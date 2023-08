You can read in detail about this offer here but in a nutshell, it means that if your selection is winning at the 90 minute mark, any goals that go against you in injury time don't affect your bet. However, goals that go in your favour will still count.

Deportivo Alaves are back in La Liga following a one year stay in the second tier, but they only came up via the Play-offs, and I can't see them avoiding defeat in their campaign opener.

The hosts finished 14th last term, and they have retained the services of Sergio González as manager. They finished the season strongly on their own patch, winning their final three outings, and they won more games at home than they drew or lost.

Conversely, even in the Segunda Division, the visitors lost more away matches than they won or drew.

Wolves are a club in turmoil, and they head to Old Trafford on Monday night, with a potential drubbing to come.

Julen Lopetegui left the club last week, to be replaced by Gary O'Neill, but the former Bournemouth boss doesn't have the likes of Ruben Neves or Raul Jimenez to call on this season.

United are still striving for consistency under Erik ten Hag, but they are a cut above this Wolves team, and they should have a comfortable victory at Old Trafford to begin their campaign.

Like Deportivo Alaves, Granada are back in La Liga following a one year stay in the Segunda Division, and they too look set to lose their season opener.

Atletico Madrid are their hosts tonight, and Diego Simeone's side have the added experience of César Azpilicueta this term.

They finished third last time, just one point behind Real Madrid in second, and Simeone has proven time and time again that he can manage this team to compete at the highest level.