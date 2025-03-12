Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid: Back a big dose of Vincius Jr in 7/1 Bet Builder

Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid

Wednersday 12 March

Live on TNT Sports 3

We're finely poised for this second leg of the Madrid derby tie with Real taking a 2-1 lead across town to Atletico to see who bags a place in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

Real are naturally enough big 2/71.29 favourites to qualify but after so much Champions League heartbreak against their city rivals, you just know Diego Simeone would give anything to put Real out this time.

So what we're expecting is some decent attacking but also plenty of niggle, so we're picked out a Bet Builder to suit with a mix of shots and fouls.

Julian Alvarez scored in the first leg for what was the fourth game in a row, and he lead Atletico this season in terms of shots on target.

He's hit the target in four of his last five in all competitions and in five of his past seven games in the Champions League.

He'll be the focal point of the home attack and even at 1/21.50 for 1+ shot on target we've got to have him in there.

It's hard to think we'll get through this game without a Vinicius Junior shot on target - as he's managed it in his last 10 games.

Considering that, 4/71.57 for 1+ shot on target for Vinicius isn't too bad at all as at some point Atleti will have to attack and that could play into his hands on the counter.

But even if not he's more than capable of hitting the target in normal play.

For two reasons the 7/52.40 on Vinicius Junior to be fouled three times looks a sound bet and even one worth looking at for a single - firstly just due to his numbers as he's been fouled 86 times in this campaign.

It's a tough ask to be fouled 3+ times in a game but that's happened 14 times for the Brazilian, through a combination of his skill just outfoxing defenders and also he's never scared to go down easily and embelish on any contact.

Secondly, Atleti will be all over him here, trying to provoke and restrict him at every opportunity.

Atleti midfield man Rodrigo De Paul picks up fouls like you wouldn't believe - 71 of them in fact for club and country this season which is some going for a midfield man.

He's 4/91.44 to be fouled twice or more and that would be round about right for facing Real Madrid - he was fouled twice in the first leg and also twice more in the first La Liga meeting this season (plus once more in the other league meeting).

De Paul has been fouled at least twice in 21 games this season.