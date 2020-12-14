Europa League Odds: Spurs favourites as Man Utd draw Sociedad

Manchester United's reward for dropping into the Europa League is a round of 32 tie with La Liga leaders Real Sociedad.

The Red Devils are 8.415/2 to win the competition on the Exchange behind favourites Tottenham 6.611/2 who drew Austrian side Wolfsberger AC.

Arsenal 9.417/2 were drawn against Portuguese giants Benfica.

The Gunners manager Mikel Arteta is 17/10 favourite to be the first Premier League manager to lose his job, so it will be interesting to see if he's in the dugout when the teams meet on 18 February.

Scottish Premier League leader Rangers 34.033/1, meanwhile, will play Royal Antwerp in the first knock-out round.

The Gers manager Steven Gerrard won the Europa League as a player with Liverpool.

United face Spanish table-toppers

United were eliminated from last season's Europa League by Sevilla and the Red Devils are winless in their last nine matches against Spanish opponents.

If they want to come through the tie against Socieded, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men will need to be more switched on than they have been lately. As seeds, United get to play the second leg at home, although their form at Old Trafford has been alarming this season.

They won this competition in 2017 under Jose Mourinho who is now in charge of this year's favourites Spurs. They're unbeaten in their six matches against Austrian opponents so far and will be confident of getting past Wolfsberger. Mourinho is something of a Europa specialist having previously won the tournament with Porto as well as United.

The other Premier League team in the competition, Leicester City, will play Slavia Prague - the first time the East Midlanders have played Czech opposition. The Foxes are 13.5 to win the competition.