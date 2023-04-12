</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/kevin-hatchard/">Kevin Hatchard</a></li> <li><time datetime="2023-04-13">13 April 2023</time></li> <li>3:00 min read</li> </ul> "2023-04-13T09:00:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2023-04-12T21:36:00+01:00", "articleBody": "We're down to the last eight of the Europa League, and Kevin Hatchard has picks from three of the four quarter-final first legs. Bayer winning at home and abroad Five-fold Bet Builder to cheer on in Feyenoord v Roma Juve too short at odds-on Read my Man Utd v Sevilla match preview here! Bayer's charge to continue Bayer Leverkusen v Union Saint-GilloiseThursday, 20:00Live on BT Sports Extra Whisper it, but Bayer Leverkusen look as if they are truly capable of something special this season, and coach Xabi Alonso has done a fine job since replacing Gerardo Seoane at the helm. I wondered whether Die Werkself's improvement was merely a positive regression to the mean after a period of underperformance, but Bayer are currently so impressive that they might even sneak into the Bundesliga's top four. The German side have seen off Monaco and Ferencvaros in the knockout rounds of the Europa League, scoring nine goals across those four matches, and in the Bundesliga they have put together a five-match winning streak at just the right time. A 2-1 win over Bayern Munich was the standout result in that sequence. The return to fitness of creative heartbeat Florian Wirtz has been one of the catalysts, and fleet-footed wide threats Moussa Diaby and Jeremie Frimpong (the latter is as attacking a full-back as you'll find) have been in startling form. Frimpong has eight goals and six assists in the Bundesliga, and is attracting interest from Bayern and beyond. Union Saint-Gilloise are not a team to be underestimated, and they swept side Union Berlin 6-3 on aggregate in the previous round. However, I wonder if the Belgian title-chasers can really keep this going, and Leverkusen are a much more potent attacking force than Union. I'll back Bayer to win and Over 2.5 Goals on the Sportsbook here at 5/4. Nine of Bayer's last 12 competitive games have featured at least three goals, and I expect them to play on the front foot here. Back Bayer Leverkusen to win and Over 2.5 Goals @ 5/4 All going to plan for Magic Mourinho Feyenoord v RomaThursday 13 April, 17:45Live on BT Sport 3 Love him or loathe him, you can't deny that Jose Mourinho gets things done. In his first season at the helm of Roma the Portuguese coach led them to their first European trophy since the Fairs Cup of 1961, and now he is on course for a top-four finish in Serie A and in the mix for another European trophy. On Thursday night they face the side they beat 1-0 in the Europa Conference League final, and Feyenoord are also enjoying life. The Dutch giants are eight points clear at the top of the Eredivisie, with chasers PSV and Ajax unable to match their consistency. Arne Slot's Feyenoord have lost just once in the league all season, and their remaining fixtures are pretty kind. In the Europa League, Slot's side made everyone sit up and take notice in the previous round as they demolished Shakhtar 7-1 in the Netherlands. I think we can put together an attractive Bet Builder here on the Sportsbook at [4.61]. We'll start with Roma's Paulo Dybala and Feyenoord's Santiago Gimenez to each have a shot on target (Dybala is averaging just shy of a shot on target per 90 in Serie A, Gimenex is averaging 1.41 SOT per 90 in the Eredivisie), as both are in good goalscoring form. I'll back Over 1.5 Goals (that has paid out in 18 of 20 Feyenoord games since the World Cup) and Over 6.5 Corners. Finally, let's back Roma defender Gianluca Mancini to commit at least one foul - he averages 1.2 fouls per game in Serie A, and 1.7 in the UEL. Back Over 1.5 Goals, Paulo Dybala and Santiago Gimenez to have +1 shots on target, Over 6.5 