League One Betting: Back the U's to win again at Burton

Addicks can cause a shock if Hull lack match sharpness

Hull City v Charlton Athletic

Saturday 2nd January, kick-off 15:00

We're back to the normal slot of Saturdays and 3pm kick-offs, but games in League One are being called off on a regular basis now - as Hull themselves found with their last postponement against Lincoln.

It means the Tigers haven't played a game since 18th December, and whilst a break over Christmas is no doubt much-needed, surely a lack of proper match fitness comes into play here. The hosts are 2.226/5, which is about right considering Saturday's opponents are Charlton.

The Addicks lie in fifth and are just two points behind Hull, and they don't look a bad price at 3.259/4 considering they have lost just once on the road in their last eight. Plus Hull have gone down three times at home this season - all found by me of course when tipping them to win. They are mystifying to me.

Potentially this could be a low-scorer as Grant McCann's side barely managed a shot in anger when losing to Shrewsbury recently, and perhaps opponents have worked out how to play them.

KEY OPTA STAT: Hull City boss Grant McCann is winless in this last five games against Charlton.

Go green again for Argyle success

Plymouth Argyle v Gillingham

Saturday 2nd January, kick-off 15:00

Gillingham are the perfect case as to why betting in League One can be maddening and rewarding in equal measures - as you never quite know what to expect.

They gained a huge result at Rochdale when winning 1-4 on the road, but suffered a 1-3 loss at Northampton in their most recent game. Gills are direct, but so are the Cobblers and the clash of styles didn't work.

The Kent club's boss Steve Evans hasn't had much luck either with the fixture list and they've drawn their third away trip on the spin over Christmas - and that cannot be a plus whichever way you slice it. And doesn't Evans look unhappy about it below?

Plymouth have improved of late but their most game was a 2-3 home loss against Oxford. The U's are good side and played well in that, so there was no shame there - apart from defensively switching off for the goals.

In Luke Jephcott they have a bang in-form striker, and I am backing the Greens to bounce back.

KEY OPTA STAT: Since winning three consecutive league games from November to December, Gillingham have lost three in their last four.

Robinson's U's look a safe bet on the road

Burton Albion v Oxford United

Saturday 2nd January, kick-off 15:00

There are no belated Christmas gifts with the BTTS bet at 1.664/6. Everyone is wise to the fact that Burton concede and score - although they conceded too many on Tuesday to Wigan, and that 3-4 loss cost Jake Buxton his job as manager.

It was an impossible task to replace Nigel Clough, and the search begins.

The hosts are one victory in 19 heading into Saturday, so compare that against Oxford's record of three straight victories, so it looks a fairly straightforward task in terms of a bet here. And we can still back the U's at 1.9620/21.

They were spot-on with their tactics in terms of playing out of possession at Plymouth on Tuesday, and they even held form team Blackpool to a 0-0 in the north west.

KEY OPTA STAT: Burton have lost each of their last four league games; only once before in the Football League have they suffered more consecutive defeats.



