League Two Preview: The 'Not The Top 20' 1-24 prediction

1) Bradford Last season: 15th in League Two Derek Adams' record at this level was already impressive before masterminding an incredible promotion with Morecambe last season. With a strong looking squad, so long as everything stays happy behind the scenes, Bradford should have a strong tilt at the title. Exchange

2) Exeter Last season: Ninth in League Two A squad with some talented, academy-grown players gets a year older and wiser. Last season - Exeter scored the most goals in the division but inconsistency saw them fall short of the play-offs. With kinder conditions this season in terms of schedule and travel, things can click for Matt Taylor and his team. Exchange

3) Mansfield Last season: 16th in League Two Once Nigel Clough gets his grip on a team at this level, success shouldn't be too far away. With a squad this strong for the level, with a ton of midfield and attacking options, Clough is the right man to get Mansfield over the line after years of underachievement. Exchange

4) Salford Last season: Eighth in League Two The Ammies have struggled to live up to pre-season favouritism tag over the last two seasons. Gary Bowyer is the latest manager to take on the pressure that comes from above - an improvement in their attacking play along with their strong defensive record should lead to a better finish this time. Exchange

5) Forest Green Last season: Sixth in League Two With play-off finishes in two of the last three seasons, and a squad full of young, talented players, it's hard to imagine Forest Green falling away hugely from the Top 7. The impact of rookie Head Coach Rob Edwards will define whether they can aim high or treat this season as one of transition. Exchange

6) Port Vale Last season: 13th in League Two Port Vale had the 6th best record in League Two after Darrell Clarke's appointment. Having built from the back, Clarke's job is now to get his side to click in the final third. With a strong, deep squad and experienced Manager, Vale can make strong improvements on last year's finish. Exchange

7) Carlisle Last season: 10th in League Two For much of last season, Chris Beech's side were among the two of three best sides in the division. Decimated by injuries, COVID outbreaks and the horrendous schedule, their effective "Beechball" style of play can be their strength this season, though they look a little light in some areas. Exchange

8) Newport Last season: Fifth in League Two Last season's Play-Off finalists must summon the strength to go again. A new pitch at Rodney Parade should help bring out the best in Michael Flynn's newly-adopted short passing play. Major question marks over where the goals will come from could hold them back in a strong division. Exchange

9) Leyton Orient Last season: 11th in League Two Kenny Jackett takes charge and has instantly made steps to rebuild a squad to suit his style of play. His appointment should be seen as a coup for a side that finished mid-table last season, and if Jackett is a good fit, Orient could certainly challenge. Exchange

10) Bristol Rovers Last season: 24th in League One A summer of recruitment that looks ambitious and leaves Rovers with an enviable squad, especially in midfield and attack. The main concerns surround Manager Joey Barton's two court cases and his relationship with the fans, board and his new squad moving forward. Exchange

11) Tranmere Rovers Last season: Seventh in League Two Tranmere have hired their former Manager Micky Mellon, who won promotion through the Play-Offs in 2018-19. Mellon looks to be building an experienced side, and if their attacking players can hit the ground running, a promotion tilt is not out the question. Exchange

12) Steveange Last season: 14th in League Two After a poor 18 months of results, Alex Revell's Stevenage turned a corner midway through 20/21, picking up play-off level results in the second half of the season. They need Jamie Reid to be the finisher they've lacked in the last two seasons, but will enter the season confident of avoiding a battle at the bottom. Exchange

13) Walsall Last season: 19th in League Two Former Premier League player Matthew Taylor has joined as Head Coach after two years with Spurs' under 18s. With plenty of optimism around the style of play he wants to implement, and a freshening up of the squad after five years of decline. Exchange

14) Harrogate Last season: 17th in League Two 17th in their first ever EFL season, Harrogate played an enterprising brand of football but struggled against any team in the top half, losing 13/16 games against the top 8. Summer signings Luke Armstrong and Danilo Orsi scored 33 goals combined in the National League last season - should one or both of those take to League Two Harrogate will be a high-scoring team, but defensive frailties must be addressed. Exchange

15) Northampton Last season: 22nd in League One Northampton's attempt to stay in League One was disappointing - with just 20 goals from open play all season. U18s coach Jon Brady has been appointed and should address their attacking issues - Cobblers have recruited heavily from Scotland but look like they may be taking a longer term approach to rebuilding another promotion team. Exchange

16) Crawley Last season: 12th in League Two John Yems' Crawley love being the underdog. Last season was summed up by 10 wins against teams that finished above them (and a cup win vs Leeds) but 6 wins against teams that finished below them. They must improve defensively, but it's hard to imagine them being poor enough to get sucked into a relegation battle. Exchange

17) Barrow Last season: 21st in League Two Barrow chopped and changed managers last season but ultimately achieved survival. They gain an experienced Manager in Mark Cooper - something of a coup - but lose their star striker Scott Quigley. Expect improvement from the Bluebirds this season. Exchange

18) Colchester Last season: 20th in League Two Hayden Mullins is the latest in a line of young Managers getting their first chance in League Two - some have thrived, others struggled. Colchester have signed four experienced players from Ipswich Town - their impact on the club should be enough to avoid last season's poor showing. Exchange

19) Sutton Last season: First in the National League Given their low budget and semi-professional status, Sutton were surprise but completely worthy winners of the National League. The top scorers, and with the second best defence, Sutton come up with their squad almost entirely intact. Despite having to tear up their 3G pitch to comply with EFL regulations, sides like Sutton general step up comfortably in League Two. Exchange

20) Oldham Last season: 18th in League Two Keith Curle feels like the perfect manager for a comically leaky Oldham side - his record at this level is excellent even if the style of play rarely excites fans. However, it's very difficult to trust those that own and run the club to give him the best possible platform to succeed, with strong potential for a falling-out, and the squad looks unbalanced. Exchange

21) Rochdale Last season: 21st in League One Last season, Rochdale dropped out of League One. Since then, Brian Barry Murphy has left to be replaced by first-time boss Robbie Stockdale. Concerningly, Dale have only made one signing with a week before the season begins, leaving a squad of only a dozen or so senior players. Exchange

22) Swindon Last season: 23rd in League One A summer of chaos turned around for the better with a new owner taking over two weeks before the campaign begins. But there is much work to do - to build almost an entire squad at late notice and to organise them into a team capable first of surviving, then thriving. Like Wigan last season, it's not hard to see them strengthening again in January and achieving safety before dreaming bigger. Exchange

23) Hartlepool Last season: Fourth in the National League Hartlepool won the National League Play-Offs on June 20th, leaving then a little behind on planning for the new season. Losing key attackers and defenders left them scrambling for quality in the transfer market - only some of which looks like it's been achieved. No team has ever been relegated immediately following promotion from the National League - Hartlepool have a huge job on their hands to keep that run going. Exchange

24) Scunthorpe Last season: 22nd in League Two Scunthorpe's alarming decline over the last few seasons only looks like being arrested if Neil Cox puts in an incredible managerial performance this season. Scunny have struggled to attract proven quality, leaving a squad that looks capably defensively but could seriously struggle for goals. Exchange

