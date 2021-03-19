Europa League Odds: Favourites United could play Arsenal in final

The draw for remaining knock-out rounds of the Europa League set up the possibility of favourites Manchester United playing Arsenal in an all-English final.

The Red Devils are 2.68/5 on the Exchange to win the competition after they came through their last-16 tie against Milan last night. United will play La Liga club Granada in the quarter-finals and, although Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men were knocked out by Spanish opposition last season, they will be expected to come through and face the winner of Ajax v Roma.

Gunners to face Slavia Prague

Arsenal 3.9 will play Slavia Prague who have knocked out Rangers and Leicester City in the previous two rounds.

Mikel Arteta's side lost the second leg of their tie with Olympiakos 1-0 last night but came through 3-2 on aggregate. The defeat to the Greek side was a reminder of their inconsistency this season and may put some punters off backing them.

If they get past their Czech opponents then Arsenal will play Dinamo Zagreb, who stunned a shambolic Spurs by overturning a 2-0 first leg deficit last night, or Villareal who are managed by ex-Gunners boss Unai Emery.

The two-legged quarter-final ties will be played on 8 and 15 April while the semis are scheduled for 29 April and 6 May.