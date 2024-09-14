Saturday League One and League Two Tips: Back a Hollywood 10/1 treble at St Andrews

Wrexham at Blues the big match of the week

League One

Reading have won five of their last six home league games (D1) and could win four straight matches at the Madejski Stadium for the first time since September 2022 under Paul Ince in the Championship, and look a fairly sound bet here at 17/201.85 in the Match Odds and 8/111.73 with the 90 mins payout.

Two home wins with two clean sheets against Charlton and Wigan strictly should be too much for Orient, who were so poor recently at Shrewsbury, it's impossible to fancy them on that showing.

O's manager Richie Wellens described that as the worst performance he'd ever seen at the club, and he's been calling out players too in public, which is not a good idea. Indeed, they produced a paltry 0.19xG output at Shrews despite having 73% possession. It looks as though they are too easy to play against.

They seem to have forgotten the basic art of defending and very rarely put in a cross despite all their ball retention.

KEY OPTA STAT: Leyton Orient have failed to win any of their last four away league games against Reading (D2 L2) and overall, have won just five of their 33 such matches in the EFL (D9 L19)

Recommended Bet Back Reading SBK 17/20

This looks a toss-up between the Charlton win or Under 2.5 Goals, and with the Addicks so reliable on the latter, it's the way to go again for Saturday against a poor Shrewsbury team.

Save for that Orient 3-0 win, Shrewsbury have managed just one goal with four blanks, and they'll find it hard to break down Nathan Jones' side who look so organised at the back. You need a bit of quality to break through Charlton, and the hosts don't possess enough.

Charlton earned a good point against Rotherham recently, and they kept United to just 0.48 on the xG numbers, although themselves got dragged into playing the ball too long up to Chuks Aneke.

Bar the Reading blips this season, they have three clean sheets and 10 points so far, and Londoners have lost just one of their last six away league games against Shrewsbury Town (W3 D2), keeping four clean sheets in that time.

KEY OPTA STAT: Shrewsbury Town have only won one of their last 12 games in League One (D4 L7), including defeats in five of their last six (W1). Their only win in this run did come in their most recent home game, however, beating Leyton Orient 3-0 last month.

Recommended Bet Back Under 2.5 Goals SBK 8/11

One is always tempted to throw in Birmingham such as their depth of squad, and their attacking options alone would not look out of place in the Championship. Then again, they've got some cash, like Wrexham, and Monday's "Hollywood Derby" is a belter of a game to have in this league.

Wrexham might be a little overpriced here judged on their start. With 13 points from five games, their rugged backline is serving them well, and this will be the ultimate test so far for Phil Parkinson's Dragons.

They counter-attacked Posh superbly recently with a 0-2 win and also stifled Bolton without the ball to earn a 0-0.

Blues have been a bit more expansive on the road, but they are leaky and defensively these two are opposites at the moment.

Wrexham have won four of their first five games in League One this season (D1); their most at this stage of a campaign in the top four tiers since 1961-62 (also W4), and the Double Chance looks a fair shout, but in these big games, I find it hard to split the pair, and Wrexham are so strong at the back, I think they can earn a point.

KEY OPTA STAT: Wrexham have won just one of their last six away league games against sides from the West Midlands (D1 L4), conceding 2+ goals in four of those outings.

Recommended Bet Back The Draw SBK 13/5

Recommended Bet Back the League One treble here in one click SBK 10/1

League Two

Another huge match in the EFL for the weekend and this has always been bad tempered between the pair bordering on hatred which is understandable - indeed two red cards were seen in the MK win last season, but in both games, AFC Wimbledon were happy to give up possession.

MK under Mike 'xG' Williamson are flattering to deceive - and are nowhere near their billing as the title favourites and have failed to win a game on the road so far (two losses), and have collected only six points from their five games.

AFC Wimbledon have won nine points in their opening four League Two games (W3 D1), their best start to an EFL season after four games in their history, and I'd rather back them at 13/102.30 for the win here as MK have yet to prove they are as good as their ante-post price.

Plus, I have family loyalties as both my uncle and great uncle Terry Dennington and John Dennington played for the club in the non-league days.

KEY OPTA STAT: AFC Wimbledon have won nine points in their opening four League Two games (W3 D1), their best start to an EFL season after four games in their history.

Recommended Bet Back AFC Wimbledon SBK 13/10

Bromley are another I have family ties too with another uncle Bobby Dennington gracing the left for many seasons under George Wakeling, and while the Hayes Lane team have done well so far, Notts County should have too much quality here and are the bet at 6/42.50 on the road.

The BTTS appeals too, but it's a little short at 1/21.50, and I'd rather look with the ease that Crewe moved up the pitch against the Ravens recently - a match in which Alex manager Lee Bell said Bromley didn't have much quality going at them.

Notts County at least are keeping clean sheets, which was the big problem last term and they were ready winners against Accrington recently with veteran forward David McGoldrick bagging a brace - it's now four for him.

County are second with 11 points and with Dan Crowley in the "Regista" role, I can see them creating quite a few chances. Despite both only playing four of the first five League Two games this season, the two players who've carried the ball the furthest distance in the division are Notts County duo Jodi Jones (1,450m) and Crowley (1,426m).

KEY OPTA STAT: 26.6% of Bromley's passes in League Two this season have been Opta defined long passes, the second highest percentage in the division behind Tranmere (27.3%).

Recommended Bet Back Notts County SBK 6/4

I cannot believe anyone would want to back Accrington here as the favourites for the match, and with the 90 Minute Payout price at 11/102.11, it makes little sense to go with a side that have collected just two points from their five games.

It's looking like a bad choice to part ways with John Coleman.

Accy have concede a lot of goals - even three at Newport, and while Crewe are inconsistent and got thumped 5-0 by Chesterfield, they might be good for a goal here, something that Accrington are finding elusive with just six in five games.

Both of the host's games at home have ended in a stalemate, and with the Double Chance, while a short 8/151.53, it could end up that way. And the Alex have won their last two league matches, as many as they'd won in their previous 15 games combined (W2 D5 L8).

KEY OPTA STAT: Accrington Stanley have conceded 13 in five League Two matches this season, their most in their opening five league games in their EFL history.

Recommended Bet Back Crewe Double Chance SBK 8/15