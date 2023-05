Sevilla have a superb home record in EL

Hosts 4.5 7/2 to lead at both HT and FT at on the Exchange

Sevilla on verge of another final

What is it about Sevilla and the Europa League?!!

Underdogs to win this two-legged semi-final against tournament favourites Juventus, they came within a whisker of securing a first-leg lead in Turin.

Youssef En-Nesyri fired home from Lucas Ocampos' pass in the 26th minute and that duo missed further good chances as the visitors took the upper hand for much of the match.

They were made to pay when Federico Gatti netted a 97th-minute equaliser but drawing the away leg still puts them in a good position.

The 'To Qualify' market has Sevilla at 1.814/5 to make it to the final against either Leverkusen or Roma while Juventus are 2.186/5.

It means, remarkably, Los Rojiblancos are firmly on track to win this competition for a fifth time following wins in 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2020.

Juve unconvincing but still alive

There could have been few arguments had Juventus slumped to a 1-0 defeat in that first leg.

They were underwhelming and it showed on the stats. Sevilla had 13 shots to Juve's 11 and five of the visitors' efforts were on target compared to just two from the Italians.

Getting that injury-time lifetime will give Massimiliano Allegri's side fresh hope but they really do have to up their levels to avoid being swept away by the tournament's great specialists.

They will also have to cope again without Paul Pogba.

The French World Cup winner made his first start for Juventus this season against Cremonese at the weekend but lasted just 30 minutes before being taken off with a thigh injury.

Juventus won the game 2-0 but that was still a blow. They remain without Mattia De Sciglio and captain Leonardo Bonucci.

History points to Sevilla

Their performance in the first leg says much for Sevilla's chances of winning this return match.

But when taking a delve into the history books, the case for the men from Seville gets even stronger.

Sevilla have progressed from all nine of their knockout contests when at home in the second leg in the Europa League.

And, look away Juve fans, Sevilla have won 24 of their last 27 Europa League matches at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan.

From a Juventus angle it doesn't get any better as the Italians have only won two of their last 17 away games against Spanish sides in the knockout stages of a major European competition.

The market shows Sevilla at 2.546/4 to win in 90 minutes and go through to the final while Juventus are 3.211/5 to take victory in regulation time. The Draw is 3.39/4.

I'm definitely on the side of Sevilla but will try and boost those odds by backing them to lead at both half time and full time.

They came out fast in the first meeting, had 12 shots before the break and led at the interval. Roared on by the home crowd, I'll go for a similar storyline and back Sevilla/Sevilla on the HT/FT market at 4.57/2.

Back Sevilla/Sevilla Half Time/Full Time 4.5

En-Nesyri worth a Bet Builder play

After his goal in the first leg, it's easy to make a case for striker Youssef En-Nesyri playing another big part on Thursday night.

The frontman has scored nine goals in 13 home matches since the World Cup and he's netted three of those in this competition.

He scored twice against Manchester United in the 3-0 quarter-final home-leg win so should revel in this atmosphere once more.

Having opened the scoring against United and also in the first leg against Juve, I'll play En-Nesyri to score first in a Sevilla win at around 13/2 on the Bet Builder.

Back Youssef En-Nesyri First Goalscorer and Sevilla to Win on Bet Builder 13/2

Opta stat

Sevilla are aiming to reach their fifth UEFA Europa League final, with their current total of four final appearances already the most of any side in the competition. They've won all three of their semi-final legs played at home in the UEFA Europa League (2013-14, 2014-15 and 2015-16), scoring eight goals and only conceding once.