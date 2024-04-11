Europa Conference League Tips: Fiorentina value to claim away win at 17/10

Turks can continue winning streak

Cup specialists can pull off Italian job

Lille will get on scoresheet against Villa

Back goals when Brugge take on PAOK

Olympiakos host Fenerbahce in the Europa Conference League quarter-finals, having pulled off a shock result to reach this stage.

The Greek giants looked to be as good as eliminated when they lost 4-1 in the home-leg of their Round of 16 tie against Maccabi Tel Aviv. Incredibly, Olympiakos won the away-leg 6-1 in extra time to progress to the quarter-finals. They are currently fourth in the Greek Super League, four points behind the leaders PAOK, after their 5-1 win against Lamia at the weekend.

Fenerbahce are also involved in a title fight, with Ismail Kartal's side currently second in the Super Lig, two points behind the leaders Galatasaray. They have only lost two of their last 24 matches (W19 D3) and one of those losses came in the second-leg against Union Saint-Gilloise in the last round, having won the away-leg 3-0. You can back Fenerbahce to win at generous odds of 15/82.88.

Back Fenerbahce to beat Olympiakos at 15/82.88 Bet here

Fiorentina are in poor form, but are still expected to progress against Plzen.

The Viola lost 1-0 at Juventus over the weekend, which means that they have only won four of their last 17 games across all competitions (D6 L7). Yet Vincenzo Italiano's team can be considered as cup specialists. They reached the final of this competition last season and were also the runners-up in the Coppa Italia, where they are currently involved in the semi-finals.

Plzen needed penalties to beat Servette in the Round of 16, having drawn 0-0 in both legs. They have an extremely good defensive record in this competition, keeping clean sheets in eleven of their 14 matches this season, but Fiorentina represent a major step up in class. Back the Italians to win and under 3.5 goals at 17/102.70.

Back Fiorentina to beat Plzen and under 3.5 goals at 17/102.70 Bet here

Aston Villa once again face challenging opponents in the Europa Conference League, as they prepare to host Lille in the quarter-finals.

In the last round they drew 0-0 in Amsterdam against Ajax, before winning the second-leg 4-0 in Birmingham. Emery's side have been very strong at Villa Park this season, but recently they have been less reliable, with that win against Ajax being only one of four victories from their last ten matches at home (D2 L4).

Lille are unbeaten in seven games across all competitions (W4 D3) and look likely to provide stiff opposition here. Both teams to score has landed in each of Lille's last five games and in three of Villa's last four. Combine that bet with over 2.5 goals at 1/12.00.

Back both Aston Villa and Lille to score and over 2.5 goals at 1/12.00 Bet here

The last of the Europa Conference League quarter-finals sees Club Brugge take on PAOK.

The Belgians have been impressive in this competition, beating opponents such as Osasuna and Besiktas, en-route to this stage. They defeated Molde from Norway in the last round and come into this match fresh from a 3-1 home victory against Anderlecht, which leaves them in third place in Belgium's First Division A, five points off the top of the table.

PAOK are leading the title race in Greece, after fighting back from being two behind to draw 2-2 at second placed AEK Athens over the weekend. They defeated Dinamo Zagreb in the Round of 16 and beat Eintracht Frankfurt home and away during the group stage. With both sides in form, avoid the result and go for both teams to score at 20/231.87.