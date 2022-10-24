</iframe</noscript> <div id="fb-root"></div> <script async defer crossorigin="anonymous" src="https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v12.0&appId=<!-- fb_comments_id -->&autoLogAppEvents=1" nonce="AFTyuEPM"></script> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a League One Tips: Posh, Plymouth and Charlton to lead the way Alan Dudman
24 October 2022
4:00 min read "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/Cotterill 1280 pre season .320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "League One expert Alan Dudman previews Tuesday night's round of midweek fixtures and has six bets for the night... Three strong favourites for Tuesday's fixtures Back JCH to score first against Accrington Al Dudman previews Tuesday night action in the third tier with six selections Back the Addicks to cover the handicap Charlton Athletic v MK Dons Tuesday, 25th October, kick-off 19:45 Opposing the MK Dons on Saturday worked well with a winner on Wycombe, although I was severely miffed as the 4/1 Bet Builder selection on Wycombe to win and Sam Vokes to score should have copped, as the striker missed an absolute sitter. The defeat still leaves questions regarding Liam Manning's future as Dons' boss, as the club are now rock-bottom in League One with just 10 points, and results didn't go their way either on Saturday. Who knows? He could be gone by the time of the fixture. It was one of their best performances of the season however, although that's in the face of perhaps not the stiffest opposition, but their problem is the formation and not playing enough balls into the box. Wycombe can face that all day long, and it means Manning's team have scored just 13 goals in 14 games and an xG of just 0.96 all season. Charlton are creeping back up the table into seventh and have won three on the spin going into Tuesday, including two big victories at home (4-2 Exeter and 3-0 Portsmouth). Hopefully they've banished those 1-1s, and their record at the Valley is excellent with four wins and three draws. They've also had eight different scorers in their last three matches. Ben Garner (pictured above) likes his Charlton team to play between the spaces and it worked superbly against Pompey, as did Danny Cowley's problems with defending set-pieces as the Addicks scored twice from those. He said after that game: "The way we worked without the ball was fantastic. Our defensive structure and organisation was really good. We pressed well and we were such a threat on the transitions. When we play like that we can beat anyone, especially here at The Valley and I think we've proven that so far this season." The [1.77] looks a bit short, so it might be worth playing the -1 card here. Or we can simply back Charlton to win and the Over 2.5 Goals at [2.6]. The visitors have an xG against of 1.62 away, and Charlton have goal threats everywhere. Jes Rak-Sakyi scored the winner at Shrewsbury on Saturday in a 0-1 success, and the 20-year-old at times looks unplayable and far too good for the league. He's on loan from Palace and stood up well against a very physical and direct side. Garner was also pleased with the debut of 19-year-old Tyreece Campbell. They have some good young players there at Floyd Road. Rak-Sakyi is 11/2 for First Goalscorer on the Sportsbook. Greens can win again at the fortress Plymouth Argyle v Shrewsbury Town Tuesday, 25th October, kick-off 19:45 Let's not over-complicate things for Tuesday night, and Plymouth at home has got to feature high on anyone's punting list. The Pilgrims were one of my ante-post picks and they continue to roll, and they should have had three points at Bristol Rovers on Saturday. They squandered a two-goal lead there to draw 2-2, but they are still top with 35 points. It should be 37. Home Park however is THE fortress in League One. The Green have scored 14 goals there and conceded just twice - and those were both 2-1 wins against Ipswich and Sheffield Wednesday. Two of the best and biggest dangers to the Pilgrims. Prior to Saturday's draw they had won five on the spin and backing them at home this season on the To Win To Nil market and 'Yes' would have paid out five times. We can base a few of the Correct Score punts on this too with 2-0 and 3-0 certainly under consideration, as Shrewsbury tend to be a low-scoring side both home and away. Indeed, their numbers F7 A6 on the road point to an Under 2.5 Goals match and three of their last four in the league have hit that target. For a slightly more exotic Bet Builder, Finn Azaz, the on-loan Aston Villa midfielder, scored again on Saturday to take his tally to six in 14 in the league. He also bagged a double recently against the MK Dons. Backing Azaz Anytime Scorer and Plymouth to win and Over 3.5 Goals pays nearly 7/1 using the Sportsbook Bet Builder. Posh can take of business with Stanley in town Peterborough United v Accrington Stanley Tuesday, 25th October, kick-off 19:45 There's another banker, or priced up as a banker anyway with Peterborough at home to Accrington on Tuesday night at London Road, with the Blues even shorter than Plymouth and Charlton at [1.68]. They deserve to be that price, as Posh are another team with a great home record - winning five of their seven thus far and scoring 17 conceding just three. Their xG at home of 2.13 is one of the best in the division. Accrington, so often the entertainers both for and against at home are in complete contrast on the road with just four scored. Sometimes a bet looks too good, and Posh do look good for hammering a team again. Hopefully Grant McCann's team are over their mini-wobble when they lost four on the spin earlier in the season, and the last time they played in midweek they beat hapless Forest Green 4-1 with four different scorers. That's three games at home they have scored 3+. Johnson Clarke-Harris has scored seven of his 11 so far at home and I am going to take a chance on him for Sportsbook odds of 16/5 to Score First on Tuesday. Whether McCann goes with a 4-3-3 or a back three I'm not sure, as he's had one or two fitness concerns with his squad, but Harrison Burrows has excelled in his attacking role from midfield, and they should have too much creativity for Accy. A front three is most certainly how the hosts will approach this, and Ephron Mason-Clark shone as the left-sider in the tridente on Saturday with a 1-2 success at Oxford. His hard-running and direct style is a perfect foil for Jack Marriot and Clarke-Harris. Alan is backing Charlton on Tuesday night and is opposing Steve Cotterill's Shrewsbury at League One leaders Plymouth href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fenglish-football-league%2Fmidweek-league-one-tips-posh-plymouth-and-charlton-to-lead-the-way-231022-134.html&text=League%20One%20Tips%3A%20Posh%2C%20Plymouth%20and%20Charlton%20to%20lead%20the%20way" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="#betslip">View the Betslip</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>League One expert Alan Dudman previews Tuesday night's round of midweek fixtures and has six bets for the night...