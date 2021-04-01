League One Betting: Trust in Adkins with the Addicks playing for something

Addicks can take the points back to London

Doncaster Rovers v Charlton Athletic

Friday 2nd April, kick-off 12:30

Live on Sky Sports Football

Two new managers at their respective clubs square up for the early kick-off on Friday and rookie Andy Butler is in a trickier situation than his counterpart Nigel Adkins, as Doncaster are slipping away at the wrong point.

It's now five without a win and just two wins from their last 12 as they suffered another loss at the MK Dons on Saturday. It makes them a difficult betting proposition, even though they are the outsider of the two.

Charlton are simply a better team on their travels which is why they trade as narrow favourites here. Adkins has said there is plenty to play for on 56 points and they are now unbeaten in their last six. Backers of the BTTS bet might be interested with the Addicks as they have hit the target for that wager in every one of their last four matches.

However, as the outright bet and the fact Charlton are eyeing an outside chance of the playoffs in a bit of form against a team that have kept just one clean sheet from their last 13.

Black Cats to keep pushing for promotion

Sunderland v Oxford United

Friday 2nd April, kick-off 15:00

Lee Johnson's side are rattling along now at the crucial point of the season. I flagged them up a month ago as the team to back in the League One winner market, and with 67 points, they are bang on target. They've got Peterborough coming up on Monday which will be one of the biggest games of the season.

Saturday's opponents Oxford are a tad inconsistent and have failed to really fire a genuine play-off charge, but they gained a big win in front of the cameras last Friday beating Lincoln 2-1, although the Imps lost players to covid and injuries before the game.

While U's boss Karl Robinson has described the game as a "free hit", it's hard to ignore the claims of a rampant Sunderland side who are now eight wins from their last 10 as they face a crucial run of eight games in the next 26 days.

Johnson has his big players performing well, like Aidan McGeady, but it's at the back where they are excelling with eight cleans sheets since February 20th. Usually Sunderland are overpriced in the market but the 2.0421/20 looks fair to me.

Keep on backing Hull for success

Crewe v Hull City

Friday 2nd April, kick-off 15:00

Unbelievably I have got the last two Hull games correct, and we landed a good one last week with Gillingham on the Double Chance bet as they held the Tigers 1-1. It was a classic example of Hull's Achilles' heel again as they failed to make the most of the chances they were handed. Manager Grant McCann was pleased with their passing as usual, but they did lack something in front of goal again.

However, they are still top on 70 points in a terrific title race with Sunderland and Peterborough breathing down their necks. The Black Cats are the favourites at 2.767/4 in the winner market, with Hull at 3.1511/5. Of course Sunderland and Posh face one another on Monday.

Crewe would have been an interesting bet for this game earlier in the season as they had the look of a team that could have made the play-offs, but they are too inconsistent despite playing some neat and tidy football. In fact both do.

The visitors are the top scorers on the road with 41 goals and have won 10 away, and while they are still without captain Richie Smallwood, their squad strength is impressive and I am backing another Hull game it three on the spin.



