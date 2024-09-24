Malmo FF v Rangers Europa League Tips: 7/2 Tavernier looks best bet in Sweden

Malmo edged Rangers home and away in 2021

The Swedes aren't ones to trust in Europe though

Rangers' James Tavernier can add to his European haul



Malmo FF v Rangers

Thursday 26 September, 17:45

Live on TNT Sports 2



Malmo on the way to another title

Malmo always prompt a dash of nostalgia for football fans of a certain age having contested, but lost, the 1979 European Cup final against Nottingham Forest.

Fast forward to the modern day and you'll find them in familiar position: top of the Swedish Allsvenskan table. With 16 wins out of 24 and just three defeats, they lead their nearest rivals by 11 points. The title is heading their way once more.

In Europe, a 4-0 aggregate loss to Sparta Prague in August relegated them to the Europa League after they'd beaten PAOK Salonika (6-5 agg) and Ki Klaksvik (6-4) in Champions League qualifiers.

Since the 2-0 away defeat to Sparta in Prague, they've kept four clean sheets. Malmo head into the game on the back of a 4-0 home league win over Hacken.

Rangers have had rough early ride

Rangers' hopes of Champions League football were wrecked by the concession of two goals in the last six minutes to Dynamo Kyiv at Ibrox.

Philippe Clement's side looked to have done the hard work after Cyriel Dessers' late equaliser in the first leg but it all went horribly wrong in the return, their hopes falling apart after a hugely controversial red card shown to winger Jefte early in the second half.

To make things worse, Rangers have since lost the first Old Firm derby of the season and they already trail Celtic by five points after five games in the SPL. Their fierce Glasgow rivals have further rubbed Rangers' noses in it by winning their Champions League opener 5-1.

At least the Gers have steadied the ship a little since that 3-0 loss at Celtic, edging out Dundee United in the SPL and beating Dundee 3-0 in the Scottish League Cup.

Hosts favourites to win

Malmo FF head the market at 11/82.38 to win the first game of the elongated group phase. A reminder that each team in the single 36-team league faces eight opponents - four home and four away.

Rangers are 2/13.00 to start their bid for a top-eight place with victory while The Draw is 23/103.30.

Thankfully, we have some fairly recent head-to-head form to look at after these two met in the third quaifying round of the Champions League in 2021.

Rangers lost the first leg 2-1 in Sweden but were really left to rue the return when, reduced to 10 men late in the first half, Malmo came out for the second and hit a quickfire double to surge into a 4-2 aggregate lead. Steven Gerrard's side, who were struggling for form at the time, could never get it back.

Draw looks best

Even though Rangers aren't in great shape, Malmo aren't a side to trust in Europe. That's putting it mildly as they've lost nine of their last 12 games in all European competitions.

In the last two at home - the two Champions League qualifiers played in August - they lost 2-0 to Sparta Prague and drew 2-2 with PAOK Salonika.

In this tournament, they've failed to register in their last three home matches.

It's there for Rangers if they find their stride but the Draw is probably the safest option here, a result that is decent enough for both sides.

Put trust in Tavernier

James Tavernier got off the mark for the season when slotting home a penalty in the 3-0 win over Dundee at the weekend.

It was about time after the man from Bradford netted 24 times in 58 matches last term.

He's also been a regular scorer in Europe in recent seasons, netting 11 times in all.

The timing looks good for him to register again and Tavernier to grab a goal and Both teams to Score pays 7/24.50 on the Bet Builder.

For Malmo, Isaac Kiese Thelin is the top scorer in the Swedish top-flight this season although with 14 goals he's not exactly scoring them at Erling Haaland levels.

He does have goals in his last two home games though, hence the quotes of an anytime goal at 7/52.40.

A goal for both Tavernier and Thelin pays just under 8/19.00 on Bet Builders.