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <p><blockquote> <ul> <li><strong>Three strong favourites for Tuesday's fixtures</strong></li> <li><strong>Back JCH to score first against Accrington</strong></li> <li><strong>Al Dudman previews Tuesday night action in the third tier with six selections</strong></li> </ul> </blockquote><p><strong><h2>Back the Addicks to cover the handicap</h2></strong></p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-league-1/charlton-v-mk-dons/31853334">Charlton Athletic v MK Dons </a><br> </strong><strong>Tuesday, 25th October, kick-off 19:45</strong></p><p>Opposing the MK Dons on <strong><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/saturday-league-one-tips-back-a-friday-night-draw-to-head-into-the-weekend-211022-134.html">Saturday</a></strong> worked well with a winner on Wycombe, although I was severely miffed as the 4/1 Bet Builder selection on Wycombe to win and Sam Vokes to score should have copped, as the striker missed an absolute sitter. </p><p>The defeat still leaves questions regarding <strong>Liam Manning's future</strong> as Dons' boss, as the club are now rock-bottom in League One with just 10 points, and results didn't go their way either on Saturday. Who knows? He could be gone by the time of the fixture. </p><p>It was one of their best performances of the season however, although that's in the face of perhaps not the stiffest opposition, but their problem is the formation and not playing enough balls into the box. Wycombe can face that all day long, and it means Manning's team have scored just 13 goals in 14 games and an xG of just <strong>0.96 all season</strong>.</p><p><img alt="Ben garner 1280.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Ben%20garner%201280.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"> </p><p>Charlton are creeping back up the table into seventh and have won three on the spin going into Tuesday, including two big victories at home (4-2 Exeter and 3-0 Portsmouth). Hopefully they've banished those 1-1s, and their record at the Valley is excellent with four wins and three draws. They've also had eight different scorers in their last three matches. </p><p><strong>Ben Garner</strong> (pictured above) likes his Charlton team to play between the spaces and it worked superbly against Pompey, as did Danny Cowley's problems with defending set-pieces as the Addicks scored twice from those.</p><p>He said after that game: "The way we worked without the ball was fantastic. Our defensive structure and organisation was really good. We pressed well and we were such a threat on the transitions. When we play like that we can beat anyone, especially here at The Valley and I think we've proven that so far this season."</p><p>The <b class="inline_odds" title="4/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.77</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">4/5</span></b> looks a bit short, so it might be worth playing the -1 card here. Or we can simply back Charlton to win and the Over 2.5 Goals at <b class="inline_odds" title="8/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.6</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">8/5</span></b>. The visitors have an xG against of 1.62 away, and Charlton have goal threats everywhere. </p><p>Jes Rak-Sakyi scored the winner at Shrewsbury on Saturday in a 0-1 success, and the 20-year-old at times looks unplayable and far too good for the league. He's on loan from Palace and stood up well against a very physical and direct side. Garner was also pleased with the debut of 19-year-old Tyreece Campbell. They have some good young players there at Floyd Road. Rak-Sakyi is 11/2 for First Goalscorer on the Sportsbook. </p><p><strong><h2>Greens can win again at the fortress</h2></strong></p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-league-1/plymouth-v-shrewsbury/31853331">Plymouth Argyle v Shrewsbury Town </a></strong><br> <strong>Tuesday, 25th October, kick-off 19:45</strong></p><p>Let's not over-complicate things for Tuesday night, and Plymouth at home has got to feature high on anyone's punting list. The Pilgrims were one of my ante-post picks and they continue to roll, and they should have had three points at Bristol Rovers on Saturday. They squandered a two-goal lead there to draw 2-2, but they are still top with 35 points. It should be 37. </p><p>Home Park however is THE fortress in League One. The Green have scored 14 goals there and conceded just twice - and those were both 2-1 wins against Ipswich and Sheffield Wednesday. Two of the best and biggest dangers to the Pilgrims. </p><p>Prior to Saturday's draw they had won five on the spin and backing them at home this season on the To Win To Nil market and 'Yes' would have paid out five times. </p><p>We can base a few of the Correct Score punts on this too with 2-0 and 3-0 certainly under consideration, as Shrewsbury tend to be a low-scoring side both home and away. Indeed, their numbers F7 A6 on the road point to an Under 2.5 Goals match and three of their last four in the league have hit that target. </p><p>For a slightly more exotic <strong>Bet Builder</strong>, Finn Azaz, the on-loan Aston Villa midfielder, scored again on Saturday to take his tally to six in 14 in the league. He also bagged a double recently against the MK Dons. </p><blockquote>Backing Azaz <strong>Anytime Scorer</strong> and <strong>Plymouth</strong> to win and Over 3.5 Goals pays nearly 7/1 using the Sportsbook Bet Builder. </blockquote><p><strong><h2>Posh can take of business with Stanley in town</h2></strong></p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/en/soccer/english-league-1/peterborough-v-accrington-betting-31853328">Peterborough United v Accrington Stanley </a></strong><br> <strong>Tuesday, 25th October, kick-off 19:45</strong></p><p>There's another banker, or priced up as a banker anyway with Peterborough at home to Accrington on Tuesday night at London Road, with the Blues even shorter than <strong>Plymouth and Charlton</strong> at <b class="inline_odds" title="4/6"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.68</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">4/6</span></b>. </p><p>They deserve to be that price, as Posh are another team with a great home record - winning five of their seven thus far and scoring 17 conceding just three. Their xG at home of 2.13 is one of the best in the division. </p><p>Accrington, so often the entertainers both for and against at home are in complete contrast on the road with just four scored. Sometimes a bet looks too good, and Posh do look good for hammering a team again. </p><p>Hopefully Grant McCann's team are over their mini-wobble when they lost four on the spin earlier in the season, and the last time they played in midweek they beat hapless Forest Green 4-1 with four different scorers. That's three games at home they have scored 3+. </p><p><strong>Johnson Clarke-Harris</strong> has scored seven of his 11 so far at home and I am going to take a chance on him for Sportsbook odds of 16/5 to Score First on Tuesday. Whether McCann goes with a 4-3-3 or a back three I'm not sure, as he's had one or two fitness concerns with his squad, but Harrison Burrows has excelled in his attacking role from midfield, and they should have too much creativity for Accy. </p><p>A front three is most certainly how the hosts will approach this, and <strong>Ephron Mason-Clark</strong> shone as the left-sider in the tridente on Saturday with a 1-2 success at Oxford. Bet £10 Get £2

