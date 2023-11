France will win final group game

Wales to come unstuck v Turkey

Croatia can book Euro 2024 place

Gibraltar have just suffered the humiliation of a 14-0 thrashing by France. Though the Netherlands having now safely qualified for Euro 2024, a comprehensive victory still seems likely. Over on the Exchange you can get odds of 2.01/1 for there to be over 2.5 first-half goals, with the minnows having been 7-0 down at the break against France.

Back Netherlands over 2.5 first-half goals against Gibraltar @ 2.01/1

Greece have missed out on automatic qualification from Group B and must now go through the play-off process. Despite having qualification already sewn up, France fielded a full-strength team as they dismantled Gibraltar, so we have to expect them to do likewise against stronger opposition. A France win with Kylian Mbappe to score is 13/82.63.

Back France to beat Greece and Mbappe to score @ 13/82.63

With Croatia now in second position in Group D, a victory will guarantee their qualification for Euro 2024. Armenia are eliminated, so the hosts should have the extra motivation and quality, to get the job done. A Bet Builder of Croatia to be ahead at half-time, under 3.5 goals and 'No' in both teams to score, is priced at 13/82.63.

Back Croatia HT against Armenia, under 3.5 goals and 'No' in both teams to score @ 13/82.63

Wales' disappointing draw against Armenia has seen them slip out of the qualification spots in Group D and it looks like they will have to be content with a play-off position. Turkey come into this match off the back of a 3-2 friendly win against Germany and could make it another frustrating match for the Welsh. Back Turkey double chance and both teams to score at 5/23.50.

Back Turkey double chance against Wales and both teams to score @ 5/23.50

With Israel unable to qualify automatically from Group I, this game serves as a warm up for their play-off match. Andorra have lost each of their last four games and have gone five matches without scoring. It's quite rare for Israel to keep a clean sheet, but they may manage to do so on Tuesday, with odds of 1.11/10 available for them to win to nil.

Back Israel to win to nil against Andorra @ 1/12.00

With both of these teams having been eliminated, there's not much at stake here. Both sides are in pretty good form. Kosovo are unbeaten in their last eight home games (W3 D5), while Belarus have only lost one of their last six (W2 D3), which includes a 2-1 win in the reverse fixture. Back the draw at 16/54.20.

Back Kosovo and Belarus to draw @ 16/54.20

This match will decide who wins Group I. Romania simply have to avoid defeat, while Switzerland need to claim victory. The Swiss are pretty big favourites at 1/12.00 to win, despite the fact that they have only won one of their last six games (D5), with these sides drawing 2-2 when they last met. Avoid the result and go for both teams to score at 4/51.80.

Back both Romania and Switzerland to score @ 4/51.80

