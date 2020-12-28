League One Betting: Greens and Tangerines the bets for Tuesday

Greens attractive as the outsider of the two

Plymouth Argyle v Oxford United

Tuesday 29th December 19:45

With another six games postponed this Tuesday due to Covid, there has been another hasty re-write, indeed that intro was re-hasghed twice with Rochdale and Crewe going late Monday evening. I lost one of my selections due to a cancellation on Boxing Day, so the fixture list is somewhat thinning.

Plymouth are in tier 2, so they'll be allowed a number of fans this Tuesday for an intriguing clash against a back-to-form Oxford side. Indeed, both of these have picked up again.

Oxford have kept three successive clean sheets in the run-up to this, but that record will be severely tested with the Greens, who have hit 16 goals at Home Park this term.

Argyle gained an excellent point at Charlton on Sunday, thanks to a brace from 20-year-old striker Luke Jephcott. That's 12 in 15 for him, and the belief seems back as they'd stuttered with four losses on the trot from the start of December.

Home fans could play a small advantage in this and I just feel the hosts are a little overpriced at 2.9215/8. It's too short to play on the Double Chance so we can go Draw No Bet.

Cobblers look vulnerable against Gills

Northampton Town v Gillingham

Tuesday 29th December, kick-off 19:45

Never one to shun a bit of hyberbole, Gillingham manager Steve Evans labelled the 4-1 Boxing Day victory at Rochdale a performance that would have beaten anyone in the league.

The Scot is not shy of a bit of praise, but they played some good football with great levels of intensity and energy, but can they back it up? At a price of 2.486/4, I think they can.

Northampton are not a particularly pleasing team on the eye and they have been spanked twice 4-0 over Christmas, and manager Keith Curle's first reaction for this will be to go on the defensive.

It could be fixture of the long ball. But Gillingham are handy on their travels with four wins, and Northampton have lost six at home. It could be an Under 2.5 match too if you are looking to play in that area, as the Cobblers aren't high scorers, but we'll back the visitors here.

Draw on the cards between two form teams?

Shrewsbury v Blackpool

Tuesday 29th December, kick-off 19:45

We missed the chance backing Blackpool on Boxing Day following their cancellation, and that could obviously play to their strengths for this considering they've had less game-time and more hours and days to recover.

Their last match was a 0-0 at Accrington, and that's the way I am heading with this.

Shrewsbury themselves are undefeated in four with a complete turnaround under the new incumbent Steve Cotterill.

They churned out three successive 1-0 victories prior to Boxing Day's 1-1 at Wigan. It wasn't a great game but Cotterill was happy with the point. The Under 2.5 will probably be a little short to play, but the draw outright is appealing and we can throw in a couple of Correct Score backs at 1-1 and 0-0.



