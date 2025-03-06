Europa League Tips: Table topping Lazio value to win first-leg at Plzen

En-Nesyri big to continue scoring streak

Sociedad can breach leaky Red Devils

Lazio nice price to win away

Roma and Bilbao have already drawn

Thursday, 17:45

Live on TNT Sports 5

Lyon are unbeaten on the road in the Europa League this season (P4 W2 D2). They have scored ten goals across those four games and you can back an away win against FCSB and over 2.5 goals at 15/82.88.

Recommended Bet Back Lyon to beat FCSB and over 2.5 goals SBK 15/8

Thursday, 17:45

Live on TNT Sports 2

This promises to be a competitive and fiery tie. The most reliable bet involving Fenerbahce these days is for Youssef En-Nesyri. He has scored 20 goals in his last 17 appearances and you can back him to find the net at 10/111.91.

Recommended Bet Back En-Nesyri to score for Fenerbahce against Rangers SBK 10/11

Thursday, 17:45

Live on TNT Sports 1

The idea of Manchester United keeping it tight in this first-leg seems a fanciful one, with the Red Devils having conceded in each of their last six games. Sociedad have scored at least two goals in five of their last six matches and you can back the hosts to score over 1.5 goals at 5/42.25.

Recommended Bet Back Real Sociedad to score over 1.5 goals against Manchester United SBK 5/4

Thursday, 17:45

Live on TNT Sports 3

When these sides met in the league phase Tottenham won 1-0, but there is reason to think that we should see more goals on this occasion. AZ beat Galatasaray 6-3 on aggregate in the play-offs and both teams to score in the first-half is available at 12/53.40.

Recommended Bet Back AZ Alkmaar and Tottenham to both score in the first-half SBK 12/5

Thursday, 20:00

Live on TNT Sports 2

Ajax have won seven of their last eight games, with their only defeat coming in the second-leg of their play-off tie against Union Saint-Gilloise, when they were reduced to ten-men. Eintract Frankfurt have just faced tough games against Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen, who both beat them 4-0. Back Ajax to score in the first-half at 17/201.85.

Recommended Bet Back Ajax to score in the first-half against Eintracht Frankfurt SBK 17/20

Thursday, 20:00

Live on TNT Sports 4

Lazio won the league stage and come into this game on a high, having scored a late winner in the 2-1 victory against AC Milan at the weekend. Plzen have lost games against Manchester United, Athletic Bilbao and Ferencvaros in his competition, making the 10/111.91 on offer for a Lazio victory look quite generous.

Recommended Bet Back Lazio to beat Plzen SBK 10/11

Thursday, 20:00

Live on TNT Sports 3

After losing their first league phase game away at Lyon, Olympiakos remained unbeaten for their next seven matches (W4 D3) and only conceded one goal during that run. In contrast, each of Glimt's last eight Europa League games have seen both teams score, with their play-off against Twente resulting in a 6-3 aggregate victory. Compromise by combining both scoring with under 3.5 goals at 7/42.75.

Recommended Bet Back both Bodo/Glimt and Olympiakos to score and under 3.5 goals SBK 7/4

Thursday, 20:00

Live on TNT Sports 1

The pick of this Round of 16 is this game between an improved Roma side and high-flying Athletic Bilbao. Roma are unbeaten in six (W5 D1) and knocked Porto out in the play-offs, while Bilbao finished second in the league phase and are fourth in LaLiga. These sides drew 1-1 in Rome in their opening game of the competition and you can back another stalemate at 21/103.10.