Corners and Gianluca Mancini to commit 1+ fouls @ 4.61 Sporting can spring a surprise Juventus v SportingThursday 13 April, 20:00Live on BT Sport 3 It's no surprise that Sporting boss Ruben Amorim gets placed on a list of candidates every time a top job comes up. The 38-year-old has worked wonders at the Jose Alvalade, ending the Lions' long wait for a Portuguese title, and reaching the knockout stages of both the Champions League (last season) and the Europa League (this season). One of the most impressive performances of his tenure came in the last 16, as Sporting went to Premier League leaders Arsenal and won on penalties after a 1-1 draw. Sporting seem to like facing North London clubs, as they took four points off Tottenham in the Champions League. Now they take an 11-match unbeaten run to Turin to face a Juventus team that suffered a demoralising 2-1 defeat at Lazio in Serie A at the weekend. Juve would be second in Serie A if they hadn't been deducted 15 points for alleged financial malpractice, and Max Allegri has turned them into a solid and consistent side for the most part. That said, functional victories over Nantes and Freiburg in this competition don't tell us a huge amount, and in the Champions League Juve lost five of their six group games, including a humbling defeat at Israeli side Maccabi Haifa. I can't get on board with Juventus' price of [1.85] in the Match Odds market here, as it suggests the hosts are a much better side that Sporting. I believe the gap is far smaller, so I'll lay the hosts. the Europa League, and Kevin Hatchard has picks from three of the four quarter-final first legs.</strong></p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <ul> <li> <h3><strong>Bayer winning at home and abroad</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Five-fold Bet Builder to cheer on in Feyenoord v Roma</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.211524964"><strong>Juve too short at odds-on</strong></a></h3> <strong></strong></li> <li> <h3><strong>Read my Man Utd v Sevilla match preview here!</strong></h3> </li> <hr><h2><strong>Bayer's charge to continue</strong></h2><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/uefa-europa-league/leverkusen-v-union-st-gilloise/32194371">Bayer Leverkusen v Union Saint-Gilloise</a><br>Thursday, 20:00<br>Live on BT Sports Extra</strong></p><p>Whisper it, but Bayer Leverkusen look as if they are truly capable of something special this season, and coach <strong>Xabi Alonso</strong> has done a fine job since replacing Gerardo Seoane at the helm.</p><p>I wondered whether Die Werkself's improvement was merely a positive regression to the mean after a period of underperformance, but Bayer are currently so impressive that they might even sneak into the <strong>Bundesliga's top four.</strong></p><p>The German side have seen off Monaco and Ferencvaros in the knockout rounds of the Europa League, scoring nine goals across those four matches, and in the Bundesliga they have put together a <strong>five-match winning streak</strong> at just the right time.</p><p><strong>A 2-1 win over Bayern Munich</strong> was the standout result in that sequence.</p><p>The return to fitness of creative heartbeat Florian Wirtz has been one of the catalysts, and fleet-footed wide threats <strong>Moussa Diaby and Jeremie Frimpong</strong> (the latter is as attacking a full-back as you'll find) have been in startling form.</p><blockquote> <p><strong>Frimpong has eight goals and six assists in the Bundesliga, and is attracting interest from Bayern and beyond.</strong></p> </blockquote><p><strong>Union Saint-Gilloise</strong> are not a team to be underestimated, and they swept side Union Berlin 6-3 on aggregate in the previous round. However, I wonder if the Belgian title-chasers can really keep this going, and Leverkusen are a much more potent attacking force than Union.