Football Accumulator Tips: Back Andy Robson's 4/1 four-fold on Thursday

Bayer Leverkusen v West Ham (20:00)

Tip: Bayer Leverkusen to win

Xabi Alonso's Leverkusen remain unbeaten across all competitions this season and have looked unstoppable in 2024. The hosts have had an almost perfect start to the year, winning 15 of their 17 matches. Alonso's men have excelled at home in the Europa League this season, impressing at both ends, scoring an average of 4.25 goals per game, while conceding an average of just 1.

West Ham have been inconsistent when playing away across all competitions this season and have lost seven of their last 11 matches on away soil. This poor away record has been prominent in the Europa League, with the visitors losing two of their four away matches in the competition this season.

David Moyes' side lost against Freiburg, a side that Leverkusen have beaten twice this season, in the away leg of their round of 16 tie. Things will be even more difficult for West Ham when they visit Leverkusen, and we expect the German side to win here.

Liverpool v Atalanta (20:00)

Tip: Liverpool to win

Anfield has been a fortress for Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool this season, with the hosts avoiding defeat across their 29 home matches so far in 2023/24, whilst the hosts have also impressed at home in the Europa League, winning all their four matches.

Klopp's men have been exceptional both offensively and defensively across those fixtures, scoring an average of 4.25 goals per match and conceding an average of only 0.5. It is worth noting that the hosts cruised into the last eight, winning 11-2 on aggregate against Sparta Prague.

Atalanta have been reasonably disappointing domestically this season, currently finding themselves in sixth place in Serie A. Gian Piero Gasperini's men have experienced difficulties on away soil, particularly in recent weeks, with the visitors winning in just one of their last seven away trips.

With Liverpool's convincing home record and Atalanta's away struggles, we expect Liverpool to take control of this tie with a win.

AC Milan v Roma

Tip: AC Milan to win

An all-Italian clash will take place at the San Siro when Milan and Roma meet for the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final on Thursday night.

The hosts have looked very strong since the turn of the year, winning 14 of their 19 matches in 2024. Stefano Pioli's men have impressed at the San Siro in recent weeks, winning five of their last six matches on their home patch.

Roma have had a less impressive campaign than Milan, currently finding themselves 13 points behind their upcoming opponents despite their upturn in form under De Rossi. Roma's away form in this competition has been disappointing, with the visitors winning just one of their five away matches so far.

Milan have already beaten Roma twice in Serie A this season, winning 3-1 in their meeting at the San Siro, and we expect a similar outcome in this encounter.

Club Brugge v PAOK

Tip: Over 2.5 goals

PAOK will travel to Belgium to face Club Brugge in the first leg of their Europa Conference League quarter-final on Thursday.

There have been masses of goals in games involving Club Brugge this season, with their domestic home matches seeing an average of 3.31 goals per game. This has been similar in their Europa Conference League home fixtures, which have seen an average of 2.75 goals per game.

Goals have been plentiful in PAOK's away matches in this competition too, with an average of 3.75 goals being scored per game so far. They've netted two per game on their travels while conceding 1.75 on average.

A minimum of three goals have been scored in Club Brugge's last four matches in this competition and in three of PAOK's last four.

Andy Robson is back to focus on European football on Thursday evening. With some value favourites and a goals-based selection picked out from the Europa League and Conference League card.

Andy Robson