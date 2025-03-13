Europa League Tips: Back Bodo/Glimt to carry on scoring

Thursday, 17:45

Live on TNT Sports Extra

Gustav Isaksen's injury time winner gave Lazio a 2-1 lead last week, despite the Italians being reduced to nine men at the time. Now we can expect the league phase winners to wrap the tie up, with a Lazio win and over 2.5 goals priced at 11/102.11.

Recommended Bet Back Lazio to beat Plzen and over 2.5 goals SBK 11/10

Thursday, 17:45

Live on TNT Sports Extra

Roma were another Italian club to score a late winner in their first-leg. Their 2-1 victory and the subsequent 1-0 win at Empoli, means that Claudio Ranieri's have won each of their last six games. As good as Bilbao have been in this competition, Roma can avoid defeat in the Double Chance market at 5/61.84.

Recommended Bet Back Roma double chance against Athletic Bilbao SBK 5/6

Thursday, 17:45

Live on TNT Sports Extra

Of all last week's winners, it was Bodo/Glimt that enjoyed victory by the biggest margin, thanks to their 3-0 home win. Olympiakos now have a huge task on their hands and it is likely to be made more difficult by the likelihood that the visitors will score. Glimt have found the net in each of their last 14 games and both teams to score is 9/101.90.

Recommended Bet Back Olympiakos and Bodo/Glimt to both score SBK 9/10

Thursday, 17:45

Live on TNT Sports Extra

Frankfurt produced a 2-1 comeback victory last week to put themselves in the driving seat in this tie. With the Germans not performing consistently there is still hope for Ajax, but the hosts should do enough to progress. Combine Eintracht Frankfurt double chance with both teams to score at 10/111.91.

Recommended Bet Back Eintracht Frankfurt double chance and both teams to score against Ajax SBK 10/11

Thursday, 20:00

Live on TNT Sports Extra

Rangers pulled off a shock 3-1 win at Fenerbahce last week and despite outplaying Jose Mourinho's team, they remain relatively underrated. Cyriel Dessers has found the net in all three games since Barry Ferguson was appointed and can be backed at 9/52.80 to add to his tally.

Recommended Bet Back Dessers to score for Rangers against Fenerbahce SBK 9/5

Thursday, 20:00

Live on TNT Sports Extra

Manchester United can be satisfied with their 1-1 draw away at Sociedad last week and now have the chance to progress at Old Trafford. Though the visitors are without a win in four games (D1 L3), it is hard to have much faith in United, so avoid the result. Bruno Fernandes is likely to be key and you can back him to have one or more shots on target and commit one or more fouls, at odds of 6/52.20.

Recommended Bet Back Fernandes to have one shot on target and commit one foul SBK 6/5

Thursday, 20:00

Live on TNT Sports Extra

Two late goals from Malick Fofana saw Lyon win the away leg 3-1 and take charge of this tie. Only PSG have defeated the hosts over their last five games (W5) and they should claim another victory here. Back Lyon to win both halves at 6/42.50.

Recommended Bet Back Lyon to win both halves against FCSB SBK 6/4

Thursday, 20:00

Live on TNT Sports Extra

Tottenham's whole season rests on them being able to turn around the 1-0 defeat from the first-leg. On the evidence of that match and Spurs' 2-2 draw with Bournemouth, their task will be made all the more difficult by the probability that they will concede. Back AZ to score in the first-half at 7/42.75.