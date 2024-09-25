Europa League: Spurs, United and Mourinho among the most backed to lift trophy

Tottenham and Man United account for over 50% of all bets placed

Premier League clubs are 9/2 5.50 and 11/2 6.50 respectively to lift trophy

Rangers friendless but a wily old manager quietly fancied

Premier League clubs the most backed to win Europa League

Tottenham and Manchester United are the two best backed teams on the Betfair Sportsbook to win this season's Europa League, and the betting suggests that the punters have it spot on.

Spurs are the 9/25.50 favourites to win the competition with exactly 30% of all bets placed on the market being for Ange Postecoglou's side.

Just last week the Tottenham boss was confident that he could guide Spurs to a trophy this campaign when pointing out that he has always had success in his second season with his former clubs.

Postecoglou won trophies in both his seasons as Celtic boss and prior to that he'd won league titles with Australian sides South Melbourne and Brisbane Roar and Japanese side Yokohama F Marinos, all in his second season in charge. He also guided Australia to Asian Cup success two years after becoming the Socceroos manager.

Ten Hag's men second favourites

Manchester United account for 25% of all bets placed on the Europa League Winner market, with Erik ten Hag's men the 11/26.50 second favourites to win the competition.

Ten Hag won five major trophies in a four-year period while manager of Dutch side Ajax, and he has won a trophy in each of his two seasons with United, lifting the League Cup in 2023 and the FA Cup this year by beating arch rivals Manchester City in the final.

United commence their Europa League campaign with a home game against FC Twente this evening - full preview here - while Spurs start their tournament at home to Qarabag tomorrow night which is previewed here.

Spanish side popular and Mourinho also well backed

Athletic Bilbao are the third most popular team with the Betfair punters with 17% of all bets on the market being placed on the La Liga outfit. Despite being 11/112.00 to lift the trophy, the Spanish side account for almost three times as many bets as Italian side Roma, who account for just 6% of all bets despite being more fancied in the market at 9/110.00.

Perhaps not surprisingly, another club proving relatively popular in the market is Turkish side Fenerbahce, now managed of course by globetrotting manager Jose Mourinho.

Fenerbahce have made a decent start in the Turkish Super Lig, currently sitting second behind Galatasaray, but surely the team will be inspired by Mourinho's success in European competitions, where he has tasted success multiple times in the Champions League, won the Europa Conference League, and has won the Europa League in both its current guise and when it was known as the UEFA Cup.

Fenerbahce can be backed at 22/123.00 to win the Europa League this season.

One club proving almost friendless in the market is 100/1101.00 outsiders Rangers. The Scottish side have had just two bets placed on them to win this season's tournament. Philippe Clement's men have made a stuttering start to the Scottish Premiership and have a tough-looking game at Malmo FF on Thursday night.

(% of all bets placed on each club)

- Tottenham 9/25.50: 30%

- Manchester United 11/26.50: 25%

- Athletic Bilbao 11/112.00: 17%

- Fenerbahce 22/123.00: 7%

- Roma 9/110.00: 6%

- Porto 12/113.00: 5%

- Galatasaray 22/123.00: 3%

- Real Sociedad 12/113.00: 2%

* Rest all below 1% (two punters have backed Rangers to win the competition at 100/1101.00