Bet £10 on Accas or Bet Builder at minimum combined odds of 2.0 (evens), and, after the qualifying bet(s) have settled, you'll get a £2 free bet. T&Cs apply.

Alan Dudman's League One P & L 

2022-23: -0.74pts*advised to a 0.5pt stake href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-league-1/charlton-v-mk-dons/31853334">Back Charlton to win and Over 2.5 Goals @ <b class="inline_odds" title="8/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.6</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">8/5</span></b> v MK Dons on the Sportsbook Bet Builder </a></strong><p><strong>Back Charlton -1 in the MK Dons +1 market @ <b class="inline_odds" title="2/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">2/1</span></b> </strong></p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/en/soccer/english-league-1/plymouth-v-shrewsbury-betting-31853331">Back Plymouth to beat Shrewsbury @ <b class="inline_odds" title="4/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.8</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">4/5</span></b></a></strong></p><p><strong>Back Plymouth to Win To Nil v Shrewsbury 'Yes' @ <b class="inline_odds" title="9/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.8</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/5</span></b></strong></p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.205418418">Back Over 2.5 Goals @ <b class="inline_odds" title="4/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.8</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">4/5</span></b> Peterborough v Accrington</a></strong></p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-league-1/peterborough-v-accrington/31853328">Back Jonson Clarke-Harris First Goalscorer @ <b class="inline_odds" title="3/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">4.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">3/1</span></b> v Accrington on the Sportsbook</a></strong></p></p> </div> </div> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> <script id="bet_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} bet-row"> <td><span class="betting__remove" Discover the latest articles

League One Tips: Back another 1-1 for draw specialists Charlton

League Two Tips: Stevenage to give Evans happy return

Saturday Football Cheat Sheet: Best bets for Nations League and EFL Read past articles

League Two Midweek Tips: Wimbledon finding some form

The Daily Acca: A 9/2 boost to start the weekend

The Daily Acca: Thursday's Premier League games are prime for goals 