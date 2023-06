England won last 11 home qualifiers - scoring at least twice in 10

Southgate has only lost 1 of 30 qualifiers as England boss

Back England to strike early again

North Macedonia offer a step up in class on Malta but England's almost flawless qualifying record under Gareth Southgate means they're once again big favourites to add another three points.

Southgate has lost just one of 30 qualifiers as Three Lions boss with the biggest disruption here caused by playing at Old Trafford instead of Wembley thanks to Harry Styles - who could probably run out for England and they'd still win.

The hosts are 1/101.10 to make it four wins from four and already look like having the group sewn up, while the visitors arrive after blowing a 2-0 lead to lose 3-2 against Ukraine.

Southgate's main issue will be selection again - and mainly whether to continue with Trent Alexander-Arnold in midfield to test him out against a much better side than Malta. You'd think he will.

Phil Foden will likely come in for Bukayo Saka after the Arsenal man limped out in Malta, while John Stones and Kyle Walker could return and Marcus Rashford may well start ahead of James Maddison.

Back Three Lions early again

England have won thier last 11 home qualifiers and scored at least twice in the last 10 of those - and I'd expect at least another two at Old Trafford.

Over 2.5 goals has landed in 11 of England's last 12 Euro qualifiers.

While North Macedonia haven't been great away from home they've sprinkled in a couple of huge results - winning a World Cup qualifier in Germany then dumping Italy out in a play-off for Qatar 2022.

So they do have a threat and also like a fast start - point to over 1.5 first-half goals at 5/42.24 looking like a nice bet.

But I'm happy to roll the dice on the 21/10 on England -1 on the first-half handicap again as we did in Malta - as although the opposition is better they'll play into Southgate's hands for starting fast and getting these qualifiers done early.

Back England -1 on the first-half handicap against North Macedonia @ 21/10 Bet now

Take Trent to star again

If Southgate sticks by Alexander-Arnold again then we should too - namely backing him at 10/111.88 for a goal or assist.

I'm surprised it's taken Southgate, or Jurgen Klopp for that matter, so long to figure out ways to get the gifted 24-year-old on the ball in more dangerous areas, as he's clearly one of the best passers and strikers of a ball in the world.

Whether out wide on the right, that inside-right channel or around the edge of the box, he can make every pass, play every ball and fire in every cross - not to mention his shooting.

If deployed more in these advanced areas even more goals and assists will come - starting with Monday night at Old Trafford.

Back an 8/1 shots double

And to finish why not have a dabble on the shots market, and perhaps something just a bit different avoiding the likes of Kane, Rashford and Foden.

Callum Wilson will start on the bench but he'll get at least half an hour I suspect, and his pace and power is a real handful against tired legs.

He got the penalty in Malta but also had four shots (and gave away two fouls if you're backing those) and although he's 4/61.65 for 2+ shots on target I think he'll get them.

And the prices may still be a little off for the new advanced role for Alexander-Arnold, who is 5/61.84 for a shot on target - the same price as Harry Maguire.

With the confidence of the Malta game and playing at home against a side that at some point will attack - I like the Liverpool man to get two shots on target here at 7/24.40.