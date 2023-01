Top of the table clash Correct Score bets

Ferguson back at Posh and back on Sky for Monday night

Alan Dudman previews the latest fixtures in League One with a host of bets for Saturday and Monday

Warne's remit is working a treat at Pride Park

Cheltenham Town v Derby County

Saturday 14th January, kick-off 15:00

Last Saturday definitely felt like a column profit got away. Bristol Rovers obliged to win and the Over 2.5 Goals was landed as part of the Sportsbook Bet Builder, but Aaron Collins didn't didn't find the net for once. While the preview for the Bolton and Ipswich match was prefaced with "if ever there was a game for a 0-0". We got the draw, but I am kicking myself for not backing the correct score.

Saturday sees Derby County once again look to crack the top places, and the Rams are enjoying a golden spell at the moment with three successive wins and three clean sheets, and they haven't lost a game since late October. Indeed, that clean sheet run is one of the best at the moment with eight shut-outs from 10 games (all competitions) - and the only games they have conceded in were both solitary goals.

Cheltenham have lost four of their last five league games (W1), as many as their prior 13 (W6 D3), while they've never lost their opening three Football League fixtures in a calendar year before according to Opta, so we should have a bit of confidence in siding with the visitors for this one, although at 1.84/5 to win, it is a little short. Especially with the old maxim in mind of "never back odds-on away from home".

That's not to say there isn't a bit with the Rams. Away from Pride Park they have conceded just seven goals on the road - which is the best record of the third tier, but they've only scored 10. The Under 2.5 Goals is a fair one at 1.845/6, but I would prefer to play on Correct Scores 1-0 and 2-0 at 7.26/1 and 9.28/1. And using the Under 2.5, the Sportsbook Bet Builder to use with the outright win pays out 3.57.

One market I like, and have used a fair bit this term has been the Win To Nil, or BTTS - with the latter available to back at 9/10 on the Sportsbook.

Rams boss Paul Warne (pictured below) has got has man too this week - as Carl Edwards has left his former club Rotherham to join Derby as lead analyst, and Warne feels he will be a big cog in the Derby promotion wheel. Incidentally, they trade at 3.814/5 in the Promotion market, and Warne knows promotions.

The manager's high-pressing game is really working now, and he's always been one for a strong back-line. They are now 16 unbeaten and playing with a lot of freedom. While the midfield is doing their job in terms of exactly what Warne craves - a high-energy game with width.

David McGoldrick and Korey Smith missed the recent FA Cup tie with Barnsley but are in contention to return, and Tom Barkhuizen has three goals in this last two games and can be backed as Anytime Scorer on the Sportsbook at 4/1.

KEY OPTA STAT: Derby are unbeaten in their last 11 league games (W5 D6), keeping a clean sheet in each of the last four; not since December 2017 as a Championship side have they recorded a shutout in five consecutive games.

Top of the table clash sees Ipswich at odds-on

Ipswich Town v Plymouth Argyle

Sunday 14th January, kick-off 15:00

Sky TV have certainly missed a trick in not showing the biggest game of the season so far with Ipswich hosting the League One leaders, with third against top and 107 points between them. It's no surprise this is a sell-out and the sleeping giants will throw up a great game hopefully. It's just a pity it's not on Monday.

Plymouth have been fantastic so far, and they've been good to us this campaign with a string of solid wins and great defensive performances. Ben Waine, Saxon Earley, Callum Wright and Tyreik Wright have all arrived on permanent transfers in January for Plymouth, and they've also added Jay Matete on loan from Sunderland. It's little wonder Greens boss Steven Schumacher is having sleepless nights as he has quality everywhere now. Finn Azaz is also back in contention having recovered from a broken ankl;e sustained in October. He had scored six in 18 prior to that injury and is on the way back.

The Greens are in good shape too, as they are unbeaten in each of their previous 11 Football League away games (W5 D6), keeping a clean sheet in the last three; they last did so in four successive such games in October 1931, and would just be the third time overall in the club's history (October 1920 also).

