Europa League Odds: Favourites Man Utd face Zlatan's Milan

  • Max Liu
  • 3:00 min read
Zlatan Ibrahimovic playing for Milan
Zlatan is set to face his old club

Manchester United v AC Milan is the standout tie in the Europa League's round of 16 but Spurs will be pleased with their draw while Arsenal can get revenge reports Max Liu...

"Tottenham 5.79/2 follow United in the outright betting and Jose Mourinho's team will play Dinamo Zagreb in the round of 16."

Manchester United are favourites to win the Europa League but their odds drifted after they drew AC Milan in the last 16 of the competition.

At the time of writing the Red Devils are 4.47/2 but they were around 3.8514/5 before the draw.

The Italian giants, who were until recently top of Serie A, are 12.5 to win the Europa League.

Like United, Milan have experienced fallow years in the past decade but they're enjoying their best season for some time in 2020/21. That's largely down to the form of the evergreen Zlatan Ibrahimovic who's scored 15 goals for the Rossoneri this term.

The 39-year-old is a popular figure at Old Trafford after playing for the club for two seasons under Jose Mourinho.

Spurs land Zagreb while for Arsenal it's Olympiakos again

Tottenham 5.79/2 come next in the outright betting and they will play Dinamo Zagreb.

Jose Mourinho has won this competition twice, with Porto and with United, and would love to add a third to boost his standing at Spurs. While they're struggling in the Premier League, Mourinho's team are playing well in the Europa having tonked Wolfsberger 8-1 on aggregate in the previous round.

mourinho UEL 1280.jpg

Zagreb have lost nine of their last 10 matches against English opposition, although they dropped into this competition from the Champions League where they beat Atalanta earlier this season.

Arsenal's reward for getting past Benfica is a match against familiar opponents Olympiakos. The sides have met 10 times, winning five each. Last season the Greeks knocked out the Gunners in the round of 32.

Mikel Arteta's side will be determined to get their revenge this time. They're out of the FA Cup and adrift in the Premier League so this should be their priority. They're 7.413/2 to win the competition.

Rangers to face tough Czech opponents

Rangers finished off Antwerp in style last night, winning 5-2 at Ibrox, and now Steve Gerrard's men will play Slavia Prague.

The Czech club didn't concede a goal in conquering Leicester City in the round of 32 and their 2-0 win at the King Power showed Jindřich Trpišovský's men are a force to be reckoned with.

The Gers are as long as 20.019/1 in the outright market.

UEFA Europa League: UEFA Europa League (Winner 2020/2021)

Show Hide

Tuesday 20 October, 5.55pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Man Utd
Tottenham
Arsenal
AC Milan
AS Roma
Ajax
CF Villarreal
Rangers
Shakhtar Donetsk
Slavia Prague
Dynamo Kiev
Granada
Olympiacos
Dinamo Zagreb
Molde
Young Boys
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

