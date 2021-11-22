Midweek League One Betting Tips: Wigan, Plymouth and Dons all to make us a profit on Tuesday

Owls need to keep it tight and draw could be the option at Hillsborough

Sheffield Wednesday v MK Dons

Tuesday 23rd November, kick-off 19:45

A busy night of football ahead and I am looking forward to taking in a game on my travels for more homework on Tuesday night with Bromley and Yeovil, and there are some decent fixtures coming up in League One.

Sheffield Wednesday have made another attacking signing with Nathaniel Mendez-Laing going to Hillsborough on a free transfer. Manager Darren Moore has certainly been backed in the transfer market, with not only the ability to pay Championship wages, but the sheer number. Mendez-Laing is the 15th signing in the Steel City. There could be another on the way as Moore has set a deadline regarding former Watford centre-back Adrian Mariappa on the eve of Tuesday's match.

With a few injuries and not much cover at the back, the Owls face a bit of a dicey period. They've continued with a 3-5-2 since October and the three at the back is a project that Moore is persisting with, but they were swatted aside by Plymouth Argyle in the Cup last week but at least they bounced back on Saturday winning 2-3 at Morecambe - but they were three up inside the first 20 minutes.

That win ended a run of five successive draws and Wednesday were recently held at Hillsborough by Gillingham, which makes me far from convinced about their 2.3811/8 price. I think the market has this spot on with the MK Dons at 3.1511/5. Although I doubt Liam Manning will attempt the same spoiling tactics that Steve Evans pulled off, with some describing it as 'anti-football'.

Manning's team got their first clean sheet for a while (end of September) with the weekend 1-0 win against Burton. The Bucks' team like to control games with possession but they weren't allowed to do so as Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink set his team up to frustrate, and they surprisingly dominated the possession stats. While MK had a good few early chances, they must have been relieved with Max Watters scoring his sixth of the season (in six games) and earn a win not usually accustomed to their style.

Watters is a 5/1 chance on the Sportsbook to Score First for Tuesday, and as the man in form could be a runner in those Betbuilder markets. Midfielder Matt O'Reilly showed some lovely touches on Saturday and fed Watters for his goal, so that's the supply line Wednesday will have to be wary of. Scott Twine's long-range specials are always something to enjoy and the midfielder already has eight in 20 this term and is the same 5/1 to net the opener, or 9/4 at Anytime Scorer.

The Dons have won six at home, and only three away and are heavy scorers on the road, but I am leaning towards the draw here with Wednesday's recent record, and while the defence is lacking numbers, they have only conceded five at home all season.

We can back the draw outright and of course you can trade out after around 25 minutes. The Twine to score at anytime multiple on the Betbuilder with the draw pays out 10/1.

Argyle still overpriced despite Addicks loss

Plymouth Argyle v Wycombe Wanderers

Tuesday 23rd November, kick-off 19:45

I am currently turning green, as Plymouth are nearly on board for every week. But why not? The league leaders are still being overpriced at 3.2011/5 away and 2.47/5 at home, and if Sunderland were on this run, they would be shorter. So as long as they are priced up nearly 6/4 at Home Park - we go in again.

Unfortunately Argyle let me down on Saturday, and they lost their 16-game unbeaten run. But credit must go to Charlton and Johnnie Jackson - who have now picked up 13 points from 15. One of my good friends who is a Charlton regular saw them and tweeted me that they were outstanding on the day. And what an atmosphere too. Over 26,000 were at the Valley.

Plymouth were sloppy for once at that back on a couple of occasions, which is most unlike them. But they pressed high and were decent in the final third, and remember, they have plenty of pace in attack and have scored 32 times this season. It was just a rare day, but it was great to see two exciting coaches going to head-to-head, as both are progressive. Charlton are proving a very good counter-attacking team.

Wycombe got back on track after a wobbly spell, and Gareth Ainsworth must have been pleased to get a Bolton team that were not only weakened by players out, but also their extra-time FA Cup clash with Stockport in midweek. Bolton tired in the second-half and Wanderers got the three points with a perfectly executed game-plan. That 1-0 ended a run of four home straight defeats. It was also their first win in six.

Garath McCleary is a player I rate in League One for the Chairboys, and his return on Saturday was a big bonus, however, Plymouth have been superb at home this term with six wins and three draw (and no losses), and I still think they are decent value.

Plymouth's top two scorers Ryan Hardie and Luke Jephcott have been a potent combination and source of goals; they can be backed at 6/4 and 2/1 respectively on the Sportsbook to Score Anytime. The Hardie and win double pays 3.91 on the Betbuilder, with Jephcott as the same bet at 4.55. Look no further than those two.

Tuesdays can now be kinder to Wigan

Cambridge United v Wigan Athletic

Tuesday 23rd November, kick-off 19:45

Wigan have been one of the most impressive League One teams this term on the road with six wins and a defeat from their seven matches and have the advantage of having not played at the weekend due to Oxford's covid outbreak which led the match to be cancelled. Cambridge had a trip to Yorkshire on Saturday and were well beaten 3-1 at Rotherham, and with such a quick turnaround, the Latics should be far better prepared.

Followers of Wigan's horror 'Tuesday stat' might have a second glance at the massive U's price of 4.77/2, but at least Leam Richardson's side put that right recently with their 2-3 win at Fleetwood at the start of the month. Bizarrely, their first win on a Tuesday all season.

Asking us to take a price of 1.8910/11 on the away side is skinny, especially away from home, but Cambridge are conceding goals, and Wigan have so much quality in the final third with the likes of Will Keane, Charlie Wyke and James McClean.

Over 2.5 Goals has been a feature of a United's games since September, with backers of that bet collecting on nine occasions. That run includes of a hefty loss at home to Lincoln and they have conceded more (13) than they have scored (12). Wigan on the road have the second-best defence with a sensational run of six straight victories away and four clean sheets.



