League One

No side has won more EFL (Championship, League One, League Two) home games in 2023 than Barnsley, who have won 10 of their 13 home league games this calendar year so far, including this season's opener 7-0 over Port Vale, and for that reason the Evens on the Sportsbook looks fair.

The Tykes have got off to a good start and have appeared in the EFL multiple column on both occasions so far - winning one and drawing one.

Saturday's 1-1 at Bristol Rovers could turn out to be a good point, as Rovers and their young side have started well and look good in the early stages, and perhaps the Tykes were lucky to get a point as the Gas dominated large chunks of the game.

Peterborough have gone through plenty of changes over the summer and have got off to a perfect start with two 1-0 wins home and away - a far cry from the entertainment usually served up by the Posh. They look more organised at the back this season judged on the two games, but they are lacking some spark in the final third.

Kabongo Tshimanga, the Peterborough forward, has been linked with a 500k move to Wrexham recently, and it will be interesting to see what happens with both him and Jonson Clarke-Harris, but for Tuesday night, Barnsley's home record keeps us interested in the multiple hunt.

KEY OPTA STAT: Barnsley have only won one of their last four league matches against Peterborough (D1 L2), a 2-1 away win in December 2022.

I've been fairly anti-Oxford this season thus far, although the U's did gain their first league victory of the season with a 1-0 home success against Carlisle on Saturday.

Ruben Rodrigues' influence on Oxford was strong in the second-half, and it needed to be as they gave the ball away a lot in the first 45 minutes. Rodrigues is certainly the danger man for Oxford, but Carlisle were fairly tame without a shot on goal on Saturday and Derby will be a totally different proposition.

Indeed, Derby have won each of their last three league meetings with Oxford United, although only two of those have come in the 21st century (both last season), and Oxford have only won one of their last 11 away league games (D4 L6), a 3-0 victory over Forest Green in their final away match of 2022-23.

That stats point to a home win here, and the 8/111.72 is a price for an acca following Paul Warne's team 0-3 win at Burton.

Derby struggled in the first-half against the Burton press, but they found their rhythm in the second period and Warne thought they were more aggressive in the second 45.

KEY OPTA STAT: Oxford have lost four of their last five league games against Derby (W1), this after only losing two of their first seven beforehand (W3 D2).

Newly promoted Stevenage and Steve Evans have enjoyed a perfect start with 1-0 and 2-0 wins so far, but Cambridge are the equals with a 100% record with a pair of 2-0 wins against Oxford and Fleetwood.

Saturday's success for Cambridge at Fleetwood was a big result, as they were poor away from home last term.

New signing Gassan Ahadme was outstanding at the weekend and it's now two goals in two games for him - if he finds his consistency, he'll be a big player.

Including their opener this season, Cambridge United have won four of their last five home league games (L1), twice as many as they had in their previous 15 beforehand (W2 D4 L9), and their home record was key in keeping them in the division last season.

The market presents quite a close game here with the hosts at 13/10 and Stevenage at 17/10, but Cambridge are well organised and fairly sound at the back, plus their strength in set-pieces could decide the game.

KEY OPTA STAT: Stevenage boss Steve Evans has won six of his seven managerial Football League matches against Cambridge (D1), winning his most recent meeting in September 2021 with Gillingham.

League Two

It's been entertaining with League Two new boys Notts County so far with a 5-1 loss and a 3-2 win, with the latter result coming on Saturday against Grimsby.

With eight so far in two games, the only surprise is that Macauley Langstaff has failed to find the net in two outings.

We should be looking at goals again for Tuesday night, as according to Opta, four of the last nine League Two meetings between Morecambe and Notts County have resulted in a 4-1 scoreline (Morecambe W2, Notts County W2).

The Over 2.5 Goals is a little short, as is the BTTS to score bet, and if Langstaff finds his feet, he can take advantage of a Morecambe defence that conceded three at the weekend at Mansfield.

KEY OPTA STAT: Morecambe have failed to win any of their last four league meetings against Notts County (D2 L2).

Michael Flynn's Swindon blew the chance to start the season in perfect fashion on Saturday as they squandered a two-goal lead against Crewe to earn a point - it should have been three.

Swindon hit an xG of 1.42 and xA of 1.52 in that game, which is in contrast to Forest Green, who have scored just once in their two games so far - although they did win on Saturday.

Rovers had just two shots on target at the weekend with their 0-1 triumph at Harrogate, but I think they will struggle this season and they have won just one of their last seven matches against Swindon Town in all competitions (D2 L4) and have lost all of their last three matches against them.

Swindon at 7/52.40 look a much better price than the hosts here at 6/42.46 in the 90 minutes odds, but they are 13/82.62 the pair on the outrights, and I much prefer the visitors.

KEY OPTA STAT: Forest Green have won just one of their last 13 home league matches (D2 L10), a 1-0 victory over Sheffield Wednesday in March.

Crewe have made a claim nice and early for the League Two draw specialists, with 2-2 results at home to Mansfield and Saturday's draw with Swindon - and for good measure they had a 1-1 in the EFL Cup.

What to expect from Graham Coughlan's Newport is anyone's guess. They suffered a 3-0 loss away to Accrington, won 3-1 against Charlton in the cup and gained league honours on Saturday with a 4-0 home success against Doncaster.

Both are scoring, and both can concede, so I do like the Over 2.5 Goals at Evens here, as I thought it might have been a shade of odds-on.

Newport's xG and xA of 1.50 and 1.79 coupled with Crewe's massive xA at home of 2.25 can keep us interested.

There has been at least one goal scored in each of the last 25 league matches between Crewe Alexandra and Newport County - the last goalless draw between the two sides was back in April 1973 in the fourth tier.

KEY OPTA STAT: Crewe Alexandra have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last 16 league matches against Newport County, with their last shutout coming in a 2-0 win in September 1977 in the fourth tier.

