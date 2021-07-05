Italy v Spain: Back Azzurri to march on with Wembley Bet Builder

Italy v Spain

Tuesday, 20:00

BBC1

What a semi-final this promises to be as two southern European giants go head to head for a place in the final. Our match previewer Mark O'Haire calls it 'mouthwatering'. I agree and I'd have to say that, as with the two nations' respective cuisines, I favour the Italians.

They have been the outstanding team at Euro 2020 so far, right from that confident 3-0 win over Turkey in the tournament opener to Giorgio Chiellini being mobbed by fans following Friday night's quarter-final win over Belgium. There's a palpable sense of togetherness in this Azzurri squad and I wouldn't put anyone off backing them at 3.3512/5 in the Exchange outright winner market. Obviously, I hope they don't win it.

Spanish luck to run out

Spain keep finding the net at Euro 2020, with 12 goals in their last three matches, but they do make things difficult for themselves.

There's a casualness about the Spanish (and I'm not just talking about Luis Enrique's jeans) that is likely to cost them them at some point. Of their five matches at the tournament they've won just one inside 90 minutes. They were lucky to beat Switzerland on penalties in the quarter-finals.

At Wembley on Tuesday, Italy will punish the moments of laxness to which the Spanish have so far been prone. I expect those two 120 minute matches to catch up with Enrique's men too and Roberto Mancini's players should be the fresher.

Italy eliminated Spain at Euro 2016 and I'm prepared to take the 6/4 available on them to win inside 90 minutes here.

For all that I rate Italy and distrust Spain, I'm not anticipating a one-sided contest. It will be close. Italy conceded in both their knockout matches and Spain should have enough to get on the scoresheet. I'll take the 9/10 on both sides scoring at Wembley.

Finally, I'd like a bet on an individual player to pump up the price of this Bet Builder and make things truly interesting. Lorenzo Insigne, who scored the winner against Belgium, has been involved in 13 goals in his last 15 appearances for Italy in all competitions (six goals, seven assists), and I'd back him for an assist here at 9/2.