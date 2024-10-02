Chelsea v Gent Conference League Tips: Back early goals and Nkunku shout

Belgians will be no match for in-form Blues

Chelsea's back-line a cause for concern

Nkunku fancied to make the difference

Gent still finding their way

Under a new boss in Wouter Vrancken, KAA Gent have blown hot and cold to date, a decidedly mixed return epitomized by their away form.

The Buffalos have played four times away from the Planet Group Arena in the league, winning twice and losing twice.

Their most impressive display to this point was a 4-2 bettering of Club Bruges, a top four rival. But more recently they have come undone at Cercle Bruges, accruing just 0.40xG and outplayed throughout.

It says a great deal that their best statistical performer this term is Davy Roef in nets but Franck Surdez is a danger, with a goal involvement every 103 minutes. The Swiss forward is 14/115.00 to score or assist at the Bridge.

Expect the visitors to set up 5-3-2 as they did against Partizan Belgrade and expect them to ultimately lose with Chelsea a class apart and in rude health. Don't discount though an early shock to the system. Gent have scored five times in their last six outings inside 20 minutes.

Chelsea for their part have scored 60% of their league haul prior to the break.

Recommended Bet Back over 1.5 goals in first half SBK 1/1

Nkunku quick off draw

He may be currently restricted to bit-parts in the Premier League but Christopher Nkunku started both Play-Off games vs Servette and scored in each.

There is also his impressive hat-trick at Barrow's expense to consider in the League Cup.

Pertinently or otherwise, the French striker has been the first goal-scorer in all five games in which he has notched this season.

Of the players Enzo Maresca has deployed reguarly in both the league and Conference League, Noni Madueke also stands out. The winger is averaging three shots per 90 in 2024/25.

Recommended Bet Back Nkunku first goal-scorer SBK 7/2

No to nil

Chelsea are unquestionably the marquee name in this competition and furthermore are in terrific form, unbeaten in five in the league where they have scored three-plus goals in half their fixtures.

Maresca's high-tempo mandate taking full effect largely explains this but a clinical edge has helped too. The Blues boast the second best chance conversion rate in the top-flight.

The hosts therefore should absolutely be fancied to prevail on Thursday evening, and perhaps comfortably so.

Yet, if Chelsea's forward-line offers up only positives, question marks persist at the back, with all three of their league commitments at home leading to goals against.

Too often they fail to take full control of proceedings, resulting in basketball encounters playing out and this is evidenced by Chelsea facing 13.5 shots in the Premier League so far.

Robert Sanchez' erratic distribution is a worry also.

Gent are the only fellow pot 1 side Chelsea must meet in this tournament's league phase so it naturally follows they will be the Blues' toughest test. It's also worth noting that the Belgian side have only failed to score in two of their 18 outings across all comps in 2024/25.

Recommended Bet Back Chelsea to win 2-1, 3-1, or 4-1 SBK 13/5

Look at the stars

For the second year running, Chelsea top the yellow card chart, and even if a ridiculous and record-breaking booking-fest away at Bournemouth has skewed their present tally it still amounts to a caution every 25 minutes in the league.

Last season of course, Chelsea broke another record, for the most yellow cards received by a single team in the Premier League era.



Gent are no angels either, it has to be said, picking up 38 cautions in 18 games across all comps.

It will only take one late challenge to ignite this contest with Moises Caicedo a likely suspect. The midfielder has already reached double figures for fouls committed in 2024/25.

Back over 3.5 cards total when available

