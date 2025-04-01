Midweek League 1 and 2 Tips: Moore draws please in Tuesday 20/1 and 18/1 accas

Back Lindsey to conjure up another win with Crawley

Hard to split Bradford and Vale for title six-pointer

Alan Dudman picks out Tuesday trebles in the EFL at 18/1 19.00 and 20/1 21.00

League One

What must MK Dons fans be thinking now? Scott Lindsey, sacked from MK, has returned to Crawley and engineered back-to-back wins in their fight for survival, whilst the Dons lost again on Saturday and are still not out of the relegation woods.

It's a simple case of backing the Lindsey revival here, and who knows where Steve Evans will pitch up next after Crawley hammered Rotherham on Saturday 0-4 at the New York and a result that ultimately cost the Scot his job.

Lindsey has now recorded successive clean sheets and he also has a tune out Kamari Doyle who scored twice on Saturday and also the decided in the 1-0 win against Bristol Rovers.

The column had little to cheer about on Saturday but the Under 2.5 Goals on Wigan and Barnsley delivered at least, and Wigan produced a performance of more intent under Ryan Lowe in his first home match in charge. Their midfield has been lacking of late, but they had the better chances on Saturday and deserved three points on chances and a superior xG figure in the 1-1.

Bolton have lost three on the spin and another could prove costly in their late bid to make the play-offs and despite dominating possession on Saturday went down 2-1 to Blackpool and lost Aaron Morley late on with a red card.

At their best, Bolton would be the win bet, but they are too inconsistent even with something to play for and with Wigan improving on Saturday, might be good enough to gain a point here as Lowe will expect Bolton to have possession for a fair chunk of the game.

The Latics have drawn five at home this season and would rather play the draw than a Bolton win.

It was all looking good for the Stockport and Under 2.5 Goals selection on Saturday, a game they won, but a goal conceded on 89 minutes seared my betting soul.

Hatters' boss Dave Challinor was far from happy with the performance despite a sixth home match without defeat, but they were sloppy with some poor defending and ill-discipline, and the red card for Ethan Pye means he misses Tuesday and he's been Stockport's best player this season.

I giver Burton a bit of credit for their performance at Stockport on Saturday as they are well-drilled in set-pieces and made it hard for Stockport, who admittedly were below their best.

However, they have credit in the bank with their home form this term with 12 wins and just 18 conceded and their xG figures are worth a second look with 1.54 for and 0.97 against, and that "against" column could be critical as Stevenage have scored just 12 on the road all season and are one win from their last six.

Recommended Bet Back the League One treble on Tuesday SBK 18/1

League Two

Jayden Stockley's late header on Saturday earned a vital 0-1 win at Crewe to keep alive not only the promotion hopes for Darren Moore's team but also their slim title hopes, although after Saturday, not as slim as they once were.

Vale have won three of their last four, but have drawn 13 all season with six at home and seven on the road, and they might be good enough for a point against fellow promotion hopefuls Bradford.

The Bantams are one of the best defensively in the league and with a defence that has conceded just 12 at Valley Parade all season, not many breach their backline.

The hosts have suffered two poor results of late - losing recently at home to Tranmere and a 0-0 at the weekend against Accrington. It's hard to split the pair for Tuesday in a top-of-the-table clash and while I envisage a game of few goals, I'd rather take a punt on the outright draw than the Under 2.5 Goals.

Gillinghan were nominated as a draw bet for Saturday and thus it proved in a 1-1 at Harrogate thanks to a second-half penalty.

They still looked a side short of attacking ideas in the final third, but it was more a performance of character and determination for new manager Gareth Ainsworth - who isn't exactly known for setting up his sides like Rinus Michels.

Ainsworth's task will be to make them hard to beat, and a draw sets them on the road to preserving their status. Colchester are a good side for Under 2.5 Goals backers as they have scored just 20 in their 19 away games this term with 24 scored - an xG on the road of just 1.20.

It's not a shock to see Under 2.5 Goals at around 1/21.50 here as Colchester need to bounce back after two losses that halted their rapid progress.

Salford have won their last two but are not trustworthy in terms of backing up a sequence of results and Barrow's home form sways me here for the home win.

Barrow are 6/52.20 and 11/102.11 in the Match Odds 90 Mins are two viable options as Salford's run of form prior to their two wins was four defeats from six (with two draws) and they were hammered recently at home by Chesterfield 4-0.

The hosts are on a good run here with a point against Wimbledon and a 0-1 win at Port Vale, although they somewhat rode their luck in that game, but that took their unbeaten streak to five at the time - which was the longest for the Bluebirds since September.

Andy Whing's team were narrow losers on Saturday against Chesterfield which was fairly astonishing as Chesterfield won 1-0 witn an xG of just 0.08. Unsurprisingly on that number, the game lacked any quality in the blustery conditions, but Barrow are fairly resilient and Whing has done a good job there since taking over.