Final between the top two scorers in the competition

Bookies split on who will lift the trophy

Back huge 52/1 Bet Builder on goals in Prague

Fiorentina v West Ham

Wednesday June 7, 20:00 BST Kick-Off

Live on BT Sport & YouTube

It was roundly criticised when it was introduced last year but the Europa Conference League is doing exactly what it was meant to as another two sides look to end a long trophy drought in Prague.

Both West Ham and Fiorentina are well-known sides who last won a European trophy back in the 1960s, and both finished outside the European places in the league this season - so there's plenty on the line.

David Moyes' side are ever-so-slight favourites but it's a 50-50 game generally and that means plenty of possibilities to cover in our Bet Builder specials.

Happy Hammers Bet Builder

After reaching the Europa League semis last season West Ham have gone a step further, and after going unbeaten throughout this long European campaign (W13 D1) they're confident of taking home the silverware.

Moyes' side have kept seven clean sheets, including one in the semi-final, and they'll have to defend well to beat the free-scoring Italians. A 2-1 wouldn't be out of the question though so we'll take under 3.5 goals as well.

And if the Hammers are to win then star men Michail Antonio and Jarrod Bowen will have to turn up.

Antonio is their top scorer in the competition with with six while Bowen has four goals and two assists so could either score them or set them up in Prague.

West Ham win, under 3.5 goals, Antonio to score, Bowen goal or assist 16/1

Fiorentina firepower Bet Builder

Vincenzo Italiano's side have been the tournament's entertainers and top scorers with 36 - including seven for competition top scorer Arthur Cabral.

The Viola are good travelers as well, scoring at least three goals in their last six Conference League away games - winning the lot - so playing on foreign soil won't be a problem.

It's hard to see Fiorentina winning without a few goals, so adding over 2.5 goals at 6/5 is a must, along with a now obligatory Cabral goal.

Fiorentina have also won nearly double the amount of corners West Ham have - so the Serie A side to win the corner count will be an obvious addition if backing them to win.

Fiorentina win, over 2.5 goals, Cabral to score, Fiorentina most corners 16/1

Goals galore Bet Builder

Let's take out the result now but back a bit of a goalfest as the top two scorers in the competition meet - with both sides averaging over two goals per game in the Conference League this season.

Along with Fiorentina's scoring exploits, the Hammers have scored three goals in 50% of their games this season so over 3.5 goals in the final at 31/10 is worth backing.

Behind Cabral, Fiorentina have three players who've scored five or more in the tournament this season.

Nicolas Gonzalez, with five goals and two assist, makes our Bet Builder, and the 5/1 on a Cristiano Biraghi assist looks a nice price given he leads the team with six Conference League assists this season and 12 in total.

We've already had Jarrod Bowen but I just can't imagine West Ham scoring without him being involved. And adding him makes this one a whopper.

Over 3.5 goals, Gonzalez & Bowen goal or assist, Biraghi assist 52/1

Cards and fouls Bet Builder

Fiorentina have had 10 more cards given to them than West Ham and their all-action pressing style means they're more likely to win the card count.

If you remember anything about Sofyan Amrabat from the World Cup you won't be surprised he's given away multiple fouls in five of his last six games.

Tomas Soucek has given a foul away in his last 16 games, with half of those being multiple foul games, and he'll be revved up being back on home soil, while Antonio has given a foul away in his last four.

And finally this is where Brazilian forward Arthur Cabral can help us out again, as he's given away plenty of fouls leading the press and two more in the final shouldn't be an issue.

Fiorentina most cards; Soucek, Cabral & Amrabat 2+ fouls, Antonio 1+ foul 18/1

Shooting stars Bet Builder

And finally...let's pick out a few players who only have to hit the target to land the gamble for us, led by the aforementioned Nicolas Gonzalez who loves to pull the trigger.

The Argentine has hit the target nine times in his last four games so we'll gobble up 21/10 on another two here. Again Cabral is thrown into the mix.

Looking further down the list for West Ham, Tomas Soucek will be desperate to impress and has a shot on target in four of six so 11/10 looks a nice price for one shot on target.

And how can we get through an entire preview without mentioning Declan Rice? The Hammers skipper has been getting involved further forward of late and although another goal is unlikely a shot on target at 9/5 is well within his range.