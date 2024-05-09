Europa League Tips: Andy Robson's 8/1 Bet Builder Multi

Aubameyang to get his shots away

Leg #1 - Pierre Emerick Aubameyang to have 2+ shots

Marseille did a lot of the running in their semi-final first leg draw with Atalanta at the Orange Vélodrome and were perhaps a little unfortunate not to establish an advantage to take to Bergamo, after they mustered 14 shots to La Dea's eight.

Like most of his team-mates, veteran OM striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang fell short of the required standards in terms of accuracy last week, though the 34-year-old did rack up a game-high five shots in France and the experienced forward could be a menacing presence again in this week's return fixture.

Aubameyang - who is the Europa League's leading marksman this season with ten goals - has been averaging 3.6 shots per 90 minutes in the tournament so far and the ex-Arsenal star has also been hitting 3.8 shots per 90 in Ligue 1, highlighting just how consistent his output has been.

The Gabon international managed to clock five shots in each of his last three appearances in the Europa League alone and at least two in six of his last seven runouts in the tournament overall. Expect Aubameyang to finish the semi-final second leg with another lofty shot count on Thursday.

Leg #2 - Over 4.5 Marseille corners

Marseille had lengthy spells in last week's first leg in France and the corner count tallied in with the pattern of the contest and Marseille won an impressive 11 corners to their visitors' one at the Orange Vélodrome.

Marseille have been winning plenty of corners in the Europa League in general this term and they earned eight of them in each of their two quarter-final meetings with Benfica in the competition's previous round.

The French giants were able to win at least five corners in 70% of their last ten matches in the Europa League overall and Marseille are an attractive prospect to break the over 4.5 corner barrier again when they visit Bergamo on Thursday.

Leg #3 - Bryan Cristante to commit 2+ fouls

Bryan Cristante was right in the thick of the action in last week's first leg between Roma and Bayer Leverkusen and the 29-year-old was one of four midfielders booked on the evening.

Cristante attempted a game-high six tackles and committed two fouls against Die Werkself at the Stadio Olimpico and, as one of Roma's enforcers in midfield, the Italian could showcase his combative skillset in the return leg in Germany.

The Italy international has been fouling at a rate of 2.1 and 1.2 times per 90 minutes in Serie A and the Europa League respectively this season, though Cristante, in his last three appearances in the Europa League alone, has made a combined nine tackles and committed six fouls.

With Xabi Alonso's Leverkusen likely to pour forward and attack from all angles, Cristante will need to wheel out his possession disruption expertise and he could rack up a high foul count as a consequence.

Leg #4 - Jeremie Frimpong to have 1+ shots on target

Versatile Dutchman Jeremie Frimpong has been enjoying an outstanding campaign for Bayer Leverkusen this season and he scored his 14th goal in all competitions at the weekend (vs Frankfurt) despite playing most of the season as a right wing back.

Last week in France, Frimpong was deployed further up the pitch in Leverkusen's attacking trident and Frimpong threatened the Roma defence with four attempts on another impactful outing for the former Celtic and Man City starlet.

Frimpong needed just 27 touches to muster four attempts against Roma in Italy - in fact, no Leverkusen player had fewer touches than the 23-year-old in the first leg.

Frimpong has been hitting 2.7 shots and 0.9 shots on target per 90 mins in the Europa League this season, and ten of his last 17 appearances in all competitions have returned at least one accurate strike.

