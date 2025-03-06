Copenhagen v Chelsea Tips: Back BTTS in Blues win

First half goals likely in Danish capital

Chelsea's output in Conference League has to be respected

Nkunku fancied at 11/8 2.38 to continue scoring spree

Having picked up maximum points in the league stage of the UEFA Conference League, Chelsea would have hoped for easier opposition in the last 16. Instead they're paired up with Copenhagen, the Danish side well on course to securing their sixth Superliga title in 10 years.

To be clear, the Blues have the beating of the Lions, being the superior team in every department. It is, however, doubtful they will enjoy a straightforward time of it across the two legs. The Danes will have their chances. There will be drama along the way.

This is especially true of the first encounter, with Chelsea winless on their travels since Christmas. Copenhagen, meanwhile, have lost only twice at Parken this season, though it may be pertinent that both times it was while playing in Europe.

Early goals backed at 11/4

The hosts aren't heavy goal-scorers, notching a distinctly underwhelming 1.3 per 90 in the league phase of this competition and subsequently finding themselves out-scored by five teams who finished below them.

It's a similar story in their domestic league, with a third of the Superliga boasting better numbers in the goals for column, even though Copenhagen top the division.

It says a great deal that their leading scorer across all comps is Kevin Diks, a defender, with 10 in 36 outings.

But what the Lions have started to do is convert early, and that's intriguing given who their opponents are this Thursday. Jacob Neestrup's men have scored inside 25 minutes in five of their last nine league contests.

It's a habit Chelsea have sustained across 2024/25, getting on the score-sheet inside 25 mins in 24 of their 39 fixtures this term, sometimes on multiple occasions. A chunky 33.6% of their season's haul has come within this early timeframe.



There is always a chance that both teams will initially size up their opponent in the Danish capital. If they dispense with that formality this tie could ignite from the off.

Recommended Bet Back both teams to score in first half SBK 11/4

Struggling for form but still superior

It's undeniable that Chelsea's form has hit the skids these past couple of months. In their opening 16 Premier League contests, the Blues accrued 2.1 points per game. In their subsequent 11, that has diminished to 1.09.

That situation is epitomised by Cole Palmer who is without a goal involvement in seven across all competitions, although to his credit the England star hasn't hidden during this period, taking on 26 shots. Since mid-January he has created nine chances for his team-mates, all of which have gone begging.

What hasn't exactly helped Palmer's cause is Nicolas Jackson succumbing to a hamstring injury. Chelsea are without half of their attacking roster as they head to Scandinavia.

Marc Guiu is unavailable, the Conference League's leading goal-scorer. So too is Jackson, with his 0.46 goals per 90 in the Premier League. So is Noni Madueke who boasts 3.9 shots per 90 domestically. These are big misses all.

Yet if the above suggests Copenhagen's defence is in for a manageable night we should not overlook just how impressive Chelsea have been in this tournament, even if the wins took place during their prolonged decent spell.

They won the League Phase at a canter, outscoring everyone else by a considerable margin. On their travels they scored every 30 minutes.

Maresca's men remain 8/111.73 favourites to lift the trophy in May by virtue of having a squad packed with superstars and internationals.

Crucially, they have players who can step up and make the difference in the absence of others, as their 4-0 demolition of Southampton last time out illustrated.

Recommended Bet Back Chelsea to win 2-1, 3-1, or 4-1 SBK 16/5

Nkunku is prolific in Europe

It was Christopher Nkunku who opened Chelsea's account against Southampton last week, the 27-year-old enjoying a rare start in the Premier League. This is reflected in his bang-average return in the competition, just five goals to his name to date.

On the continental stage however - where Nkunku has started all-but-one of the fixtures - the striker is a very different proposition, finishing with confidence and proving himself a constant threat.

In the Premier League, he has converted every 237 minutes. In the Conference League, he has converted every 76 minutes.

Along with Neto and Tyrique George, Nkunku is a shoo-in to feature in Denmark, and he is the man to trouble a Copenhagen rearguard that kept only one clean sheet in their League Phase games and subsequent play-off.