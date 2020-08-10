Europa League Betting: United favourites ahead of quarter-finals

Manchester United are the favourites on the Exchange to win the Europa League ahead of the quarter-finals which get underway in Portugal tonight.

The Red Devils are [3.0] in the tournament's outright winner market and will take on Copenhagen in the last eight this evening. United are [1.24] to win the match and go through to the semi-finals.

Inter [4.2], who play Bayer Leverkusen tonight, come next in the outright betting.

Their squad features a trio of former-United players, including Romelu Lukaku who has scored 30 goals this season and might feel he has a point to prove to United and their fans if the teams meet in the final.

But United haven't missed the Belgian this season. Their third-placed finish in the Premier League, which was in part thanks to the emergence of their attacking triumvirate of Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood, has given their fans hope that this could be Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's first major piece of silverware.

Sevilla's strength makes all-England semi-final unlikely

United could face Wolves in an all-Premier League semi-final. Bettors, however, think Wolves' quarter-final opponents Sevilla could be too strong for them tomorrow.

Match previewer Kevin Hatchard agrees an says this is one game too far for the Old Gold. Sevilla, who finished fourth in La Liga, are [6.4] in the outright market.

Tuesday's other quarter-final is Shakhtar Donetsk v Basel, with the Ukrainian side firm favourites to overcome their Swiss opponents.