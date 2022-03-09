Europa Conference League Tips: Abraham value to score again

In-form sides meet

PAOK 2.35/4 v Gent 3.55/2; The Draw 3.211/5

Thursday 10 March, 17:45

Live on BT Sport Digital

Gent have won each of their last six games, but PAOK are tough to beat. The Greeks lost the first-leg of their play-off tie against Midtjylland, but that was their only defeat in the last 20 games (W14 D5). This promises to be competitive and both teams to score is 1.981/1.

Partizan can avoid defeat

Partizan Belgrade 3.55/2 v Feyenoord 2.226/5; The Draw 3.259/4

Thursday 10 March, 17:45

Live on BT Sport Extra

Partizan won both legs of their play-off against Sparta Prague and though Feyenoord are worthy favourites to ultimately progress from this tie, the odds for this first-leg look skewed. Feyenoord are without a win from their last two games (D1 L1) and you can back the hosts to avoid defeat at 1.748/11 in the Double Chance market.

Another win for entertaining Slavia

Slavia Prague 1.774/5 v LASK 4.94/1; The Draw 3.7511/4

Thursday 10 March, 17:45

Live on BT Sport Digital

Slavia Prague have now won six consecutive games, which includes two 3-2 victories against Fenerbahce in the play-offs. LASK have only won one of their last eight games (D3 L4), so back a home win and both teams to score at 3.7511/4.

Abraham has found form

Vitesse Arnhem 3.711/4 v Roma 2.01/1; The Draw 3.711/4

Thursday 10 March, 17:45

Live on BT Sport Extra

After a slow start Tammy Abraham is really starting to deliver for Roma. He's scored 20 goals in 36 games for the Italian club, which includes six goals in seven Conference League appearances. With Vitesse conceding 20 goals over their last eight games, Abraham looks value to score at 2.77/4.

Goals will flow

Bodo/Glimt 3.185/40 v AZ Alkmaar 2.3611/8; The Draw 3.55/2

Thursday 10 March, 20:00

Live on BT Sport Digital

This promises to be a cracker. Glimt have impressed in this competition with their results against Roma and Celtic, while AZ's recent defeat to Ajax was their only loss in 22 games (W16 D4). There should be goals and over 2.5 is priced at 1.768/11.

Rennes will stop Leicester streak

Leicester 2.0811/10 v Rennes 3.412/5; The Draw 3.7511/4

Thursday 10 March, 20:00

Live on BT Sport ESPN

Leicester have kept clean sheets in their last two games, but they may find it tough to continue that trend against a Rennes side that have only lost one of their last five (W4). This promises to be another entertaining game, with over 2.5 goals available at 1.715/7.

Marseille will win home leg

Marseille 1.645/8 v Basel 5.69/2; The Draw 4.1

Thursday 10 March, 20:00

Live on BT Sport Digital

Marseille should make the most of their home advantage against a Basel side that have only won two of their last six (D2 L2). Yet with Marseille's own form not being the most convincing, it's worth taking a chance on this being competitive. A Marseille win and both teams to score landed when they hosted Qarabag in the play-offs and on this occasion it's priced at 3.39/4.

PSV will continue winning run

PSV 1.548/15 v FC Copenhagen 6.611/2; The Draw 4.216/5

Thursday 10 March, 20:00

Live on BT Sport Digital

PSV are now unbeaten in eight (W7 D1) and should get the better of a Copenhagen side that benefitted from being in a rather weak Conference League group. There has been at least three goals scored in six of PSV's last eight games and you can back a home win and over 2.5 goals at 2.3811/8.