</p><p>I'll back Bayer to win and Over 2.5 Goals on the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/uefa-europa-league/leverkusen-v-union-st-gilloise/32194371"><strong>Sportsbook</strong></a> here at 5/4. Nine of Bayer's last 12 competitive games have featured at least three goals, and I expect them to play on the front foot here.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Bayer Leverkusen to win and Over 2.5 Goals @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/uefa-europa-league/leverkusen-v-union-st-gilloise/32194371" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">5/4</a></div><h2><strong>All going to plan for Magic Mourinho</strong></h2><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/uefa-europa-league/feyenoord-v-roma/32194374"><strong>Feyenoord v Roma</strong></a><br><strong>Thursday 13 April, 17:45</strong><br><strong>Live on BT Sport 3</strong></p><p>Love him or loathe him, you can't deny that <strong>Jose Mourinho</strong> gets things done. In his first season at the helm of Roma the Portuguese coach led them to their first European trophy since the Fairs Cup of 1961, and now he is on course for a top-four finish in Serie A and in the mix for another European trophy.</p><p>On Thursday night they face the side <strong>they beat 1-0</strong> in the Europa Conference League final, and Feyenoord are also enjoying life.</p><p>The Dutch giants are <strong>eight points clear</strong> at the top of the Eredivisie, with chasers PSV and Ajax unable to match their consistency.</p><blockquote> <p><strong>Arne Slot's Feyenoord have lost just once in the league all season, and their remaining fixtures are pretty kind.</strong></p> </blockquote><p>In the <strong>Europa League</strong>, Slot's side made everyone sit up and take notice in the previous round as they demolished Shakhtar 7-1 in the Netherlands.</p><p>I think we can put together an attractive <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/uefa-europa-league/feyenoord-v-roma/32194374"><strong>Bet Builder</strong></a> here on the Sportsbook at 4.61.</p><p>We'll start with Roma's <strong>Paulo Dybala </strong>and Feyenoord's<strong> Santiago Gimenez</strong> to each have a shot on target (Dybala is averaging just shy of a shot on target per 90 in Serie A, Gimenex is averaging 1.41 SOT per 90 in the Eredivisie), as both are in good goalscoring form.</p><p>I'll back Over 1.5 Goals (that has paid out in 18 of 20 Feyenoord games since the World Cup) and Over 6.5 Corners.</p><p>Finally, let's back <strong>Roma defender Gianluca Mancini</strong> to commit at least one foul - he averages 1.2 fouls per game in Serie A, and 1.7 in the UEL.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Over 1.5 Goals, Paulo Dybala and Santiago Gimenez to have +1 shots on target, Over 6.5 Corners and Gianluca Mancini to commit 1+ fouls @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/uefa-europa-league/feyenoord-v-roma/32194374" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">4.61</a></div><h2><strong>Sporting can spring a surprise</strong></h2><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.211524964"><strong>Juventus v Sporting</strong></a><br><strong>Thursday 13 April, 20:00</strong><br><strong>Live on BT Sport 3</strong></p><p>It's no surprise that Sporting boss <strong>Ruben Amorim</strong> gets placed on a list of candidates every time a top job comes up.</p><p>The 38-year-old has worked wonders at the <strong>Jose Alvalade</strong>, ending the Lions' long wait for a Portuguese title, and reaching the knockout stages of both the Champions League (last season) and the Europa League (this season).</p><blockquote> <p><strong>One of the most impressive performances of his tenure came in the last 16, as Sporting went to Premier League leaders Arsenal and won on penalties after a 1-1 draw.</strong></p> </blockquote><p>Sporting seem to like facing North London clubs, as they took four points off Tottenham in the Champions League. Now they take an 11-match unbeaten run to Turin to face a Juventus team that suffered a demoralising 2-1 defeat at Lazio in Serie A at the weekend.

