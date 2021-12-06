League Two Midweek Tips: Reds to wrestle a point from Saddlers

Tuesday, December 7

Yems' men have had chance to sharpen up

Walsall 2.111/10, Crawley 4.67/2; the draw 3.55/2

Both sides will be looking on this fixture as a chance to reset, regroup and get the basics right as a platform for lifting their seasons.

Walsall's manager Matt Taylor talks of giving away cheap goals and perhaps snatching at their own chances. There seems to be an anxiety in the "big moments" - translation: being relaxed enough to be clinical in front of goal.

Joss Ladabie, who arrived from Newport in the summer, says he wants to contribute goals. He is putting extra pressure on himself to do something that, historically, is not his to worry about. He has scored in 0.12 per cent of games in his career. For the Exiles, he netted 13 times in 120-odd league appearances.

Top scorer George Miller, on loan from Barnsley, netted the last of his seven goals 10 games ago in all competitions. In the past eight matches, the Saddlers have notched four goals, conceding 10.

A total of 12 points from an unbeaten six games in October included a victory at Sutton United, which has become quite rare. Walsall need to rekindle that feeling and form to have any chance of pushing into the top seven.



The visitors were left scratching their heads, said captain George Francomb, about how they didn't manage two home wins, against Newport and Mansfield respectively, first drawing and then losing. Observers felt they looked favourites in the second half against the Stags, but were punished by a "sucker punch" said the defender. There were similar suggestions about not taking their big moments.

A 10-day break has allowed them to refocus and - as Francomb suggested - ensure that those who are lacking match fitness sharpen up to that level. They have at least scored in each of their past six league games - and in fact in 12 of their past 13. The hosts would have to score twice to win, most likely. Opta point out that their last game was a goalless draw and that the last time they kept consecutive clean sheets at home was in December 2017.

Is there a chance that Crawley can pull off one of their famous 1-0 away wins? A goal by midfielder James Tilley secured the last, at Barrow, while Kwesi Appiah's strike defeated Rochdale and, before that, Jack Payne secured victory at Colchester. Reds boss John Yems will eye at least an away draw - something Crawley have not actually achieved yet. After a busy weekend and a frustrating, energy-sapping FA Cup exit, the hosts might take that. The price on a home win seems too short in the circumstances.

Tired duo could serve up goals

Bristol Rovers 2.8415/8 v Port Vale 2.747/4; the draw 3.613/5

With both sides cock-a-hoop after fine FA Cup wins last weekend, this could be a case of whose legs and adrenaline last longest. Mistakes and therefore goals could abound, making over 3.5 goals attractive at 3.412/5 against a match odds market which points to either side having a sporting chance of winning.

In the past six matches, the Valiants have notched 12 goals and conceded six, while their hosts have netted seven and conceded nine.

The visitors seem to have slowed down the high scoring games - in October they scored three or more per game in five of their six league and FA Cup ties. However, winning at League One Burton on Saturday showed huge desire.



When Dennis Politic, on loan from Bolton, can pop up with a crucial goal or two from the bench, Jamie Proctor and James Wilson know they have to keep performing. With another tough assignment on Saturday, at Newport, there is no time for Darrell Clarke's side to relent in their pursuit of a top three slot as he returns to a club where he had much success.

The Gas have shown plenty of signs of improvement recently. Joey Barton's side can be forgiven defeat at virtually all-conquering Forest Green, which ended a run of three wins and a draw in the league.They drew a blank in front of goal for the first time in 14 league and FA Cup matches.

Midfielders Josh Grant and Sam Nicholson have been among the notable goal getters. Experienced frontman Brett Pitman needs to keep up with the youngsters! Antony Evans continues to draw plaudits for his creativity going forward.

Barton says he has been impressed how the coaching staff and players have just got on with sessions while he is away for his court case in Sheffield.

His side have won three out of the last four at home. Opta state that Rovers have scored in eight consecutive league games, last going better in August 2018. That isn't the point for me: it is that Port Vale, who have scored in their last eight away say the stats men, have to score twice if they are to win. Fatigue could well stretch to an extra goal that would bring off the tip.



