toughest trips you can make in the Europa League.

Besides, it was only just over a month ago that they won 9-1 in a league game against Heerenveen - a game in which they racked up an absurd 19 shots on target.

Speaking of that game, former Spurs man Troy Parrott helped himself to four goals in that one. On his presumed return to his old side, you have to fancy him to be a threat on the night and at least be sharp in his hunt for a symbolic goal.

Parrott has netted 23 goals across all competitions at club level since the start of last season (six this season), and is already off the mark in the Europa League this term.

Overall, I think on home soil Spurs should still be plenty capable of securing the three points here, but I'll back AZ to do enough to earn themselves at least one goal in the process.

Recommended Bet Back Tottenham to beat AZ Alkmaar and both teams to score SBK 6/4

Richarlison is back on the turf and hungry for goals

Ange Postecoglou went with plenty of rotation for Spurs' previous game in this competition, particularly in his front line.

Their 2-1 win at Ferencvaros came with a starting three of Timo Werner, Will Lankshear and Mikey Moore, with their big guns saved for cameos off the bench later in the game.

Now back from injury and having featured against West Ham at the weekend, Thursday looks like a good chance for Spurs to get Richarlison back up and running. He hasn't started a game yet this season, but would have no doubt been a big part of their Europa League rotation had he been fit previously.

Indeed, impressing in this competition might well be his key to cracking the starting XI in the Premier League going forward.

The Brazilian has netted nine goals in his last 13 starts for Spurs across all competitions, while he's no stranger to European nights at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Richarlison scored a brace in his first ever European game for the club, doing so in a 2-0 win over Marseille in the UEFA Champions League. He's a man for these types of occasions.

Indeed, though he's not always had the desired precision, Richarlison has been typically effervescent when he's played for Spurs in the Ange Postecoglou era. Since the Australian has been in charge, he is the player who has averaged the most shots per 90 across all competitions (3.5).

He also averages over one shot on target per 90 in that time (1.4), which is also the highest of any Spurs player to appear in both campaigns.

In a game where the home side will be on the attack from minute one, I'll go with the South American to find himself on the score sheet anytime here 6/52.20. If you fancy him to channel the spirit of Marseille, he's also at 6/17.00 to score a brace on the night.