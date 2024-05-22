Europa League Final: Back Andy Robson's 10/1 Atalanta v Leverkusen Bet Builder

Europa League Final Special Bet Builder

Two fouls bets for Leverkusen v Atalanta

One shots bet with three-fold coming to 10/1 11.00

Italy and Germany flock to Ireland on Wednesday for tonight's Europa League Final at the Aviva Stadium, with Bayern Leverkusen looking to extend their season long unbeaten run against Atalanta.

Should they avoid defeat here, they will have one more match to play to finish the 2023-24 campaign undefeated, and possibly winning an unprecedented treble.

Leverkusen are expected to dominate the ball this evening, and Betfair have rolled out a Superboost on an Atalanta side - who commit more fouls per Europa League game than any other - to commit 12 or more this evening. That can be backed below at 1/12.00 - up from 4/71.57!

The Italian side have hit the 12+ mark in all but one of their Europa League encounters this season (11 in the other), with their game-by-game tally in the competition as follows - 17, 16, 14, 16, 15, 18, 16, 17, 11, 12, 16, 14.

Ahead of the action at the Aviva Stadium, I've compiled an Atalanta vs Bayer Leverkusen Bet Builder for the game which is available to back at odds of around 10/111.00.

Recently-crowned Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen continue their quest for a historic treble on Wednesday when they collide with Atalanta in the Europa League Final in Dublin.

Xabi Alonso's Die Werkself - who stretched their unbeaten run to 51 games in all competitions with a win over Augsburg at the weekend - will be itching to win a first continental trophy for the club since Leverkusen's success in the 1988 UEFA Cup.

Atalanta, meanwhile, are gearing up to compete in their first-ever European final while revered coach Gian Piero Gasperini will be determined to land the first piece of silverware of his impressive eight-year tenure with La Dea.

Leg 1 - Back Florian Wirtz to have 1+ shots on target

The 21-year-old Leverkusen talisman and creative lynchpin, Florian Wirtz returned from injury with a cameo appearance off the bench in Die Werkself's triumph over Augsburg at the weekend and the impactful attacking midfielder should be ready to start in Wednesday's Europa League final.

Wirtz has already chipped in with a superb 18 goals and 19 assists in all competitions this season and the German international has an excellent track record in the Europa League with 11 career goals in the tournament.

The talented technician has also been averaging 1.20 shots on target per 90 in the UEL this season and Wirtz has been notably consistent in the knockout rounds, hitting five accurate attempts in six appearances across the Last 16, quarters and semi-finals.

Wirtz has found the target with eight of his 20 shots in the Europa League overall this term and that impressive hit rate, combined with his nose for the big occasion, makes him a candidate with excellent credentials in the 1+ shots on target market here.

Leg 2 - Back Ederson to commit 2+ fouls

Atalanta's Brazilian anchorman Ederson usually shares ball-winning duties with partner Marten de Roon at the base of La Dea's midfield. However, with his counterpart injured, Ederson could shoulder even more defensive responsibility.

The 24-year-old has been averaging 1.40 fouls per 90 in the Europa League so far this season and Ederson clocked six fouls combined across his appearances in the competition's previous two rounds against Marseille and Liverpool. Indeed, Ederson has fouled at least twice in four of his last seven starts in the tournament overall.

The South American - who has been attempting 2.40 tackles per 90 in the UEL - should have a high defensive workload to plough through against a possession-hungry Leverkusen outfit this week, so look for Ederson to commit at least two fouls.

Leg 3 - Back Robert Andrich to commit 2+ fouls

In a team that has been earning plaudits for their silky work on the ball, stalwart Robert Andrich has been doing buckets of unheralded work off it for Bayer Leverkusen this season.

The fully committed defensive screen, who has been a fan favourite since his move to Leverkusen from Union Berlin in 2021, has been averaging 2.20 fouls per 90 minutes in the Europa League this term.

The 29-year-old gave away a game-high four free kicks in his last run-out in the UEL against Roma on May 2nd, a haul that accounted for a third of Leverkusen's total foul count that evening, while Andrich also fouled in each of his last four appearances in the Bundesliga.

Andrich could be involved in some midfield skirmishes with aforementioned Atalanta star Ederson at the Aviva Stadium. Ederson has been fouled a club-high 1.50 times per game in the 2023/24 Europa League and the Brazilian's collection of bruises could increase on Wednesday if Andrich gets within range.

