Europa League Tips: Table topping Lazio value to win first-leg at Plzen
Dan Fitch thinks that the Europa League table toppers Lazio are great value to win at Plzen, as he gives tips for all eight of Thursday's Round of 16 games...
-
En-Nesyri big to continue scoring streak
-
Sociedad can breach leaky Red Devils
-
Lazio nice price to win away
-
Roma and Bilbao have already drawn
-
Get a completely free bet every day of the Cheltenham Festival with Betfair
-
Gamble responsibly with Betfair during the 2025 Cheltenham Festival
FCSB v Lyon
Thursday, 17:45
Live on TNT Sports 5
Lyon are unbeaten on the road in the Europa League this season (P4 W2 D2). They have scored ten goals across those four games and you can back an away win against FCSB and over 2.5 goals at 15/82.88.
Fenerbahce v Rangers
Thursday, 17:45
Live on TNT Sports 2
This promises to be a competitive and fiery tie. The most reliable bet involving Fenerbahce these days is for Youssef En-Nesyri. He has scored 20 goals in his last 17 appearances and you can back him to find the net at 10/111.91.
Real Sociedad v Manchester United
Thursday, 17:45
Live on TNT Sports 1
The idea of Manchester United keeping it tight in this first-leg seems a fanciful one, with the Red Devils having conceded in each of their last six games. Sociedad have scored at least two goals in five of their last six matches and you can back the hosts to score over 1.5 goals at 5/42.25.
AZ Alkmaar v Tottenham
Thursday, 17:45
Live on TNT Sports 3
When these sides met in the league phase Tottenham won 1-0, but there is reason to think that we should see more goals on this occasion. AZ beat Galatasaray 6-3 on aggregate in the play-offs and both teams to score in the first-half is available at 12/53.40.
Ajax v Eintracht Frankfurt
Thursday, 20:00
Live on TNT Sports 2
Ajax have won seven of their last eight games, with their only defeat coming in the second-leg of their play-off tie against Union Saint-Gilloise, when they were reduced to ten-men. Eintract Frankfurt have just faced tough games against Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen, who both beat them 4-0. Back Ajax to score in the first-half at 17/201.85.
Plzen v Lazio
Thursday, 20:00
Live on TNT Sports 4
Lazio won the league stage and come into this game on a high, having scored a late winner in the 2-1 victory against AC Milan at the weekend. Plzen have lost games against Manchester United, Athletic Bilbao and Ferencvaros in his competition, making the 10/111.91 on offer for a Lazio victory look quite generous.
Bodo/Glimt v Olympiakos
Thursday, 20:00
Live on TNT Sports 3
After losing their first league phase game away at Lyon, Olympiakos remained unbeaten for their next seven matches (W4 D3) and only conceded one goal during that run. In contrast, each of Glimt's last eight Europa League games have seen both teams score, with their play-off against Twente resulting in a 6-3 aggregate victory. Compromise by combining both scoring with under 3.5 goals at 7/42.75.
Roma v Atheltic Bilbao
Thursday, 20:00
Live on TNT Sports 1
The pick of this Round of 16 is this game between an improved Roma side and high-flying Athletic Bilbao. Roma are unbeaten in six (W5 D1) and knocked Porto out in the play-offs, while Bilbao finished second in the league phase and are fourth in LaLiga. These sides drew 1-1 in Rome in their opening game of the competition and you can back another stalemate at 21/103.10.
Now read Copenhagen v Chelsea Tips: Back BTTS in Blues win
Recommended bets
Back Lyon to beat FCSB and over 2.5 goals @ 15/82.88
Back En-Nesyri to score for Fenerbahce against Rangers @ 10/111.91
Back Real Sociedad to score over 1.5 goals against Manchester United @ 5/42.25
Back AZ Alkmaar and Tottenham to both score in the first-half @ 12/53.40
Back Ajax to score in the first-half against Eintracht Frankfurt @ 17/201.85
Back Lazio to beat Plzen @ 10/111.91
Back both Bodo/Glimt and Olympiakos to score and under 3.5 goals @ 7/42.75
Back Roma and Athletic Bilbao to draw @ 21/103.10
New Customers can get £50 in free bets!
Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Football Betting Tips
England v Senegal Tips: Get short of goals at City Ground
-
Football Betting Tips
England v Senegal Build Ups Tipsheet: Saka & Rice star in five best City Ground Match Ups
-
Football Betting Tips
Tuesday Football Tips: Card prices make appeal in World Cup qualifier
-
Football Betting Tips
FIFA Club World Cup 25: Everything you need to know in our Ultimate Guide
-
Football Betting Tips
Club World Cup Top Scorer Tips: From Mbappe to win outright to 100/1 E/W punt