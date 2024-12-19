Europa Conference League Tips: Back Legia Warsaw at 2/1 and six more bets for Thursday

Fourth placed Legia Warsaw can win again

Chelsea will win big again at the Bridge

Fiorentina face tough challenge

Rapid Vienna are just outside of the top eight in the Europa Conference League table, while Copenhagen are down in 16th, but the Danes could put themselves in contention to qualify with a win.

After a strong start with three straight wins, the hosts have only taken one point from their last two games, which are part of a run of five matches across all competitions without victory (D3 L2). With Copenhagen unbeaten in 14 (W8 D6) and having won each of their last six, go for the visitors in the draw no bet market at 17/102.70.

Recommended Bet Back FC Copenhagen draw no bet against Rapid Vienna SBK 17/10

The leaders Chelsea have won all five of their games in this competition and in their most recent outing, a 3-1 win at Astana, their manager Enzo Maresca was particularly experimental with his line-up.

Shamrock Rovers are unbeaten (W3 D2) and sit sixth in the table, but they seem sure to suffer a loss on Thursday, regardless of who Maresca picks. A Chelsea win and over 4.5 goals is 13/102.30 and has landed in both of their two home games.

Recommended Bet Back Chelsea to beat Shamrock Rovers and over 4.5 goals SBK 13/10

As one of the biggest clubs competing in the Conference League, Betis should be doing better than their current position of 17th place (W2 D1 L2).

Yet it's worth noting that their two defeats came away from home. HJK have lost both of their away games without scoring and you can back Betis to win to nil at 8/111.73.

Recommended Bet Back Betis to beat HJK Helsinki to nil SBK 8/11

Hearts are just about in the play-off positions in 23rd place (P5 W2 D0 L3) and need a win to put themselves in a safer position.

The Scots have lost three in a row in this competition, but should get back to winning ways against Petrocub, who have only claimed a single point so far (P5 W0 D1 L4). A Hearts win and under 3.5 goals is 5/61.84.

Recommended Bet Back Hearts to beat Petrocub and under 3.5 goals SBK 5/6

Lugano are sitting pretty in fifth, having won four of their five games (L1), which includes both of their two home matches.

The hosts are the rightful favourites, but with Paphos' two defeats coming by one-goal margins to Heidenheim and Fiorentina, any victory should be tight. A Lugano victory by a one-goal margin is priced a 3/14.00.

Recommended Bet Back Lugano to beat Paphos SBK 3/1

Only two points separate Djurgardens in 11th position and Legia Warsaw in fourth. After a poor start to their campaign (P5 W3 D1 L1), the Swedes have won their last three games.

Legia Warsaw lost in their most recent outing to Lugano, but had won their previous four, which includes a victory against Betis. The visitors look too big at 2/13.00 to get back to winning ways.

Recommended Bet Back Legia Warsaw to beat Djurgardens SBK 2/1

Fiorentina are third in the table and have won four of their five games (L1). Though they lost at Bologna over the weekend, the Viola are in good form in Serie A, where they are currently fourth in the table.

Yet they face a challenge with their away trip to Vitoria Guimaraes, who are ahead of them in second place in the table (P5 W4 D1 L0). The hosts are also faring well in their domestic league, with Guimaraes currently sixth in Portugal's Primeira Liga table.

Both of Fiorentina's away games have seen both teams to score and over 2.5 goals land and this time it's priced at 21/202.05.