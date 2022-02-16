Europa Conference League Tips: Celtic will beat depleted Glimt

UEFA Europa Conference League: PSV v Maccabi Tel Aviv (Match Odds)Show Hide
Thursday 17 February, 5.45pm
Dan Fitch is backing Celtic to beat a rusty Bodo/Glimt side on Thursday, as he previews the Europa Conference League knockout stage play-offs.
"A major advantage for Celtic is that the Norwegians have not played a competitive game since early December, when their domestic league ended. To make matters worse for Glimt, they have already had a number of players poached by bigger clubs in the post-season."
Back Celtic to beat Bodo/Glimt and over 2.5 goals at 2.111/10
Fenerbahce 2.1211/10 v Slavia Prague 3.55/2; The Draw 3.613/5
Thursday 17 February, 17:45
Live on BT Sport Digital
Home advantage might not count for much for Fenerbahce. They have lost their last two home games and failed to win any of their home matches in the Europa League (D2 L1). Slavia Prague have scored in away games against the likes of Feyenoord and Union Berlin in this competition and both teams to score can be backed at 1.84/5.
Midtjylland 2.01/1 v PAOK 3.814/5; The Draw 3.55/2
Thursday 17 February, 17:45
Live on BT Sport Digital
Midtjylland are a short price for a team that has not played a competitive game this year. The Danish season has been on hold for the winter break and Midtjylland have been warming up with a series of friendlies. PAOK are unbeaten in 14 (W12 D2) and are 1.875/6 to avoid defeat in the Double Chance market.
PSV 1.321/3 v Maccabi Tel Aviv 10.519/2; The Draw 5.69/2
Thursday 17 February, 17:45
Live on BT Sport Digital
PSV come into this match off the back of two big wins. They beat NAC Breda 4-0 in the Dutch Cup last weekend and then won 5-0 at Vitesse in the Eredeivise over the weekend. A PSV win and over 2.5 goals is 1.8810/11.
Rapid Vienna 2.3411/8 v Vitesse Arnhem 3.02/1; The Draw 3.55/2
Thursday 17 February, 17:45
Live on BT Sport Digital
That aforementioned defeat to PSV was one of four straight losses suffered by Vitesse, with Ajax also beating them by a 5-0 scoreline last week. With Vitesse in such poor form you have to favour the hosts and you can back Rapid Vienna cautiously in the Draw No Bet market and still get odds of 1.738/11.
Celtic 1.4640/85 v Bodo Glimt 7.87/1; The Draw 4.94/1
Thursday 17 February, 20:00
Live on BT Sport 2
A major advantage for Celtic is that the Norwegians have not played a competitive game since early December, when their domestic league ended. To make matters worse for Glimt, they have already had a number of players poached by bigger clubs in the post-season. Back a Celtic win and over 2.5 goals at 2.111/10.
Leicester 1.292/7 v Randers 11.010/1; The Draw 6.05/1
Thursday 17 February, 20:00
Live on BT Sport 3
Leicester are another side to have the advantage of facing a Scandinavian side that have been resting for winter. The Danish visitors have not played a competitive game since December 12th and you can back Leicester to win half-time/full-time at 1.865/6.
Marseille 1.321/3 v Qarabag 10.09/1; The Draw 5.24/1
Thursday 17 February, 20:00
Live on BT Sport Digital
Marseille are not in the best defensive form at the moment, but in the two Conference League games in which Qarabag faced comparable opposition, in the form of Basel, they failed to score. You can back Marseille to win to nil at 2.111/10
Sparta Prague 2.021/1 v Partizan Belgrade 3.259/4; The Draw 3.55/2
Thursday 17 February, 20:00
Live on BT Sport Digital
Partizan can count themselves rather lucky to have made these play-offs, having failed to win any of their last four group games in the Conference League (D2 L2). With Sparta having enjoyed European home wins against the likes of Rapid Vienna, Rangers and Brondby this season, they look value to win at 2.021/1.
