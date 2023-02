Goals anticpated at Ajax

Shaktar to score against Rennes

Englishman too big of a price get on the scoresheet

Get set for fireworks in Amsterdam

Ajax v Union Berlin

Thursday 16 February, 17:45

Live on BT Sport 3

A European tie against mighty Dutch giants Ajax is the latest miraculous milestone on the Union Berlin journey.

Until they were promoted in 2019, the capital club had never played in the Bundesliga, but they have improved season upon season.

This is their second consecutive European campaign (they went out in the group stage of the Conference League last term), and they are just a point behind Bayern Munich in the title race. On Saturday, the Iron Ones won 2-1 at title rivals RB Leipzig.

Ajax are enjoying a new coach bounce since dispensing with the unpopular Alfred Schreuder, and caretaker boss Johnny Heitinga has helped the team to win four on the spin in league and cup. Across those four games, Ajax have rattled in 13 goals.

I'll happily back Over 2.5 Goals here at 1.9720/21. That has paid out in nine of Union's last 11 games in league and cup, while Heitinga has got Ajax playing good attacking football again.

Back Over 2.5 goals between Ajax & Union @ 1.97

Shakhtar can strike

Shakhtar Donetsk v Rennes

Thursday 16 February, 17:45

Live on BT Sport Extra

It's a football miracle that Shakhtar are still involved in European competition. The invasion of Ukraine by Russia continues to disrupt domestic football, although Shakhtar know all about a nomadic existence, having been rendered homeless by the attack on Crimea in 2014.

They now play their European home matches in the Polish capital Warsaw, although they still nearly qualified for the last 16 of the Champions League.

Despite the loss of Mykhailo Mudryk to Chelsea, Shakhtar still pack a punch, and striker Lassina Traore has looked sharp in recent friendlies.

Rennes are having a serious wobble in France. They have lost five of their last seven games in league and cup, and they are regularly leaking goals. 13 of their last 17 games have seen a BTTS bet land, and that's what I'm going for here.

Back BTTS between Shakhtar & Rennes @ 1.8

Tammy to shine again

Salzburg v Roma

Thursday 16 February, 17:45

Live on BT Sport 4

Salzburg fell short in the Champions League group stage, losing their final two games to Chelsea and Milan. Their defensive naivete was on show in both games, and Matthias Jaissle's men only kept one clean sheet in the group stage.

Roma won the Conference League under Jose Mourinho last term, and even though they were deeply underwhelming in the group stage of this competition, they are still alive.

The capital club have hit form in recent weeks, and star striker Tammy Abraham has netted in four of his last 11 games.

Even though the Englishman didn't score in the weekend's 1-1 draw at Lecce, he was denied by a goalkeeping masterclass from Wladimiro Falcone.

At 3.02/1 to score, Abraham is too big a price to ignore, but keep an eye on the team news.

Back Tammy Abraham to score anytime @ 3.0

Monaco skipper can make his mark

Bayer Leverkusen v Monaco

Thursday 16 February, 20:00

Live on BT Sport 4

Monaco are on the charge, and they dismissed French champions PSG 3-1 at the weekend in Ligue 1.

Philippe Clement's side has now put together an unbeaten run of eight matches in the top flight, and captain Wissam Ben Yedder's goals have underpinned that progress. The veteran has netted nine goals in his last seven games, including a brace against Paris.

Leverkusen are improving under Xabi Alonso, but I still don't trust them defensively, and I always feel like goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky is an accident waiting to happen. Ben Yedder is priced at 3.3512/5 to score here, and that's a juicy price.

Back Wissam Ben Yedder to score anytime @ 3.35

Canaries to be muted

Juventus v Nantes

Thursday 16 February, 20:00

Live on BT Sport 3

It's fair to say it's been another challenging season for Juventus both on and off the pitch. The deduction of 15 points for financial irregularities (Juve have appealed) has wiped away any hope of winning Serie A, and a recent 5-1 hammering at Napoli showed just how far Max Allegri's team are off the pace.

However, Juve have made progress in the Coppa Italia (they'll face Inter in the semi-finals) and they have a chance in the Europa League to deliver a European trophy.

The Bianconeri have won 12 of their last 17 games in all competitions, and of those 12 wins, 11 stayed under the 3.5 goals line.

Nantes lost star forward Randal Kolo Muani to Eintracht Frankfurt in the summer, and they progressed to this stage of the UEL despite suffering three group-stage defeats.

They have only lost two of their last 18 games, so they can give Juve a test here. I'll back the hosts to win and Under 3.5 Goals at 10/11 on the Sportsbook.

Back Juventus to win & under 3.5 goals @ 1.81

UEL magic to desert Sevilla

Sevilla v PSV

Thursday 16 February, 20:00

Live on BT Sport 2

Like a magnet, Sevilla always seem to be drawn towards the Europa League.

It's a competition they won in three straight seasons under Unai Emery, and altogether they have won the trophy six times in the 21st century.

However, this is not the same quality of team that won those trophies, and the Andalusians have been fighting a relegation battle this term.

Jorge Sampaoli's team is only four points above the dropzone in La Liga, and although they have won four straight home games in Spain, all four wins were against teams in tenth or below.

They have lost at home to Real Sociedad, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid in La Liga, and in the UCL they were smashed by Manchester City and Sevilla at the Sanchez Pizjuan.

PSV are capable of going to Seville and avoiding defeat. Even without Cody Gakpo they are scoring goals, and their only defeat in the Europa League group stage was against Arsenal. I'll back PSV +0.5 on the Asian Handicap at 1.84/5.

Back PSV +0.5 on the Asian Handicap @ 1.8

Lions to roar

Sporting v Midtjylland

Thursday 16 February, 20:00

Live on BT Sport Extra

These are sobering times for Sporting. They have never really been a part of the title race in Portugal this term, with their old Lisbon rivals Benfica blazing a trail at the top.

They lost the Taca da Liga final to Porto recently, and in the league they lost at home to the same opponents at the weekend.

However, Ruben Amorim's team is still strong at home in general. They beat a good Braga team 5-0 recently, and have won 20 of their last 24 league games at the Jose Alvalade.

Midtjylland are also well adrift in their title race in Denmark, and they don't restart their domestic season until this weekend.

They only claimed a point from their three away games in the UEL group stage, and I'll back the hosts -1.5 on the Asian Handicap here at 1.9420/21.