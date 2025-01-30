Europa League Tips: Ten bets for Thursday's final matches

Manchester United can claim another win

Osimhen and En-Nesyri are in form

Ibrox will inspire Rangers to crucial victory

Sloppy Spurs can't stop conceding

Our Cheltenham offer is live! Get a completely free bet every weekend until the Festival

Anderlecht are seventh and need a win to guarantee a finish in the top eight places, while Hoffenheim require a victory to stand any chance of making the play-offs. With both teams motivated and capable of scoring, over 3.5 goals could land at 13/82.63.

Recommended Bet Back over 3.5 goals between Anderlecht and Hoffenheim SBK 13/8

After a shaky start in this competition, four straight wins have sent Manchester United up to fourth place. FCSB are also faring well and need a result to at least stay in eighth place. Three of United's four Europa League wins have seen them concede and you can back both teams to score and an away win at 23/103.30.

Recommended Bet Back Manchester United to beat FCSB and both teams to score SBK 23/10

This seems likely to be a competitive game, with the hosts in 19th place and Fenerbahce in 23rd position. Both require some kind of result to book their play-off spot and Jose Mourinho's team come to Denmark in good form, having not lost in eight games (W6 D2). Youssef En-Nesyri has been scoring regularly for Fenerbahce and is 1/12.00 to find the net again.

Recommended Bet Back En-Nesyri to score for Fenerbahce against Midtjylland SBK 1/1

With a healthy goal difference, Ajax are essentially assured of a play-off spot, but can't make the top eight. Ninth placed Galatasaray have a good chance of breaking into those Round of 16 positions, if they win. Victor Osimhen has scored in three consecutive games for the motivated visitors and is 11/102.11 to add to his tally.

Recommended Bet Back Osimhen to score for Galatasaray against Ajax SBK 11/10

Porto are hovering just outside of the play-off positions in 25th. They are without a win in five (D1 L4) and have responded by sacking their manager Vitor Bruno and replacing him with Martin Anselmi. Maccabi Tel Aviv have a mathematical chance of making the play-offs, but not a realistic one, so let's back the visitors to claim a win under their new coach. Back a Porto win and under 3.5 goals at 6/52.20.

Recommended Bet Back Porto to beat Maccabi Tel Aviv and under 3.5 goals SBK 6/5

Third placed Bilbao need just a point to book their place in the last-16. Plzen are eleventh and need a win to do likewise, but it seems unlikely. The hosts have won all three of their Europa League home games without conceding and are 13/82.63 to win to nil.

Recommended Bet Back Athletic Bilbao to win to nil against Plzen SBK 13/8

With a strong goal difference, a win could give 13th placed Rangers a chance of gatecrashing the top eight. They are level on points with Union St Gilloise (15th), but have had a harder set of fixtures. Back Rangers to win in front of the Ibrox faithful at 11/102.11.

Recommended Bet Back Rangers to beat Union St Gilloise SBK 11/10

Roma are in 21st place and could easily slip out of the play-off positions if they were to lose this. They lost their last Europa League game away at AZ, but otherwise have been in good form of late, with that defeat being their only loss in the last eight games (W5 D2). Second placed Eintracht Frankfurt are unbeaten in five (W4 D1) and as they only need a point to secure their last-16 spot, a draw looks possible at 14/53.80.

Recommended Bet Back Roma and Eintracht Frankfurt to draw SBK 14/5

Braga are 27th in the table and need to win this one. The bad news is that Lazio are top of the table and unbeaten from their seven fixtures (W6 D1), but the good news is that such is their goal difference, they are practically certain to finish first. Yet though Lazio are likely to rotate, they have been doing that in this competition anyway. Back the visitors double chance at 11/102.11.

Recommended Bet Back Lazio double chance against Braga SBK 11/10

Sixth placed Spurs should really be beating Elfsborg, no matter how many injuries they have, but their results are defying logic right now. The visitors are 20th and will be motivated to get a result to stay in the play-off positions. Both teams to score has landed in each of Tottenham's last four Europa League games and looks big at 1/12.00.