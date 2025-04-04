Saturday League 1 & 2 Tips: Moore draws for Darren in weekend 18/1 and 10/1 accas

Posh in a good scoring run of late

Port Vale still in with chance of the title

Alan Dudman has two weekend accas at 10/1 11.00 and 18/1 19.00 in the EFL

Betfair Saturday Superboost

James Tarkowski may have escaped a red card in the Merseyside derby but he hasn't escaped the eyes of the Betfair traders who have noticed that the Everton defender has committed five fouls in his last three games.

Against Arsenal on Saturday Tarkowski is 2/51.40 to commit at least one foul, but the generous traders at Betfair have super-boosted that price to 1/12.00. To take advantage just click on the odds in the below bet banner to go directly to the pre-loaded betslip

Recommended Bet Back James Tarkowski to commit 1+ Foul SBK 1/1

Football... Only Bettor. Watch the latest episode now.

League One

What a disappointment Orient have ended up. Following their 1-2 win at Wrexham in February, the O's had a shot at the play-offs but endured a shocking run of five losses on the bounce and despite winning two of their last three, the season is in danger petering out.

Wigan don't score many away neither do they conceded many on the road with a symmetrical F16 A16 and I wanted to back the Under 2.5 Goals initially for this, but it looks a bit too short at the 6/101.60 price, so I am going to back the BTTS 'No' at 3/4.

Orient scraped a 1-0 in midweek with just one shot on target while four of Wigan's last five matches have been Under 2.5 - failing to score in two.

The hosts have lost two of their last three home league games (W1), as many defeats as across their prior 12 outings at Brisbane Road combined (W9 D1) and from a side you could back with a bit of confidence earlier in the season, you can't now and Ryan Lowe at least has made Wigan harder to beat since taking over.

KEY OPTA STAT: Wigan Athletic have lost just two of their 10 away league games against Leyton Orient (W2 D6), though have kept just one clean sheet in that time.

Wrexham have tried their best against Birmingham this season, averaging nearly two points a game from their 40 matches, and yet Blues are still 11 points clear in the battle of the cash-rich megaliths for this level.

Phil Parkinson's side have kept clean sheets in their last three matches at home - 1-0 wins against Stockport and Rotherham and a 0-0 against Bolton.

Backing the hosts here with another clean sheet is an obvious angle of attack as Burton's best hopes recently are from their well-organised set-pieces, but Wrexham have lost just two of their last 24 home league games (W18 D4), a run which has seen them score two goals on average per match. That's a fairly hefty record and one that Burton should struggle against as they are not exactly known for goals with an xG on the road of just 1.1.

KEY OPTA STAT: Burton Albion have lost each of their last four Football League games against sides from Wales since a 2-0 home win over Cardiff City in October 2016.

I am traditionally Peterborough's big fans, purely on the goals front - and they haven't let backers of BTTS and Overs down with 61 scored all season and 66 conceded and produced another thriller in midweek much to my chagrin with a 3-4 win at renewed Crawley.

Quite where their 3-0 home win against Charlton came from recently is anyone's guess, and Posh might be interesting for next season in terms of promotion (here I go again) as the plan to go with youth might start to reap rewards.

In terms of Saturday, Posh's record against the Cobblers is excellent - and have won eight of their last 10 league games against Northampton Town (L2), winning this exact fixture 5-1 last season.

The goals are obvious for a port of call and the Over 2.5 Goals looks a fair shout at 3/4 as Kevin Nolan's team have lost just one of their last eight away league games (W3 D4), conceding multiple goals in just one of those matches, but Posh should justify their price of 10/111.91 for the win.

KEY OPTA STAT: Peterborough are unbeaten across their last six home league games (W3 D3), last enjoying a longer run on home soil between September 2023 and January 2024 (11 games).

Recommended Bet Back the League One treble in one click SBK 10/1

League Two

It's all to play for with the League Two title, Walsall, Port Vale and Bradford are on 72 and 70 points and even Notts County and Doncaster are in touching distance - this could go right down to the wire.

Vale were massive winners in midweek winning 2-0 against Bradford, and while that was a game I tipped the draw in that came up short, it's another bet to take with Vale who have drawn six at home and seven away this term.

Moore got his tactics spot on in midweek with their high press proving too much for Bradford, who are usually so disciplined, while Rhys Walters provided the spark to tee up their attacks from a deeper position with Jayden Stockley providing a strong physical presence up front.

Walsall looked home and hosed for the title a while back but they've drawn six of their last eight games and all four of their recent matches - and thus ever for me with closely matched sides, I do like playing on the draw price to boost the treble.

The visitors are winless in their last eight league games (D6 L2), the current longest run without victory of any League Two side and it's not often you'd oppose the side sitting top but we will do.

KEY OPTA STAT: Port Vale have lost just two of their 17 league games in 2025 (W9 D6), with only Bradford City (36) winning more points in League Two this calendar year than the Valiants (33).

We've been tapping into Gillingham's new manager Gareth Ainsworth of late and backing the Kent club for a draw since he took over has reaped a little joy with two draws from two - both Under 2.5 Goals and both 1-1.

It's all about survival now and while a bizarre appointment at the time, Ainsworth is a man who does get the best out of limited resources - although Shrewsbury fans will not be his biggest fan.

You're never going to get many goals with Gillingham and an away xG of just 1.15 wouldn't trouble many, and the last time they scored more than one goal in match was back in December - and that was 20 games ago. Since then, they have drawn 10 and at 50% with a strike-rate it's a bet I am happy to take again.

Salford have drawn three of their last six and pretty much have nothing to play for these days and have won just one of their last seven home league games (D3 L3), beating Tranmere 2-0 in February.

KEY OPTA STAT: After winning their first Football League game against Gillingham 3-0 in December 2022, Salford City have since lost each of their last four against the Gills.

All five of Bromley's recent matches have hit the BTTS 'Yes' marker with another on Tuesday with a 1-1 at Newport. Bromley have held their own in the division for much of the campaign and earned a terrific point last month in a 2-2 with the leaders Walsall.

In terms of backing for a win, they are too inconsistent, and in truth, I have struggled a bit to get the Ravens right this season, but they score and they concede with xG numbers at 1.41 and xA 1.52 - which is probably why the BTTS yes and no prices are exactly the same at 9/10 the pair.

Accrington Stanley have won just one of their last seven away league games (D1 L5), a 1-0 victory over Tranmere Rovers in February and are still fighting for survival, so at least they have something to play for other than pride. Accy also have 21 goals scored against their name - which is the best of the bottom six teams who all have just 12, 13 and 14 for goals scored.

KEY OPTA STAT: This will be just the second ever Football League meeting between Bromley and Accrington Stanley, with the Ravens winning the reverse fixture 2-1 in December last year.