League One Betting: Wigan and Rotherham backed to go up on thrilling final day

Wigan's League One promotion party was postponed after Portsmouth came from 2-0 down to beat the leaders 3-2 but the Latics are 1.42/5 to claim the title in the final round of matches on Saturday.

Second-placed Rotherham United could have gone top but were held 1-1 by fellow promotion hopefuls Sunderland on a dramtic night which also saw Sheffield Wednesday come from behind to beat Fleetwood 3-2 and climb to fourth. The Black Cats and the Owls are both odds-on to reach the promotion play-offs by finishing in the top six.

On Saturday, Wigan go to Shrewsbury - a team that are 17th in the 24-team table, and appear to have little to play for except the opportunity to throw a spanner in the promotion race works.

Rotherham, meanwhile, travel to 21st-placed Gillingham, a match the Millers would be expected to win. But the Gills are fighting to avoid relegation and strange things can happen on final days of the season.

Third-placed MK Dons come next in the promotion betting at 2.226/5. They are just one point behind Rotherham but go to sixth-placed Plymouth Argyle who are trying secure a play-off place.

The Pilgrims will be desperate to take three points at Home Park as only goal difference separates them from seventh-placed Wycombe who play away at Burton.

Wycombe 1.564/7 are a shorter price than Plymouth 1.84/5 in the top six finish betting on the Exchange.