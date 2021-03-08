Midweek League One Betting: Bank on Burton with Jimmy doing a fine job

Back Burton as one of the form teams in the league

AFC Wimbledon v Burton Albion

Tuesday 9th March, kick-off 19:00

The fact that Hull are top of the table now tells you all you need to know about this division. They have lost 10 times, and been beaten by plenty of the so-called "weaker teams", but still they are in with a shot at the title. They trade at 4.2016/5 in the Winner market for League One, so no one else is convinced either. I would actually fancy Sunderland at 6.05/1 from here to put together a run.

And talking of runs; what has happened to Burton? They were doomed two months ago, but Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has conjured up a stellar run of six wins from seven games to haul themselves out of the relegation zone to 18th.

Hasselbaink's football is not the most pleasing on the eye, which is in complete contrast to how Nigel Clough wanted his team to play. But needs must, and it presents an interesting poser for Tuesday night, as both teams have changed their style in a bid to save themselves.

Wimbledon's new manager Mark Robinson is trying to change from the previous long-ball culture, but they are finding winning hard at the moment and are in the bottom three.

They've also lost six of their last seven at home and they face an in-form team. The market finds it hard to split the pair, and while I was initially tempted to go with the Draw outright, there was a bit of 1.910/11 on offer on Monday morning for the Draw No Bet, and that's a good price.

KEY OPTA STAT: Burton are unbeaten in their last six league meetings with Wimbledon.

Oppose the Addicks again - now they are at home

Charlton Athletic v Northampton Town

Tuesday 9th March, kick-off 19:00

We haven't had much joy opposing Charlton of late, but my point is the same as it all comes to price. Recently the Addicks were 2.1211/10 on the road, which was very short at Wigan, but they scraped a win. They are shorter for Tuesday.

And that's good news for the layers of the Londoners, as their Achilles' heel has been their home form. With just four victories at the Valley all season (compared to nine on the road), they are readily opposable for Tuesday night, even though manager Lee Bowyer has tried to alleviate the pressure on them.

Northampton produced the shock of all shocks on Saturday beating Portsmouth 4-1. Some of the results this season have quite frankly been ridiculous, and that scoreline could have been 100/1. But the Cobblers are improving under Jon Brady with recent home wins. They did lose at MK Dons and Ipswich but they played well in both with their new-found organisation and clarity in roles.

Town are another out of the relegation zone with recent results and are a cracking price at 4.03/1.

KEY OPTA STAT: Charlton are currently enduring a four-game losing run. Only in 1990 have the club suffered five successive losses.

Hard to split table-topping pair

Peterborough United v Hull City

Tuesday 9th March, kick-off 19:00

It's first versus second in League One on Tuesday and one of the biggest games of the season at London Road, and it's no surprise the market has this as an even split. Hull have won their last three with clean sheets in all, while Peterborough suffered their first loss in eight games at Burton on Saturday.

Posh manager Darren Ferguson criticised a few of his players, with leading scorer Jonson Clarke-Harris coming under fire alongside the keeper Christy Pym. I don't think Ferguson was happy with the crossing either.

And that's why United are frustrating. Just when you think they have cracked it, they lose a game they should be winning.

Hull remain a mystery to me, and there are problems in store for the Tigers as the pitch at London Road has been problematic all season. The hosts haven't had any issues with the best record at home all season at 12 wins and 34 goals, and for a side that averages nearly three goals a game, Posh on the Draw No Bet just about it edges it. According to Opta, they have collected 38 points this season on their own patch, and should they win on Tuesday, they will be four away from the best ever return in the club's history of 45 points.

KEY OPTA STAT: Hull are unbeaten in three away league games - scoring 11 goals in the process.

