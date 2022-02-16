Europa Conference League Tips: Celtic will beat depleted Glimt

Slavia can score on the road

Fenerbahce 2.1211/10 v Slavia Prague 3.55/2; The Draw 3.613/5

Thursday 17 February, 17:45

Home advantage might not count for much for Fenerbahce. They have lost their last two home games and failed to win any of their home matches in the Europa League (D2 L1). Slavia Prague have scored in away games against the likes of Feyenoord and Union Berlin in this competition and both teams to score can be backed at 1.84/5.

Danes have been inactive

Midtjylland 2.01/1 v PAOK 3.814/5; The Draw 3.55/2

Thursday 17 February, 17:45

Midtjylland are a short price for a team that has not played a competitive game this year. The Danish season has been on hold for the winter break and Midtjylland have been warming up with a series of friendlies. PAOK are unbeaten in 14 (W12 D2) and are 1.875/6 to avoid defeat in the Double Chance market.

PSV scoring for fun

PSV 1.321/3 v Maccabi Tel Aviv 10.519/2; The Draw 5.69/2

Thursday 17 February, 17:45

PSV come into this match off the back of two big wins. They beat NAC Breda 4-0 in the Dutch Cup last weekend and then won 5-0 at Vitesse in the Eredeivise over the weekend. A PSV win and over 2.5 goals is 1.8810/11.

Vitesse have suffered heavy defeats

Rapid Vienna 2.3411/8 v Vitesse Arnhem 3.02/1; The Draw 3.55/2

Thursday 17 February, 17:45

That aforementioned defeat to PSV was one of four straight losses suffered by Vitesse, with Ajax also beating them by a 5-0 scoreline last week. With Vitesse in such poor form you have to favour the hosts and you can back Rapid Vienna cautiously in the Draw No Bet market and still get odds of 1.738/11.

Celtic can take advantage

Celtic 1.4640/85 v Bodo Glimt 7.87/1; The Draw 4.94/1

Thursday 17 February, 20:00

A major advantage for Celtic is that the Norwegians have not played a competitive game since early December, when their domestic league ended. To make matters worse for Glimt, they have already had a number of players poached by bigger clubs in the post-season. Back a Celtic win and over 2.5 goals at 2.111/10.

Leicester will get much needed win

Leicester 1.292/7 v Randers 11.010/1; The Draw 6.05/1

Thursday 17 February, 20:00

Leicester are another side to have the advantage of facing a Scandinavian side that have been resting for winter. The Danish visitors have not played a competitive game since December 12th and you can back Leicester to win half-time/full-time at 1.865/6.

Marseille can keep it clean

Marseille 1.321/3 v Qarabag 10.09/1; The Draw 5.24/1

Thursday 17 February, 20:00

Marseille are not in the best defensive form at the moment, but in the two Conference League games in which Qarabag faced comparable opposition, in the form of Basel, they failed to score. You can back Marseille to win to nil at 2.111/10

Sparta can pick up another win

Sparta Prague 2.021/1 v Partizan Belgrade 3.259/4; The Draw 3.55/2

Thursday 17 February, 20:00

Partizan can count themselves rather lucky to have made these play-offs, having failed to win any of their last four group games in the Conference League (D2 L2). With Sparta having enjoyed European home wins against the likes of Rapid Vienna, Rangers and Brondby this season, they look value to win at 2.021/1.