Town have conceded only nine this term at Portman Road, losing just once and winning seven, although they have won only two of their last six in the league.

I cannot see beyond the draw here, as both are excellent in terms of not conceding, and with seven points separating the two, Ipswich cannot afford to lose ground and be 10 behind afterwards.

It was close between the pair earlier this season with a 2-1 success for Arygle - and the game was split very evenly in terms of possession. Town had nine shots on target to Plymouth's six, and it was midfield maestro Morgan Whittaker who got the winner.

The 21-year-old recently had has loan spell ended by Swansea, a decision that left the youngster devastated, and indeed the fans, as he scored nine goals from midfield.

Ipswich have got real quality too with Nathan Broadhead, who has joined from Everton for what is reported to have been a seven-figure fee, Australia international Massimo Luongo and George Hirst from Leicester City on loan.

Luongo is a terrific ball player while Broadhead's move was a huge one - a reported £1.5million switch from Goodison. The 24-year-old was instrumental in helping Sunderland out of the division with five goals.

Similar to the previous game tipped with Derby, I like the brave angle once again of playing the 1-1 and 0-0 Correct Scores, and of course with a tight game, both should be able to present a trade out option on the Exchange if you don't want to last for the 90 minutes.

I'll play the outright draw too at 4.3100/30, which looks huge. Indeed, Plymouth are absolutely massive here too at 6.05/1, while Ipswich's recent quality signing have certainly impacted the market for this, but they are far too short at 1.645/8.

KEY OPTA STAT: Ipswich have only lost one of their last 12 home league games against Plymouth (W8 D3), a 0-2 reverse in March 2010.

Fergie's Posh look poor favourites for Monday night on Skyu

Port Vale v Peterborough United



Monday 16th January, kick-off 20:00

Live on Sky Sports Football

One of League One's oddities has been Peterborough's obsession with Darren Ferguson and Grant McCann. Ferguson was re-appointed Posh manager for the fourth time, coming in from the conveyor belt that usually sees him replace McCann - who oversaw a wretched run which cost him his job.

Monday's game is on Sky, and Peterborough's 'new' boss has been fielding questions about leading goalscorer Jonson Clarke''Harris' future as he's been linked with a £5million pound move to Sunderland. If he goes, it leaves Posh woefully short, but he's been carrying the side for a while and I wouldn't be surprised to see him in the Championship again.

"If someone did bid £5 million for Jonno - and I'm not for one minute saying that someone has - he'd be sold. That's how it will always be here, but the club are not looking to sell anyone at all," said Ferguson this week.

The Scot is tasked with promotion once again, although it will have to be via the play-off route as they have no chance of breaching the top three on current form. On 35 points they are miles behind, and if JCH goes, that seems unlikely. Ferguson has to sort out the away form as they have lost eight away from London Road, and as 2.6413/8 favourites for Monday night, I am not exactly in a rush to go back them.

Port Vale are having a solid mid-table season in tenth, and a fair home record too with just three defeats. The hosts have won each of their last three home league games without conceding, not since August 2012 have the Valiants recorded four successive home victories with a clean sheet each time.

And that certainly makes them interesting with the Opta stat to lead us to a back of the hosts - as outsiders of the two.

Posh are notoriously shaky at the back and while Vale's last two home wins have been 1-0 against Morecambe and Charlton, they might be presented with a few more opportunities in front of goal. Peterborough's xA away is 1.57, in stark contrast to their home xA of 0.99. And that's a big swing.

Ellis Harrison has eight in 22 this season for Darrell Clarke's side, and the Harrison Anytime Scorer and Port Vale to win pays nearly 5/1 on the Sportsbook Bet Builder, and while the fanfare will be around the return of Ferguson, that should suit Clarke and his team and the 2.747/4 home win will do.

KEY OPTA STAT: This will be Peterborough's first league visit to Port Vale since winning 3-0 in February 2017. The Posh last won back-to-back Football League away games against the Valiants in 1964.