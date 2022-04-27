League One Betting: Wigan and Rotherham backed to go up on thrilling final day

English League 1: English League 1 (Promotion 2021/22)Show Hide
Get the latest on the state of play and betting odds in League One ahead of what's set up to be a thrilling final round of matches on Saturday...
"As it stands, Rotherham are 1.031/33 to go up with Wigan. The south Yorkshire club are 3.412/5 to pip Wigan to the title."
Wigan's League One promotion party was postponed after Portsmouth came from 2-0 down to beat the leaders 3-2 but the Latics are 1.42/5 to claim the title in the final round of matches on Saturday.
Second-placed Rotherham United could have gone top but were held 1-1 by fellow promotion hopefuls Sunderland on a dramtic night which also saw Sheffield Wednesday come from behind to beat Fleetwood 3-2 and climb to fourth. The Black Cats and the Owls are both odds-on to reach the promotion play-offs by finishing in the top six.
On Saturday, Wigan go to Shrewsbury - a team that are 17th in the 24-team table, and appear to have little to play for except the opportunity to throw a spanner in the promotion race works.
Rotherham, meanwhile, travel to 21st-placed Gillingham, a match the Millers would be expected to win. But the Gills are fighting to avoid relegation and strange things can happen on final days of the season.
1⃣ more game to go! #EFL | #SkyBetLeagueOne pic.twitter.com/JAp8mbJ9F9-- Sky Bet League One (@SkyBetLeagueOne) April 26, 2022
Third-placed MK Dons come next in the promotion betting at 2.226/5. They are just one point behind Rotherham but go to sixth-placed Plymouth Argyle who are trying secure a play-off place.
The Pilgrims will be desperate to take three points at Home Park as only goal difference separates them from seventh-placed Wycombe who play away at Burton.
Wycombe 1.564/7 are a shorter price than Plymouth 1.84/5 in the top six finish betting on the Exchange.
It's set to be a thrilling final round in League One and our third-tier expert Alan Dudman will be here with his best bets for the big day.