Wednesday December 8

Barrow 2.8815/8 v Salford City 2.767/4; the draw 3.55/2



If this was the reverse fixture, Salford would probably be odds-on. They are one of several sides to have shown improvement through November, hinting at fulfilling season-long ambitions. Or in the Ammies' case, three-season long ambitions. That is, to be promoted.

Such is the draw-strewn nature of League Two that Gary Bowyer's men seem to have shot up the division into 11th, which is surely a platform for an assault on the top seven in the second half of the season.

Boss Bowyer felt Sunday's FA Cup defeat to National League leaders Chesterfield was reminiscent of the start of the season, where his side were simply not clinical enough in front of goal. And perhaps the Spireites goalkeeper had an inspired afternoon, too, saving from Brandon Thomas-Asante twice and Jordan Turnbull.

The visitors now need to build on that four-game unbeaten run - two draws and two wins - before the weekend's cup game and improve on their away form which includes five defeats. Getting more from Conor McAleny, who was joint sixth top scorer in League Two last season while at Oldham, seems a must.

A relatively short trip to Barrow seems a perfect opportunity to push on, given that the Bluebirds have just two points from their past six matches. Opta point out they have won just two of their last nine away, but victory at high-flying Harrogate last time should give them renewed confidence.

Mark Copper says he aspires for Barrow to be like Forest Green, his old club. He is a long way from moulding them into that at present. The boss asked for an extra 10 per cent effort before Barrow's FA Cup draw with Ipswich, but they couldn't find a goal. Nor could they in the four League Two fixtures beforehand - a huge worry.



Yet Ollie Banks has six league goals this season. That's as many as official forwards Offrande Zanzala and Josh Gordon have together. January's sales, it seems, can't come soon enough in some respects. The match is set up for an away win.

Dale can carry on drawing

Hartlepool 2.89/5 v Rochdale 2.747/4; the draw 3.55/2

Brighton (ninth in the Premier League) haven't won in ten, but have eight draws. Glass half full or empty, asked Gary Lineker of the pundits on Match of the Day? Half full, came the resounding reply. Would Rochdale fans say the same?

Robbie Stockdale's side have nine draws this season, 24 points, 24 goals for and 24 against. Bang average in an average division. Four straight draws and in fact an eight-game unbeaten run (six draws) is no disgrace as the Dale make inroads into looking up the division, rather than over their shoulder.

Forget the defeat to Plymouth in the FA Cup. The manager felt they didn't quite start with their usual composure. They held their own against a League One side for much of the second period. And now Aaron Morley is under pressure from midfield to score more often. His gaffer wants double figures from the midfielder. With fellow midfielder Jimmy Keohane injured for several weeks, adding goals will continue to lift the visitors.

Hartlepool will not be easy to crack at home, so favouring the draw does look on. Pools have six wins at home and a new manager to impress. Graeme Lee brings a "wealth of experience" from his time as Middlesbrough U23s coach, says chairman Raj Singh. Good luck to the club in taking a risk on an untried first team manager with a "modern" approach rather than the old hands. There are some bright young managers prospering especially in this division.

Opta point out that Hartlepool have not lost three in a row at home since August 2014. Lee would like Colin Cooper to keep hold of that particular record, I am sure.

Lee has already won his first game, courtesy of an own goal at Lincoln in the FA Cup on Saturday. The hosts were doing OK this season under Dave Challinor left. Five reverses in the league in a row have come against sides in form.

This position offers Lee the chance to put all those "teaching" qualities of U23s into practice by cajoling chances and net busters from strikers young and old. They include experienced League Two - and One - campaigner Mark Cullen to Huddersfield's 20-year-old loanee Matt Daly. David Ferguson, from defence, should not be top scorer. Rochdale, stress Opta, have not lost in four away - a longer run last established in April 2018 under Keith Hill. They'd love to match that five and take it further.