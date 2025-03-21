Weekend Acca Tips: Back both teams to score five-fold at 22/1

Back 22/1 23.00 shout for five BTTS finishes

All 10 teams strong up front but weak at the back

Moldova worth a punt against all odds

Last weekend was looking so promising for my Both Teams to Score bets.

By the 21st minute both teams had converted at the Etihad while Plymouth v Derby was 2-1 at the break. At Portman Road we had to wait until late-on for Ipswich to score a consolation but they duly did.

It was Luton v Middlesbrough that let us down, rubbing it in by remaining scoreless. It was the first goalless encounter between the pair for 32 years.



No matter, we go again, this time focusing on a mixture of international fixtures and League One and Two affairs that promises goals at both ends.

The visitors have scored and conceded in nine of their last 12 matches and are the draw specialists of Europe, with 12 of their last 22 fixtures ending honours even.

Perhaps it's also pertinent that three of the last five meetings between these nations have ended up in stalemate.

Another draw tonight at Windsor Park offers up 9/43.25.

As for Michael O'Neil's side, they go into this friendly still on a high after topping their Nations League group. For the latter half of their campaign, they went on a scoring spree, bagging nine in three. Indeed, they have scored multiple times in five of their last six at home.

BTTS at Windsor Park is priced up at 9/101.90.

They may be destined for the fourth tier, residing second from bottom in League One and a hefty 13 points from safety, but Cambridge have proven form for scoring on the road, even if more times than not it is a consolation.

They converted twice at Wrexham, and took Wycombe close with a 2-1 loss at Adams Park. In just shy of half of their away fixtures, they have got on the scoresheet as well as conceding.

A chunky 62% of Barnsley's home games, meanwhile, have seen goals fly in at both ends, the Tykes regularly undone by a porous rearguard.

BTTS at Oakwell is priced up at 13/201.65.



No team in League Two have had more games ending with both teams scoring than Swindon. That's been the case in 24 of their 37 fixtures, or 65% all told.

Here, the Robins face Accrington Stanley, who have both scored and conceded in 58% of their away commitments this term.

Their corresponding meeting back in November saw both sides on the scoresheet inside 20 minutes of an even contest that finished 2-2.



BTTS at the County Ground is priced up at 3/41.75.

Tranmere are 3/14.00 to prevail against a Fleetwood side who have only lost three times at home all season. Those odds make sense given that the hosts are solid mid-table fare while Rovers have been consumed by a relegation battle for most of their campaign.

But Andy Crosby has impressed as interim boss, with two draws in his first couple of games in charge before orchestrating priceless wins over Bromley and promotion-chasing Bradford. Tranmere are one of the form sides in the division.

Fleetwood, meanwhile, are a study in inconsistency, with five of their last six games producing goals for and against. These sides met in early February and a drab 0-0 played out. Circumstances have changed since then.

BTTS at Highbury Stadium is priced up at 20/231.87.

The opening World Cup qualifier in Group I has Norway travel to Moldova and naturally enough the visitors are strong 1/51.20 favourites to win out, being in possession of Erling Haaland, Martin Odegaard and more.

Yet Moldova boast a surprisingly decent record on home soil, scoring in 13 of their last 16 in Chisinau. That includes putting three past Poland in 2023 and, more recently, firing multiple goals against Cyprus and Malta.

With the Norwegians keeping just two clean sheets from their last 11 away games don't rule out a consolation at the bare minimum here.

BTTS at the Zimbru Stadium is priced up at 13/102.30