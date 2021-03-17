Europa League Same Game Multi Bets: Tips for Thursday's second legs

Gunners to complete revenge mission

Arsenal v Olympiakos

Arsenal came through their first leg test in Athens with flying colours last Thursday and are now destined to reach the next round. They followed that up with a victory in the north London derby. So bearing in mind this Gunners team's reputation for inconsistency, is now the time to oppose them at the Emirates on Thursday? Not quite, as I don't have faith in the Greek side to make this difficult for Mikel Arteta's men. I do, however, think we may see fewer goals than the previous leg.

No get out of jail card for Dinamo

Dinamo Zagreb v Tottenham

Spurs won last week's first leg 2-0 and, in the meantime, Zagreb boss Zoran Mamic resigned after being sentenced to prison for fraud. Damir Krznar has taken over at the Croatian club so they go into Thursday's second leg in disarray. Mind you, they put five past Varazdin on Sunday, making it 62 goals for their league campaign so they know where the net is. With that in mind, they could well give their supporters something to cheer by getting on the scoresheet against Spurs. The away side are available to back at evens in the match odds, though, and that seems generous.

United to edge it at San Siro

Milan v Man Utd

Manchester United put themselves in a difficult position - and cost me a winning tip - by conceding an injury-time equaliser to Milan in last Thursday's first leg. With the tie poised at 1-1 the Red Devils have to go and get a result in one of Europe's most illustrious stadiums. They've already messed up spectacularly on the continent twice this season - in Istanbul and Leipzig - so will lightning strike a third time?

Milan's Zlatan Ibrahimovic is set to return from injury to face his old club but if this United defence are worried about a less than 100% 39-year-old then they have big problems. Mind you, United know they have to score and, with their form on the road better than at Old Trafford, they should find the net. Will they have enough at the other end? Just about, is my bet.





Gerrard's Gers to avoid Czech mate

Rangers v Slavia Prague

An away goal and home advantage in the second leg gives Rangers the edge but, as Frank Monkhouse points out in his match preview, the Gers must not underestimate Slavia's ability to win on the road. The Czechs dispatched Leicester at the King Power in the previous round and the Gers' job is to learn from that. Slavia's last three matches in this competition have gone under 2.5 goals and, although Rangers hit nine in the last round, it's clear that the Czechs are a different order of opposition. It's going to be tight but I'm backing the Gers to edge it.