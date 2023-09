OddsBoost value available for England

Spalletti's Italy reign will start with a win

Expect another victory for Belgium

Both teams to score is reliable bet when Israel play

Belgium have made an unbeaten start in Group F (P3 W2 D1). Under new manager Domenico Tedesco, they have won all three of their away games, which includes a friendly victory against Germany.

Azerbaijan were thrashed 4-1 by Austria and 5-0 by Sweden. Back Belgium to be ahead at half-time, Romelu Lukaku to score and over 2.5 goals at 9/52.78.

Andorra are rock bottom of Group I after four games (D1 L3). Belarus are faring a little better, losing their first three games, before bouncing back with a win against Kosovo.

Andorra's last three games have seen goals at either end, which includes encounters with Switzerland and Israel. You can back both teams to score to land again, at odds of 5/42.24.

Sweden need a win here. After three games, they have a solitary victory against Azerbaijan and losses against Belgium and Austria.

Estonia have just a single point, having failed to win any of their three games (D1 L2). In their losses to both Belgium and Austria, three goals were scored in the game and you can back a Sweden win and over 2.5 goals at 1/11.98.

It's been a perfect start for Gareth Southgate's team, who have won all four of their games in Group C. With victories against Italy and in the reverse match against Ukraine, this is one of the toughest remaining fixtures.

The game at Wembley ended 2-0, with Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka scoring the goals. You can back those players to both have two or more shots on target, at our OddsBoost price of 5/15.80.

Unbeaten Switzerland (P4 W3 D1) are top of Group I. Kosovo have picked up useful draws against Israel and Romania, but they have also been held by Andorra and lost to Belarus in their last outing.

The hosts are unbeaten in six home games (W2 D4), though it's fair to say that Switzerland are a stronger team than any of the sides that they have faced in that run. A Swiss win and both teams to score is 29/10.

Italy's trip to North Macedonia is their first game under new manager Luciano Spalletti. The European Championship holders have only played two qualifiers, due to their involvement in the Nations League finals, losing at home to England and beating Malta.

The Macedonians also beat Malta, before losing 3-2 to Ukraine and being thrashed 7-0 by England. Spalletti's reign should start with a win and you can back their victory to be accompanied by over 2.5 goals at 1/11.98.

Romania and Israel are fighting it out with Switzerland for an automatic qualification spot from Group I. The hosts are currently second, with two wins and two draws, which includes a late comeback to pull Switzerland back to 2-2.

Israel drew with Kosovo and lost to Switzerland, but have bounced back with two wins. Both teams to score is a very reliable bet when it comes to Israel, having landed in eleven of their last twelve games. Odds of 20/23 look too big.