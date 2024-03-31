Monday League One and League Two Tips: Play two trebles for Easter at 16/1 and 8/1

Title decider at Fratton on Tuesday on Sky

League One

Charlton earned the draw on Good Friday for the column although Peterborough's shock loss meant we missed out on the treble, but the Addicks are proving to be a good betting medium for the stalemate at the moment and it's now six from their last nine. Nathan Jones has certainly made them harder to beat.

All three of the Addicks' previous three league games against Stevenage have ended in different outcomes (W1 D1 L1), with the pair drawing the reverse fixture this season 1-1 in September, and a low-scoring game is a possible here if you are looking to go Under 2.5 Goals - and that is the shorter of the two at 8/111.73.

Stevenage are in danger of losing out altogether on a play-off spot in their current run, as they are without a win in six, but they've drawn four of those and that's the angle again to go with the hosts.

KEY OPTA STAT: Stevenage have drawn each of their last four Football League games played on Easter Monday, with all four of those matches ending 1-1.

Lincoln came up trumps once again with a 0-1 win on Friday, and their charge into the top six is now complete. Others above them now will be fearing the Imps because they simply keep on winning.

It's now four wins on the trot and they are barely conceding a goal - letting in eight games and it's no surprise they are odds-on for Monday's trip to Carlisle.

Carlisle are winless in their last seven home league games, with a 2-2 draw against Stevenage last time out ending a six-game losing run at Brunton Park, so hopefully this will be as straightforward as the betting and form suggests.

KEY OPTA STAT: Lincoln City have lost just two of their last seven away league games against Carlisle United (W3 D2), keeping two clean sheets across their last four visits to Brunton Park.

First plays second in front of the Sky cameras on Tuesday evening with Pompey five ahead of their rivals this week although Derby do have the game in hand.

The reverse fixture finished 1-1 at Pride Park early in the season with both goals coming late in the game from 86 minutes onwards - with the Rams managing just one shot on target.

The hosts are on a terrific run at the moment and have won each of their last five home league games, last having a longer winning run at Fratton Park between December and February in 2019-20 (7), while Derby have lost two of their last three away league games (W1), having lost just one of their previous nine on the road (W7 D1).

It's a game Derby will dare not lose and I t3end to think Paul Warne keeps it tight in these huge games and their last three matches have all been Under 2.5 Goals.

KEY OPTA STAT: Portsmouth are winless across their last seven league games against Derby County (D4 L3), with each of the last three meetings between these two sides ending in a draw.

League Two

Crewe' home record has been pretty good this term with W11 D5 and L4, although they are without a win in their last three - having also netted a draw on Friday.

However, the Alex are unbeaten across their last three league games against Forest Green Rovers (W2 D1), with both wins during that time seeing them score exactly four goals and are short at 4/71.57 for this Monday, and they ought to justify that price.

Forest Green Rovers have suffered defeat in both of their prior away league games against Crewe Alexandra, conceding seven goals across those matches and have been beaten in their last three matches without scoring a goal.

KEY OPTA STAT: Forest Green Rovers have earned nine points from their eight away league games in 2024 so far (W2 D3 L3), just one fewer than they earned on the road in all of 2023 (W2 D4 L16).

Walsall have won just one of their last four Football League games against Salford City (L3), though that sole victory did come in the reverse fixture in September in a 2-1 success, but they are a hard side to weigh up in terms of this Monday as they head into the game out of form.

Salford have won three of their four away Football League games against Walsall (L1), with each victory seeing them score 2+ goals in the process but they do remain patchy and inconsistent. However, since Karl Robinson took charge, they've certainly been entertaining with goals at both ends.

Walsall were hammered 5-0 at MK Dons on Friday, but some results can be freakish in League Two, and that was certainly one. With two draws in their previous two games, I'd prefer to go down that route here rather than an outright on either team.

KEY OPTA STAT: Walsall are unbeaten across their last 14 home Football League games played on Easter Monday (W8 D6), keeping a clean sheet in three of their last four such matches.

I opposed Bradford on Good Friday, so it was a bad time for the Bantams to finally win a game after four straight defeats, but one swallow doesn't make a summer, and Bradford were truly dire in their recent away loss at Harrogate.

They were beaten 3-0 their, and had previously lost 3-0 to Notts County so backing City again comes with a bit of trepidation here.

Grimsby have scored at least once in each of their last 13 home league games, their longest such run in the Football League since a run of 16 between December 2005 and September 2006 and the visitors have conceded more than they have scored on the road. And while the Mariners have failed to win any of their last 18 league games against Bradford City (D7 L11), conceding 2+ goals in nine of those matches, I would be keen to side with them for Monday.

KEY OPTA STAT: Across their eight league visits to face Grimsby Town at Blundell Park this century, Bradford City are unbeaten (W5 D3) and haven't conceded more than one goal in any of those matches.