Juve would be second in Serie A if they hadn't been deducted 15 points for alleged financial malpractice, and Max Allegri has turned them into a solid and consistent side for the most part.

That said, functional victories over Nantes and Freiburg in this competition don't tell us a huge amount, and in the Champions League Juve lost five of their six group games, including a humbling defeat at Israeli side Maccabi Haifa.

I can't get on board with Juventus' price of 1.85 in the Match Odds market here, as it suggests the hosts are a much better side that Sporting.

I believe the gap is far smaller, so I'll lay the hosts. Recommended bets

Back Bayer Leverkusen to win and Over 2.5 Goals at 5/4

Back Over 1.5 Goals in Feyenoord v Roma, Paulo Dybala and Santiago Gimenez to have +1 shots on target, Over 6.5 Corners and Gianluca Mancini to commit +1 fouls at 4.61

Lay Juventus v Sporting at 1.85 Real Betis v Man Utd: Hosts' attitude can help our Bet Builder

Arsenal v Sporting: Back Martinelli to continue scoring but Lions to leave a scar Europa League Tips: Six bets for six second leg matches on Thursday

The Daily Acca: A trio of boosted bankers

The Daily Acca: A 7/1 midweek boost <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/daily-acca/the-daily-acca-a-71-midweek-boost-150323-35.html">The Daily Acca: A 7/1 midweek boost</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2022/10/Patrick Vieira Palace-thumb-1280x720-168196.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/assets_c/2022/10/Patrick%20Vieira%20Palace-thumb-1280x720-168196.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <div class="entry_category_link"> <a class="button" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-league/">More UEFA Europa League</a> </div> </div> </main> <aside class="entry_sidebar"> <section class="story-extra"> <nav class="block" style="margin-bottom: 1.5rem;"> <header class="block__header"><h4>More Football</h4></header> <div class="block__body"> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/" class=" "> Football Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/" class=" "> English Premier League </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/team-guide/" class=" "> Team Guide </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/transfers/" class=" "> Transfers </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/bournemouth/" class=" "> AFC Bournemouth </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/arsenal/" class=" "> Arsenal </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/aston-villa/" class=" "> Aston Villa </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/brentford/" class=" "> Brentford </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/brighton/" class=" "> Brighton & Hove Albion </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/chelsea/" class=" "> Chelsea </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/crystal-palace/" class=" "> Crystal Palace </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/everton/" class=" "> Everton </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/fulham/" class=" "> Fulham </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/leeds-utd/" class=" "> Leeds United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/leicester-city/" class=" "> Leicester City </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/liverpool/" class=" "> Liverpool </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/manchester-city/" class=" "> Manchester City </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/manchester-united/" class=" "> Manchester United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/newcastle-united/" class=" "> Newcastle United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/nottingham-forest/" class=" "> Nottingham Forest </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/southampton/" class=" "> Southampton </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/tottenham-hotspur/" class=" "> Tottenham Hotspur </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/west-ham-united/" class=" "> West Ham United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/wolves/" class=" "> Wolverhampton Wanderers </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/fantasy-premier-league/" class=" "> Fantasy Premier League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-betting-previews/" class=" "> Premier League Betting Guides </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/" class=" "> UEFA Champions League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/" class=" "> English FA Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/daily-acca/" class=" "> Daily Acca </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/" class=" "> Bet of the Day </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/big-winners/" class=" "> Big Winners </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/betfair-football-ambassadors/" class=" "> Betfair Football Ambassadors </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/glenn-hoddle/" class=" "> Glenn Hoddle </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/rivaldo/" class=" "> Rivaldo </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/" class=" "> EFL Championship </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/" class=" "> EFL League One & League Two </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/efl-cup/" class=" "> EFL Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-league/" class="active "> UEFA Europa League </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-conference-league/" class=" "> UEFA Europa Conference League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/" class=" "> Euro 2024 </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/" class=" "> Spanish LaLiga </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/" class=" "> Italian Serie A </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/" class=" "> German Bundesliga </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/" class=" "> French Ligue 1 </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/transfers/" class=" "> Latest Transfer News </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/uefa-nations-league/" class=" "> UEFA Nations League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/manager-specials/" class=" "> Manager Specials </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-football/" class=" "> Women's Football </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-football/womens-super-league/" class=" "> Women's Super League </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/scottish-football/" class=" "> Scottish Premiership </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/internationals/" class=" "> Internationals </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/betting-masterclass/" class=" "> Football Betting Masterclass </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a 