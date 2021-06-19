To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Switzerland v Turkey: Last chance saloon for both nations

Switzerland midfielder Remo Freuler and Italy forward Lorenzo Insigne
Remo Freuler could be on target for Switzerland

Dave Farrar previews the desperate final throw of the dice for the disappointing Switzerland and Turkey...

“The last five meetings between these two countries have averaged 3.4 goals per game, which doesn’t mean a great deal in terms of recent form ahead of the showdown in Baku, but at least reassures us as to the possibilities”

Switzerland v Turkey
Sunday, 17:00
Live on ITV 4

Turkey a huge disappointment

Two sides who I certainly expected to battle for second place in the Group face a game in Baku in which they must try and remain relevant in Euro 2020.

Switzerland were unfortunate against Wales and were then comprehensively outplayed by Italy, while Turkey's displays so far have been a horror show. Rarely can I remember getting a team more wrong in a major tournament. I saw them as genuine dark horses to have a good run here, but now there is every chance that they will end bottom of the Group.

Must win for both teams

There's no question at all that both teams need to win this game. Draw and they are done for, win and they have an opportunity to progress. That sort of scenario usually points towards an open game, even though Turkey have played so far as if they would need three hatfuls of chances to finally break their goalscoring duck.

The last five meetings between these two countries have averaged 3.4 goals per game, which doesn't mean a great deal in terms of recent form ahead of the showdown in Baku, but at least reassures us as to the possibilities.

Switzerland are trading at 1.758/11 for the win, which seems remarkably short on the face of things, but when you consider just how bad Senol Gunes' side have been, it's not an unreasonable price. Turkey are 5.39/2, and it would be hard to find an excuse to back them, even though that price would have been unthinkable at the start of the tournament.

Two stats to bear in mind before throwing money at the Swiss is that Turkey haven't lost three games in a row since November 2010, and have, regardless of the situation, won their last four final Group games at major tournaments. Are they the kind of team that plays better when they can relax and the pressure is off? Maybe.

High-scoring game in store

The feeling that Turkey may at last produce a display which is worthy of the name puts me off supporting what is a fairly average Swiss side, and instead points me towards there being goals in this game.

Over 3.5 Goals are trading at 2.89/5, and given the fact that both sides have to win and that, prior to this tournament, three of Turkey's last five competitive games had gone Over 4.5 Goals. Switzerland have also been involved in some lively affairs, and there is some juice in that price.

I mentioned in my preview that I liked Remo Freuler as an Anytime Goalscorer, and if he is given at least partial licence to get forward in the way that he does at Atalanta, then I think there might be a bit of value in supporting him at around the 6.05/1 mark. Turkey look so vulnerable to intelligent midfield running, that Freuler just might be able to capitalise.

If Switzerland do make it through, they look set for another last 16 exit as so many had predicted, while if Turkey make it anywhere further than this game, it would be something approaching a miracle.

EURO 2020 P/L

Staked: 6 pts
Returned: 2.3 pts
P/L: -3.7 pts

Get a £5 Free Bet on Multiples - Every Day!

Place £20 worth of Multiples or Bet Builders over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 bet to use on Multiples or Bet Builders. Bets must settle before 23:59 on the day they're placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.

Recommended bets

Back Over 3.5 Goals in Switzerland v Turkey @ 2.89/5
Back Remo Freuler to Score @ 6.05/1

UEFA Euro 2020: Switzerland v Turkey (To Score)

Show Hide

Sunday 20 June, 5.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Haris Seferovic
Mario Gavranovic
Breel-Donald Embolo
Xherdan Shaqiri
Admir Mehmedi
Christian Fassnacht
Ruben Vargas
Ricardo Rodriguez
Steven Zuber
Remo Freuler
Granit Xhaka
Denis Zakaria
Djibril Sow
Edimilson Fernandes
Silvan Widmer
Fabian Schar
Nico Elvedi
Kevin Mbabu
Eray Comert
Manuel Akanji
Jordan Lotomba
Loris Benito
Becir Omeragic
Burak Yilmaz
Cengiz Under
Kenan Karaman
Kerem Akturkoglu
Halil Dervisoglu
Hakan Calhanoglu
Yusuf Yazici
Enes Unal
Ozan Tufan
Orkun Kokcu
Abdulkadir Omur
Irfan Can Kahveci
Dorukhan Tokoz
Taylan Antalyali
Kaan Ayhan
Okay Yokuslu
Mehmet Zeki Celik
Ozan Kabak
Merih Demiral
Caglar Soyuncu
Umut Meras
Ridvan Yilmaz
Mert Muldur
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

UEFA Euro 2020: Switzerland v Turkey (Over/Under 3.5 Goals)

Show Hide

Sunday 20 June, 5.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Under 3.5 Goals
Over 3.5 Goals
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open account using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses
Bet now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Euro 2020