France v Poland: Back Les Bleus to make statement with big win

England Superboost

Gareth Southgate's men have flown out of the blocks in both Group C encounters at Euro 2024, playing on the front foot from the first whistle and scoring early against both Serbia and Denmark.

We think England will start strongly again tonight, and because we like to play different, we're happy to pay out on another fast start for the Three Lions.

So if you fancy England to register at least one shot in the first 10 minutes against Slovenia this evening, then take advantage of our super-boosted price of 1/12.00 (from 1/41.25) now.

Recommended Bet Back England to have 1 or more shots in the first 10 minutes v Slovenia SBK 1/1

Football Only Bettor Euros Daily Podcast - Listen to Tuesday's tips here!

France vs Poland

Tuesday 25 June, 17:00

Live on BBC1

Poland already out of tournament

France are a strong selection to win their final group game comfortably when they meet Poland on Tuesday.

Les Bleus have one foot in the knockout phase already but will go all-out to win as they look to claim top spot in Group D.

In order to finish top they need to win and ensure they do so by a bigger margin than Netherlands do in their match against Austria, kicking-off at the same time.

So there's every motivation for France to win big here and that's key to our selection on the match.

France should cruise to win

We're backing France at generous odds of 1.9310/11 with a -1.5 Asian Handicap start. For this bet to pay out, you need France to win by two or more goals.

Given that an already-eliminated Poland have nothing to play for, the chances of France winning by a couple of goals are surely better than the market suggests. Under manager Didier Deschamps, France generally deliver under pressure, so this is one of those situations where the team normally thrives.

Of course, the counter view would be that France have been one of the tournament's most wasteful sides so far. Across their opening two games, they scored only once, and that was an own goal in their 1-0 win vs Austria.

Marcus Thuram, Antoine Griezmann and Ousmane Dembele have all been guilty of poor finishing when they've got into scoring positions, which was the primary reason France drew 0-0 vs Netherlands rather than coming away with all three points.

Expect the goals to flow

We successfully backed Griezmann to have two or more shots on goal in France's last game vs Austria, and the very fact the Atletico Madrid man - who may be rested at the start here - had those attempts is encouraging. As manager Deschamps has said, the encouraging thing is that France are creating good scoring chances. The stats bear this out: les Bleus' xG vs Austria was 2.09, and against Netherlands it was 1.33.

Thuram, Griezmann and Dembele may not be the most prolific finishers, but it seems unlikely that France will be as wasteful for a third consecutive game, especially against opponents that have nothing to play for. There's also the prospect of a mask-wearing Kylian Mbappe returning from injury. He's looked fit and sharp in training ahead of this fixture, and is a contender to start

Recommended Bet Back France -1.5 Asian Handicap EXC 1.93

Win to nil another option

One area of the France team that has functioned superbly so far is their defence. Goalkeeper Mike Maignan has produced two excellent performances, while the central defensive pairing of Dayot Upamecano and William Saliba looks as solid as any in the tournament.

Crucially, Deschamps has instructed right-back Jules Kounde to prioritise his defensive duties, which gives licence to Theo Hernandez to attack on the opposite flank. France's solidity is obvious, and we're expecting a third defensively sound performance here.

For that reason, Yes in the France win to nil market is worth considering at good odds of 2.1411/10. France's defensive excellence suggests they ought to be able to keep a clean sheet, and the tournament stats would be in your favour, too: at the time of writing, nine (53%) of the 17 victories at the finals have been to nil, which equates to odds of 1.8910/11.