United scraped past Omonia 1-0

Sheriff haven't scored in their last three UEL games

United trail Real Sociedad in the race for top spot

Manchester United v Sheriff

Thursday 27 October, 20:00

Live on BT Sport 1

United have no margin for error

Scott McTominay's last-gasp strike for Manchester United against Omonia at Old Trafford kept the Red Devils in the mix for top spot in the Europa League, but they still have plenty of work to do to snatch primacy back from Real Sociedad. Only the group winners go straight through to the last 16, avoiding a tricky play-off against a Champions League dropout.

United's performances in this competition have been largely underwhelming. They were sloppy and then tepid against Cypriot Cup winners Omonia, they did an efficient job against Sheriff in Chisinau and they lost at home to Real Sociedad. Only one of their games in the group stage have featured more than two goals.

Saturday's comeback at Chelsea - Casemiro's towering header rescued a point in a 1-1 draw - reinforced the idea that coach Erik ten Hag is having a positive impact in his first season. United are a point off the top four with a game in hand, and have lost just one of their last nine league matches. However, this Europa League campaign remains an important one. Not only is it a major European trophy (United haven't won a trophy at all since 2017), but it is also a secondary route to Champions League qualification.

Cristiano Ronaldo's strop against Spurs saw him left out of the trip to Stamford Bridge, but he is expected to now return to contention. Raphael Varane is out after suffering an injury against Chelsea, although he is not necessarily now expected to miss the World Cup. There has been talk of giving minutes to youngsters like Alejandro Garnacho and Facundo Pellestri, but this is a big game for United, and I expect a strong side.

Sheriff aiming for another famous win

Given that Sheriff Tiraspol beat eventual winners Real Madrid in the Champions League at the Bernabeu last season, the Moldovan side have every reason to be excited about a trip to Old Trafford.

However, a lot has changed since then. Key players have left, and Ukrainian coach Yuriy Vernydub remarkably went to fight against Russia in the war, although he has since returned to coaching. Sheriff are still dominant domestically (they are six points clear at the top of the Moldovan top flight), but they have struggled in Europe. They lost home and away to Viktoria Plzen in the Champions League qualifiers, and in the UEL they won their group-stage opener, but then lost three in a row. They lost 2-0 at home to United, and last time out they were beaten 3-0 at Real Sociedad, although they played most of the match with ten men after Armel Zohouri was sent off.

Zohouri is therefore suspended for this game, but Moussa Kyabou and Iyayi Atiemwen are back from suspension.

Don't expect adrenaline rush

It was Diwali this week and it's Bonfire Night soon, but don't expect any fireworks at Old Trafford in this one. In the reverse fixture they took control quickly and played out a routine 2-0 win, and I can see something similar here.

You could use the Sportsbook to back United to win and Under 3.5 Goals at 1.84/5. Sheriff haven't even scored in their last three UEL games, and 11 of United's 15 competitive matches under ten Hag have featured fewer than four goals.

Alternatively, you could be a bit bolder and simply go for Under 2.5 Goals at 2.588/5, which has paid out in both of United's home games in the competition so far. Another option is to use the Goal Lines market and back Under 3.0 and Under 3.5 Goals at 1.845/6. If the game finishes with three goals, you get a half-win, and you can only lose if there are four goals or more.

Antony has sparkled

Since coming in from Ajax, Brazilian winger Antony has been a big hit, although he did miss a big chance against Chelsea at the weekend. The left-footer loves a pot-shot, and he has already scored three times in a United shirt. Given that players like Cristiano Ronaldo (4/9) are of little interest given the price, Antony is worth considering in the To Score market at 6/5.